Christmas is all about the scrum-diddly-umptious food and, judging by Aldi's giant Ferrero Rocher-style dessert, this year is going to be a cracker.

Named Specially Selected Chocolate & Praline Dome, the dessert is a delicious sphere of chocolatey goodness with multiple layers. Marie Claire reports that it's, "filled with a milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse, milk chocolate feuilletine, and a cocoa sponge cake, then encased in a hard chocolate and hazelnut shell." As it's from the freezer, you'll have to take it out for an hour before eating, but no judgement if you accidentally start eating it before it's at optimum temperature.

The limited edition pudding will be landing in the frozen aisle of your nearest Aldi from Oct 26 and will be yours to devour throughout the festive season. Unlike your traditional Ferrero Rocher, sadly, it's not wrapped in golden foil nor does it come in a multipack. It is however, flipping massive and sure to be something worth stocking up on while you can.

Aldi loves to provide delicious special edition items and although this might be the buzz item of 2020, in 2019 it was all about one outrageously huge item — their two metre long pigs in blankets.

Speaking about this year's Christmas range, an Aldi spokesperson told Delish, "No one knows exactly how the situation will have changed by December but one thing we're sure of is that Christmas won't be cancelled."