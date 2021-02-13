Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 43 Extremely Cool Things Under $35

Amazon is great for many reasons — mainly because of its huge selection of products and easy navigation. But perhaps most importantly, the site offers quick two-day shipping with Prime. If you're an avid online shopper like me, you might've already noticed some of the extremely cool items on Amazon that arrive fast. In fact, they're so cool that they keep selling out. If you haven't gotten a chance to add them to your cart yet, go ahead and scan this list before inventory runs low.

From personal products like foot peels, eye creams, wave irons, and pedicure spas to home items like shelf liners, mountable toothpaste dispensers, filtration showerheads systems, microwavable bacon grills, and more, the offerings are abundant. And to make things a bit simpler, I've come up with a list of some of my favorite Amazon finds. In addition to the items mentioned above, I've also included some innovative products like a cool cake shaper that helps you make amazing baked confections and a cocktail garden kit that assists in making delicious drinks.

With a quick scroll through this list of genius Amazon products, you'll find plenty of things you need (and probably about just as many you never knew you did). Oh, and did I mention they're under $35? They'll probably sell out quickly, so add them to your cart ASAP.

1 A Height-Adjustable Laptop Stand With A Built-In Fan HUANUO Laptop Desk Stand Amazon $35 See On Amazon Use this laptop stand for both work and play. Made of high-grade aluminum, it's durable yet lightweight and features a collapsible frame so you can easily stow it away in between uses. It has a built-in, USB-powered fan and comes with a wrist guard to keep you comfortable while typing or scrolling.

2 These Customizable Cake Molds For Baking Different Shapes MiTBA Cake Shapers Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bendable baking tool will allow you to make cakes of all shapes and sizes. The set consists of long silicone strips that can be connected to create whatever you want — a heart, raindrop, butterfly, etc. Each piece is compact, easy to store, and heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

3 This SPF-30 Sunscreen Powder Packed With Nourishing Ingredients DERMA E Sun Protection Mineral Powder Amazon $18 See On Amazon This powdered sunscreen offers sheer protection against harmful rays while also combating unwanted oil within your complexion. It's packed with ingredients like vitamin E, green tea, and chamomile to help reduce inflammation, and the SPF-30 protection brushes on quickly and easily.

4 A Showerhead With A Vitamin C-Infused Filter Densors Vitamin C Filter Shower Head with Replacement Filters Amazon $17 See On Amazon This showerhead system softens and filters the water that's flowing out of it. Equipped with mineral beads and a vitamin C filter cartridge (three are included), this device helps remove heavy metals and chemicals while offering a soothing and mood-boosting citrus scent.

5 A Clear Board That Attaches To Your Monitor For Sticky Notes, Reminders, & More MINSA Fashion Transparent Sticky Boards Amazon $13 See On Amazon Mount this acrylic display board to your computer monitor to keep track of your must-have items, to-do lists, and more. The transparent color alleviates distraction while also matching your desk decor. You can install it easily with the adhesive back.

6 A Kitchen Gadget That Makes Noodles Out Of Zucchini Kitchen Supreme Zucchini Spaghetti Maker Amazon $14 See on Amazon You can easily create "noodles" from zucchini with this vegetable spiralizer and peeler. Made of BPA-free plastic and sharp stainless steel blades, it's durable and easy to operate. Use it on zucchini, carrots, squash, and more for noodle-like veggies.

7 The Moisturizing Hair Treatment That Smooths Hair In Less Than 10 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon You can easily get softer, shinier hair in under eight seconds with this moisturizing hair treatment. The silicone- and paraben-free formula can leave your strands silky while feeling weightless at the same time. Use it up to three times per week after shampooing to see amazing results that over 8,000 people approve of.

8 These Stainless Steel Cleaning Beads That Help Clean Dishes Simtive Decanter Cleaning Beads Amazon $11 See On Amazon These stainless steel cleaning beads work in conjunction with water and dish soap to deep-clean glasses and dishes. They're rust-free and reusable, helping to remove stains and spots from mugs, decanters, water bottles, vases, and more. In this set, you get 1,000 cleaning beads to use (and reuse) as needed.

9 These Natural Foot Peel Masks That Leave Your Skin So Soft the Aliver Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can give your feet a complete makeover with these exfoliating foot peel masks, which are natural and made with botanical extracts. Simply slip into the bootie masks and watch dry, cracked skin disappear in less than two weeks. They fit like socks and have gotten over 7,500 five-star ratings (and counting).

10 This Lightweight Vegan Lipstick That Comes In Beautiful Neutral Hues The Lip Bar | Vegan Lip Stick Amazon $12 See on Amazon Not only is this lipstick vegan, but it's also cruelty-free and offers intense color payoff while moisturizing and smoothing like a balm. Formulated with shea butter, coconut oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E, this lipstick is lightweight and beautiful in both texture and appearance. Choose from six luxuriously neutral colors.

11 A Loud, Wearable Bluetooth Speaker That Connects To Your Smartphone Tech-Life BoomBand – The World’s Most Portable Speaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon This wearable speaker watch ensures that you're able to hear music, movies, or just about anything connected via Bluetooth while you're exercising or on the go. It's two times louder than your mobile device, and it can work as a speakerphone. Plus, thanks to its waterproof design, it can be worn just about anywhere.

12 This Hair Iron That Makes Glamorous Beach Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get glamorous beach waves with this tourmaline wave iron. The ceramic technology helps reduce unwanted frizz while inducing shine, and it can heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The tool even comes with an auto-shutoff feature and offers various heat settings for your convenience.

13 A Portable Jewelry Case With Different Tiers Vlando Viaggio Small Jewelry Case Amazon $20 See On Amazon You're not going to want to pass up on this portable jewelry case. The roll-up design makes it easy to travel with, and it can fit neatly into your handbag or suitcase. It's made of durable synthetic leather with three compartments that feature a velvet lining to protect your items, and it closes with a snap.

14 The Cubic Zirconia Ring That Rotates Like A Fidget Spinner Bling Toman Fidget Ring Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cubic zirconia ring is essentially a fidget spinner that you can wear. It looks like a bedazzled piece of jewelry, but the top part rotates. That way, you can spin it around whenever you feel the need to. Plus, it's beautifully plated with sterling silver, making it resistant to scratching and tarnishing.

15 The Garden Kit That Helps You Grow Cocktail Garnishes Plant Theatre Cocktail Garden Kit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This garden box helps you grow all the herbs and accompaniments needed to create and garnish your favorite cocktails. It comes with six peat growing pots, six peat discs, six markers, six seed sachets, and an instruction guide. With each order, you'll enjoy the taste of cucamelon, blue borage, lime basil, mint, lemon balm, and more.

16 A Kitchen Tool That Quickly Cores & Slices Pineapple SameTech Easy Kitchen Tool Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can core pineapples quickly and effectively using this pineapple tool. The device works to peel and also slice delicious portions that can be eaten within seconds. It makes perfectly shaped rings while also maintaining the shape of the shell so it can be used as a bowl. Easy to clean and use, this coring tool is safe for your dishwasher.

17 A Banana & Coconut Superfood Conditioner For Nourished Hair & Scalp Skin Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Conditioner Amazon $28 See On Amazon In my opinion, this nourishing superfood conditioner should be at the top of everyone's must-have list. Packed with antioxidant-rich fruits, it's rich, creamy, and suitable for all hair types (per the brand). After just a few uses, you'll begin to notice softer and healthier hair (as well as scalp skin).

18 This Water Bottle That Encourages Your You To Stay Hydrated BOTTLED JOY Half Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stay encouraged as you stay hydrated throughout the day with this half-gallon water jug. The convenient handle makes it easy to transport while traveling (or during activities), all while the leakproof lid helps prevent accidental spilling and drips. Made of BPA-free plastic, this container is durable, reusable, and recyclable. Choose from six different colors.

19 The Color-Changing Toilet Bowl Light That Turns On When You Walk In RainBowl Toilet Bowl Night Light Amazon $11 See on Amazon The perfect night light for the entire family, this toilet bowl light features motion-sensor activation with a large variety of lighting colors. It helps guide you around in the dark, staying on for a whole two minutes after its last detected movement. It's also easy to install without tools.

20 This Easy-To-Use Egg Cooker That Works In The Microwave Home-X - Microwave Egg Poacher Amazon $7 See On Amazon Enjoy a quick and easy breakfast with this egg cooker. It's made of nonstick materials that are stain-resistant and easy to pop into the microwave. To use it, simply break eggs into the cups, add some water, pierce the yokes, and cover them up. Then, cook them in the microwave for 15 to 20 seconds. Easy.

21 The Scratch-Off Notecards That'll Make You Feel So Nostalgic Purple Ladybug Rainbow Scratch Off Mini Art Notes Amazon $8 See On Amazon This magic paper makes writing and doodling fun. The black note cards feature a hidden rainbow-colored layer underneath that reveals itself when written on. Each set comes with 150 sheets of black matte notecard paper and two stylus pens.

22 A Toothpaste Dispenser That Doesn't That's Seriously Convenient WAYCOM Dust-Proof Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon You're going to love the convenience of this one-touch toothpaste dispenser. It offers hygienic, hands-free operation and ensures that you get optimal use of every drop of toothpaste. This device operates without batteries while the accompanying organizer holds three to five brushes nearby.

23 This Sturdy Trash Can For Your Car So Cleaning's Easier Next Time mixigoo Car Trash Garbage Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get control of clutter and mess with this car trash bin. The attachable container features a vinyl lining that helps prevent spills and messes while the durable frame keeps the bin's structure intact. Its foldable design makes it a perfect option for smaller areas while the Velcro lid ensures that contents stay in place during use.

24 A Tool That Helps You Clean Your Whisk After Mixing & Baking Whisk Wiper - Multipurpose Kitchen Tool Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can clean your whisk with little no effort using this cool kitchen tool. Use it to wipe debris away in seconds while also reducing waste (aka the leftover batter). It comes with an 11-inch whisk and fits over other seven-wire whisks if needed. Pick from six vibrant colors.

25 The Herb-Stripping Tool That Makes Food-Prep Simple Cobata Herb Stripper Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can pluck your herbs and other greenery with ease by using this stripping tool. It's made of durable stainless steel and features a comfortable grip for easy holding. Ideal for kale, thyme, basil, rosemary, and more, it features a variety of openings sizes to suit your needs.

26 This Screen Magnifier That Doubles The Size Of Your Phone Picture dizaul 12’’ Screen Magnifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon Enjoy your phone on the big screen with this smartphone magnifier. Compatible with most devices, it simply doubles the size of your screen when set into place, allowing you to view your favorite videos, games, and pictures in an enlarged size. The design is lightweight and portable, so it can easily travel with you.

27 There Rug Grippers That Help Prevent Them From Slipping Around Home Techpro Rug Grippers Amazon $13 See on Amazon You can help prevent area rungs from moving and slipping around with this set of rug grippers. They can be glued to the underside of your rug as the pores on the other side adhere to your floor. Each package includes four pieces that flatten corners, which also gives your home a tidier appearance.

28 A Hydrating Eye Cream That Smells Like Rose Hip & Hibiscus LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Amazon $23 See On Amazon This hydrating cream works to brighten the skin around eyes while remaining gentle on your complexion. The nourishing formula is packed with botanicals, antioxidants, and vitamins for long-lasting repair and moisture, and it's cruelty-free. It's also great for all skin types, per the brand, and smells like rose hip and hibiscus.

29 A Derma Roller That Helps Exfoliate Your Complexion RoselynBoutique Derma Roller Cosmetic Beauty Instrument Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can restore and nurture your skin with this derma roller, which is essentially a pain-free way to exfoliate your complexion. While using it, the tiny needles massage your skin to help promote collagen production — but it also creates a surface that's better at absorbing facial moisturizers and nourishing serums.

30 These Colorful, Nonslip Shelf Liners That Can Also Be Used In The Fridge Bloss Refrigerator Mats Shelf Liners Amazon $9 See On Amazon Place these mats into your refrigerator to keep shelves clean (and your produce fresh). In addition to fridge-lining, these can also be used as nonslip shelf, cabinet, and drawer mats. And if you want, you can use them as place mats at the dinner table; they're super easy to clean.

31 The Reusable Glass Straws Filled With Rose Quartz & Amethyst Crystals Ayana Wellness – Gem Water Straws Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only are these reusable straws made with durable borosilicate glass, but they're also filled with positively charged crystals. The pack ones with two of them; one straw is filled with rose quartz, and the other is filled with amethyst. As you sip, the water should filter through the stones.

32 This Desk Lamp That Charges Your Phone Wirelessly GSBLUNIE Wireless Charging LED Desk Lamp Amazon $26 See On Amazon This LED desk lamp is a great accessory for any home or office, because it does more than provide light. It's equipped with wireless phone-charging capabilities, and it even boasts three lighting modes, six brightness levels, a rotating base, and a flexible neck for easy and comfortable use.

33 These Smart Light Bulbs That Can Be Controlled By Your Voice LE LampUX Smart LED Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These smart bulbs work effectively via voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant and can also be operated remotely via phone app. You can use them to set timers, change the mood and feel of a room, and more. With this order, you'll receive a set of two bulbs that have adjustable brightnesses.

34 A Heated Pedicure Spa That Vibrates To Sooth Your Muscles Conair Foot Pedicure Spa Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you ask me, this foot spa is perfect for anyone who wants to comfort their feet with heated water. One-touch operation powers up a soothing vibration that relaxes and massages your muscles, and the extra-deep basin leaves enough room to soak without spills.

35 This Tool That Helps Remove The Padding From Bras & Bathing Suits The Cup Claw: Easy Sports Bra and Bikini Pad Removal and Replacement Tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon How convenient is this garment tool? It operates as a pair of scissors to help remove and insert bra pads with ease — but you can even use them on bathing suits, padded tank tops, and more. There's no assembly needed; simply use the tongs to grab, remove, and reinsert padding as needed.

36 The Magnetic Boards That Hold Posters & Artwork In Place Benjia Poster Frame Amazon $9 See On Amazon These magnetic frames make hanging posters, photos, and artwork super easy — regardless of how long they are. The boards — which clasp the top and bottom of the poster — are backed with powerful magnets that can hold any 9-inch sheet on the wall. One customer wrote, "This item is perfect for my needs! It looks great and was beyond easy to put on. The rustic hanging cord and wood color are nice."

37 These Soft Satin Pillowcases That Won't Absorb Moisture Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases are great for your skin and hair since they're friction-free and resistant to moisture. They're breathable, soft, luxe, keeping you comfortable as you sleep. Offered in a set of two, each features an envelope closure to keep your pillow secure. Pick from a wide array of colors.

38 An Adjustable Rolling Pin That Kneads Dough To Perfection Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use this adjustable rolling pin to make your favorite confections. Made with solid beech construction, it features embedded pins that help flatten dough for even baking. You can use it to knead pizza dough, pies, cookies, and more.

39 A Coffee Pod Storage Drawer That Helps Save Countertop Space Mind Reader Single Serve Coffee Pod Drawer and Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon This coffee pod storage drawer helps keep your kitchen organized while saving valuable countertop space. It can hold up to 30 pods at a time and stacks neatly beneath your coffee maker. The rubber grippers at the bottom keep it securely in place while in use.

40 A Height-Adjustable Turntable With 2 Tiers For Your Spices YouCopia 2-Tier Height Adjustable Crazy Susan Amazon $20 See On Amazon This two-tier turntable rotates 360-degrees and fits into standard cabinets to optimize space. The height is adjustable, and it features center support to offer stability while nonslip feet help prevent slipping. No tools or installation is required to use it.

41 A Bread-Proofing Basket That Makes Perfectly Shaped Loaves WERTIOO Proofing Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bread-proofing basket is going to be a real treat for any home chef or baker. The set comes with a 9-inch proofing basket, bread lame, a dough scraper, and a linen liner cloth. It's great for making sourdough or any other type of bread that needs shaping and support.

42 This Compact Toilet Brush That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Places Rigorous Team Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Great for hard-to-reach areas, this toilet brush features strong, curved bristles that fit into small places that other brushes can't reach. It has an easy-grip handle that helps prevent slipping, and it comes with scratch-resistant bristles that won't damage your toilet. Compact and convenient, this brush is sure to make cleaning your bathroom easier than ever before.