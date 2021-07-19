Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 45 Things That Are Effing Amazing

There are a few rules I always follow when shopping online. For starters, always read the reviews; they’ll tell you if whatever you’re looking at is worth the money. Two, make sure to always check how long it’ll take to be shipped. But the most important rule of all? If Amazon — one of the largest retailers on the planet — keeps selling out of something, then you can rest assured that something is effing amazing.

The only problem is that it’s not always easy to find these constantly sold-out products — but don’t worry. Not only is this list filled with items that are always flying off the shelves, but I’ve also made sure that everything in here is genuinely useful. Case in point? The clothes steamer that melts away creases. I like to take it with me on vacation, as I’ve never opened up my suitcase to discover fresh, wrinkle-free clothes. Right now, you can grab it for less than $30 — but be careful: I’ve seen it go out of stock more than once.

But if that isn’t enough? There are also slip-resistant hangers covered in velvet, popcorn poppers for your microwave, and even a mattress topper infused with cooling gel. In fact, I’m surprised some of these amazing products are still available.

Better add a few to your cart while they’re still in stock.

2 A Clothes Steamer You Can Take With You Hilife Clothes Steamer (240 ml) Amazon $23 See On Amazon I’ve never opened my suitcase to find freshly-pressed clothes — that’s why I always travel with this clothes steamer. Wrinkles melt away as you move it all over your pants and shirts. Plus, you can even use it to disinfect questionable surfaces in your hotel room.

3 These Hangers Coated With Soft Velvet Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (Pack of 30) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The velvet coating on these hangers isn’t just gentle on your clothes — it also helps prevent them from sliding off. The smooth edges wont’ leave behind creases, and they’re strong enough to hold up heavier garments. Choose from three colors of velvet: black, grey, or ivory.

4 A Mosquito Repeller That’s DEET-Free Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tired of mosquitos on your patio? This gadget doesn’t rely on any DEET to keep flying pests at bay — instead, it uses an unscented repellent that’s virtually undetectable to humans or pets. Plus, each order comes 12 hours’ worth of refills to keep you protected all season long.

5 The Hot Air Brush That Adds Volume To Limp Roots REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Brush Amazon $40 See On Amazon When your roots refuse to tease up from your scalp, it might be time to break out this hot air brush. The tufted bristles let you curl it in close to your scalp without burning yourself — and there are even three heat settings to suit every type of hair. “It makes my hair so soft and amazing,” wrote one reviewer. “And it dries it so quickly.”

6 A Popcorn Popper That Works In The Microwave Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t need to use a bulky air popper the next time you want fresh kernels — just use this microwaveable version. It’s made from tough borosilicate glass that’s shock-resistant, and it only takes about three minutes to wind up with a full bowl of popcorn. Choose from two sizes: individual, or family.

7 This Diffuser Made For Your Car InnoGear Essential Oil USB Car Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Even when you’re driving, you can still enjoy the soothing scents of your favorite essential oils with this diffuser. It plugs into any USB port — though each order also comes with an adapter for your cigarette lighter — and the automatic shut-off keeps you safe when the water runs dry.

8 A Mattress Topper Infused With Cooling Gel Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re a hot sleeper like me, a cooling mattress topper — like this one — is an absolute gamechanger. It’s infused with temperature-regulating gel beads that siphon heat away from you, helping you stay cool when you’re getting warm. Plus, the memory foam material contours to your body for added comfort.

9 These Hydrocolloid Patches To Help Hide Blemishes Mighty Patch Acne Pimple Patch (36-Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The next time you wake up with a surprise blemish, just pop one of these patches on top of it. The hydrocolloid dressing works to absorb it, helping to flatten out unwanted breakouts within about eight hours. And since they’ve got matte finishes, you’ll barely know they’re there.

10 A Portable Fan You Can Wear Around Your Neck Jisulife Portable Neck Fan Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re relaxing on the couch or jogging around the block, this neck fan can help you stay cool. Its lightweight design won’t weigh you down, nor will it leave your neck feeling sore over time. The best part? The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 16 continuous hours.

11 The Dishcloths That Are Eco-Friendly Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Since these dishcloths are made from biodegradable cellulose, consider them an eco-friendly alternative to plastic scrubbers and sponges. They also have some grit to them — which is great for scrubbing tough crud from dirty pans — and each one can even absorb up to 20 times its weight in water.

12 A Pair Of Coasters Made For Cupholders Wococn Car Coasters Amazon $5 See On Amazon Take a good look at the cupholders in your car — are they as clean as they could be? If not, put these coasters down after you’ve given them a good wipe. They’re made from moisture-absorbing neoprene, which will help keep them free of dust and grime. Plus, they even come in more than 15 patterns.

13 This Precision Razor That’s Perfect For Your Brows Schick Hydro Silk Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool Amazon $5 See On Amazon Looking for a razor you can use to shape your brows? This one has a precision blade that’s perfect for removing individual hairs — and the micro guard even helps prevent accidental nicks. Or, you can even use it with lotion to gently exfoliate away old skin.

14 An Ice Cream Maker That Does The Work For You DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon Some ice cream makers require you to shake and stir your way to dessert — but not this one. A simple press of the power button on the top, and you’ll have fresh ice cream, gelato, or even sorbet within less than 30 minutes. “Made a very nice amount for a single person,” wrote one reviewer. “Cleaning was an absolute snap.”

15 The Mesh Bags That Keep Your Laundry Sorted Bagail Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only do these mesh bags keep your clothes from getting knotted together in the wash, but they’re also great for keeping your colors and whites separate. The zipper top keeps everything from escaping while they spin — and you can even use them to keep your dirty clothes apart from the clean ones in your suitcase.

16 A Bubble Bath Made With Soothing Epsom Salt Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt (34 fl oz) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Trying to relax after a long day of work? This bubble bath turns any bathroom into a luxurious spa — and it’s even infused with lavender to help put your mind at ease. Epsom salt also works to soothe aching muscles, and reviewers raved about how the bubbles last a “long time.”

17 These Food Bags You Can Use Over & Over Jagrom Reusable Storage Bags ( 22-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Snacks, sandwiches, soup — no matter what you’re packaging, these food bags are a great pick. The leakproof seal makes them suitable for freezing liquids, and they’re made without any BPA or PVC. The best part? One bag can be reused enough times to replace up to 300 plastic ones.

18 A Vacuum Attachment For Cleaning Out Lint Traps Holikme Flexible Dryer Lint Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon A clean lint trap can help your dryer function more efficiently, as well as prevent fires. But cleaning underneath the filter can be difficult — so grab this vacuum attachment. It reaches deep into your machine to suck out every bit of lint or dust, and its universal design will work with nearly any vacuum.

19 This Shower Mat That’s Easy To Clean Gorilla Grip Bath Mat (35x16) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Believe it or not, you can toss this shower mat into the washer whenever it gets dirty — just make sure it’s on the gentle cycle. It also features more than 300 super-strong suction cups to help keep it in place while you shower, while the drainage holes work to keep mildew and grime at bay.

20 These Resistance Bands Made From Natural Latex Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t have time to hit the gym today? You can still get a quick workout at home with these resistance bands. Each order comes with five in varying difficulty levels, and they’re made from natural latex that’s tear-resistant. And if you need a little extra challenge? You can even stack them on top of each other for up to 74 pounds’ worth of resistance.

21 The Storage Bags With Reinforced Handles Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t fill up your shelves with seasonal blankets and towels — just keep them in these storage bags. The reinforced handles won’t tear as you pull them in and out of your closet, while their sturdy zippers are made from stainless steel. Choose from three colors: black, blue, or grey.

22 An Air Pump That Comes With 3 Interchangeable Nozzles Agptek Portable Electric Air Pump Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re filling up your air mattress or sleeping bag, this air pump can help. It comes with an adapter for the car, as well as three interchangeable nozzles to fit into nearly any port. Plus, you can also use it to deflate everything when done.

23 This Milk Frother For Delicious Morning Coffee Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of the same cup of Joe every morning? This frother whips up milk so that it adds a velvety texture to your coffee — and you can even use it to beat egg whites into stiff peaks. Plus, it runs at an ultra-silent level that won’t disturb neighbors at the office.

24 A Hammock That Folds Down Really, Really Small Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Camping Hammocks Amazon $40 See On Amazon Have a camping trip coming up? Bring this hammock with you so that you have somewhere comfortable to relax. It folds down into a small drawstring pouch that you can easily clip to your rucksack — and unlike some hammocks, this one is made from tear-resistant parachute nylon.

25 The Kitchen Scale That Syncs With Your Phone Etekcity Nutrition Smart Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sync this smart kitchen scale with your phone, and you’ll be able to track the nutritional breakdowns of every meal. The built-in database contains more than 250,000 different foods — and it’s also made from sleek stainless steel, not plastic. One reviewer even wrote that “I keep track of my macros, and this makes it so easy.”

26 A Hair Remover That’s Completely Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon Just supply your own AA battery, and this little trimmer will quickly remove any unwanted peach fuzz or facial hair — all completely pain-free. The rose gold housing gives it a discreet appearance, making it easy to keep with you in your bag. Plus, one reviewer even raved that “it removed all the upper lip hairs in about five min.”

27 This Fanny Pack That Has Extra Storage Space Maxtop Crossbody Fanny Pack Amazon $27 See On Amazon Some fanny packs are only big enough to fit your wallet and keys, whereas this one isn’t just big — it also features four zippered pockets to keep all your belongings safe. And since it comes in more than 15 fun, vibrant colors, you can even use it to accessorize before your next music festival.

28 A Squeegee That Powers Through Soap Scum Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee Amazon $14 See On Amazon This squeegee doesn’t just wipe away grimy soap scum — it’s also great for simply getting rid of excess water so that your glass is left with a streak-free shine. Each order comes with a set of hooks you can use to hang it in your shower, and the waterproof adhesive won’t let them drop. Choose from four colors: black, silver, brass, or bronze.

29 The Koozy That Keeps Cans Extra-Cold BrüMate Hopsulator Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler Amazon $20 See On Amazon Those cheap foam koozy insulators do an alright job of keeping your drinks cold — but this stainless steel one is an absolute gamechanger. It’ll keep your drinks up to 20 times colder than foam, which means your cans stay cold for hours longer. And unlike some insulators, this one is made to fit slim cans.

30 A Folding Chair That Rocks Back & Forth GCI Portable Folding Rocking Chair Amazon $46 See On Amazon You probably have folding chairs you take with you camping, but what about a fold-up rocking chair? Its tough steel frame can support up to 250 pounds — and the spring-action pump in the back allows you to rock on nearly any surface, including soft lawns. Plus, there’s even a little cupholder for drinks.

31 This Popular Card Game That Over 47,000 People Are Playing Exploding Kittens A Russian Roulette Card Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon No matter what age you are, you’ll probably still have a good time playing Exploding Kittens. Made for up to five people, players take turns drawing cards until one pulls an exploding kitten. They can then use their previously-drawn cards — ranging from laser pointers to catnip sandwiches — to negate the kitten. The last player standing wins.

32 A Toothpaste Dispenser That Mounts Without Drilling iHave Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $6 See On Amazon Hesitant about drilling into your walls? This toothpaste dispenser comes with super-sticky adhesive that keeps it secured to your wall — no tools required. It’s great for kids who tend to squeeze too much paste onto their brushes, and it even comes in three colors: gray, black, or pink.

33 The Personal Water Filter That Lets You Sip From The Source LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only does this water filter remove 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites from the water source you’re sipping from, but it also removes any micro-plastics that might be present. And since each filter is good for up to 1,000 gallons of water, you can easily reuse it over multiple camping trips.

34 A Mini Donut Maker That’s Easy To Use Dash Mini Donut Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Baking fresh donuts takes time and effort, whereas this miniature donut maker is almost too easy to use. Just select your favorite batter mix — brownies, cakes, donuts, and more — then add little dollops to each donut mold. It only takes a few minutes for your donuts to bake, and the non-stick surface lets them release without ripping.

35 This Bracelet That Transforms Into A Bag Hanger Clipa2 The Instant Bag Hanger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Wear this cute bangle bracelet as a fashion accessory, until it’s time to sit down at a restaurant. It unclips and transforms into a hanger that’ll keep your bag high and dry off the dirty floor — and it’s even made from tarnish-free titanium that’ll look great for years to come.

36 The Spray Bottle That Delivers A Fine, Continuous Mist Uervoton Fine Mist Spray Bottle (5.4oz/160ml) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether your hair or your plants could use a little moisture, this spray bottle is your best option. The light mist won’t disrupt your hairstyle — and the sprayer will even work when upside-down. “I absolutely love the fact that it is a 'mist' and not a spray,” wrote one reviewer. “I put some rosewater and aloe vera juice in it and use it as a daily mist moisturizer for my hair.”

37 A Trash Can That Won’t Leak All Over Your Car Hotor Car Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ever try using a plastic grocery bag as a car trash can? The result generally ends in mess — so grab this heavy-duty upgrade instead. Not only is the inner lining 100% leakproof, but there are also pockets on the sides where you can store documents, snacks, and more.

38 This Serum That Can Help Brighten Your Complexion TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum (1 fl oz) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Chock-full of nourishing antioxidants, this serum is a must-have for anyone looking to start up a skincare routine. Apply it after toner, and the vitamin C will work to help brighten your complexion — all while jojoba oil and hyaluronic acid work to lock in moisture.

39 A Gel That Cleans Deep Into Tight Spaces ColorCoral Universal Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Crumbs stuck underneath your keyboard? Not a problem when you’ve got this gel. It squishes deep into tight spaces, latching onto dust and dirt so that it’s easily pulled out. And unlike some cleaners, this one is reusable up until the color turns dark.

40 The Lids That Stretch To Fit Containers DigHealth Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve got a drawer or cabinet that’s overflowing with mismatched lids, it might be time to downsize to these silicone ones. They stretch to fit nearly any container — and you can even use them to save halved citrus for later. Plus, the seal they create is airtight to help your food stay fresh.

41 This Reusable Water Bottle That Comes In So Many Sizes Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle (14 Oz) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for a water bottle that can fit into cupholders? This one comes in small sizes that are guaranteed to fit, as well as larger ones that are perfect for sweaty workouts. It’s made from tough stainless steel — not plastic — and the insulated walls can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

42 A Jump Rope You Can’t Trip Over Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope Amazon $13 See On Amazon With weighted balls at the ends of both handles, this rope-free jump rope feels just like skipping a regular rope — but without the risk of tripping. The handles are also coated with soft, grippy material to keep your palms comfortable. Choose from two colors: red or orange.

43 The Shampoo Brush That Massages Away Dirt HEETA Scalp Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Add a dollop of your favorite shampoo to this brush, then gently massage it into your scalp for an indulgent, spa-like experience. The bristles are made from soft silicone — and the ergonomic design fits comfortably in both hands. Plus, there’s even a handle on the back to help you keep your grip in the shower.

44 A Hub That Adds 4 USB Ports To Your Computer Sabrent 4-Port USB Hub With LED Lit Power Switches Amazon $8 See On Amazon Ever wish your computer had a few extra USB ports? Just plug this hub in. Not only does it add four ports to your computer, but each one can be turned off individually using the corresponding button. And since it’s ultra-slim, it takes up hardly any space on your desk.