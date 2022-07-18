Marathoning your favorite movie is one form of self care, but imagine being able to do so in the very house the film took place. Thanks to Airbnb, that opportunity is about to present itself to fans of The Godfather. The Staten Island-based mansion has a recognizable facade to those with a keen eye who have watched the 1972 film and it will be available for booking starting on July 27.

The home is currently still in use by its owners, but following the booking on Airbnb up to five guests will have private access to the mansion for the month of August. The long-term stay will be for 30 days, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, and will offer guests access to all 6,248 square-feet of the space.

Movie buffs out there will recognize this home as the Corleones’ Long Island estate in the film, although in reality it’s located on Staten Island. It was used as the setting for The Godfather’s opening scene when Marlon Brando’s character Vito Corleone oversees his daughter’s wedding, according to a 2016 report by Forbes. And yes, before you ask, the study from that iconic scene where you hear the lines “You come to my house…on the day my daughter is to be married…” is a part of the home.

Marc McAndrews

This property features amenities like a saltwater pool, bar in the basement, gym, and game room including a billiards table. There are five bedrooms throughout the house as well as additional living areas like a backyard, living room, and recently renovated kitchen. It’s clear that the hosts want guests to feel as at home as possible, and those chosen will have access to all areas on the property besides some limited access to closets in the basement and attic.

If you’re interested in a month long stay at the iconic home, be sure to set an alarm for Wednesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. ET when reservations become available. Right now, the listing says it goes for $50 a night, but it’s unclear if that price will change when it comes time to book.

This opportunity is just one way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather’s release and you can learn more about how to potentially stay in the historic home by visiting airbnb.com/thegodfather. Meanwhile, while you await July 27, you can brush up on your movie trivia by streaming The Godfather on Amazon Prime or Paramount+.