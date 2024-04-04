3 Zodiac Signs Are Getting Dragged Down The Most By Mercury Retrograde

If the vibes have been ~off~ lately, it’s not just you: Mercury is in retrograde once again. This phase is infamous for creating widespread cosmic chaos, especially when it comes to travel, technology, and communication. That said, some astrological placements will feel the effects of this tumultuous period more than others, so if you have one of the three zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde in your birth chart, brace yourself for some serious mayhem ahead.

As if April Fool’s Day wasn’t bad enough on its own, Mercury went retrograde on April 1 in the feisty sign of Aries. This occasional rewind occurs when Mercury appears to align its orbit with Earth. Because Mercury rules over of all things tech, travel, thoughts, and timing, it’s not uncommon to experience inconveniences and issues in these areas when the planet goes retrograde.

No one is safe from the wrath of Mercury retrograde, but according to astrologer Stina Garbis, three signs will likely endure the worst of it until the planet goes direct again on April 26. It’s not ideal, but at least you can blame all your communication errors and tech failures on the universe — if you’re one of these signs, that is.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s your, season, Aries, and you can cry if you want to. As a self-starting cardinal sign, you’ll likely feel the urge make some changes in your life during this confusing period (who among us hasn’t had a birthday-induced existential crisis before?). But with so much uncertainty ahead, you’re probably better off taking a step back and carefully planning out your next move before taking action.

“This retrograde starts with the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Chiron in your sign, as well as your first house,” says Garbis. “That’s a lot of pressure that is building up, and many things and exciting discoveries may start now, but it’s essential to realize that sowing and reaping happen in different seasons. Not everything happens now; things need time to unfold, and waiting and patience are your most challenging lessons.”

The expert also warns that you may feel uneasy about your love life, career, or even trauma, but Garbis insists things will “go at a more leisurely pace very soon” as long as you remember to go with the flow, be mindful, and trust in the process.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Because Mercury is in your 12th house of the unconscious, dear Taurus, don’t be surprised if feelings of regret and resentment make their way to the surface this retrograde. On top of that, Garbis reveals new opportunities may be on the horizon for you, and as a creature of comfort, adjusting to these changes could prove to be difficult. Still, it’s important to embrace any and all developments that come your way these next few weeks, as the blessings will make you more abundant and the challenges will make you stronger.

“Plant your good intentions and brace yourself for the great things coming your way because they are out there,” Garbis says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

With Mercury in your second house of wealth and material possessions, you might find yourself feeling bogged down by clutter or worrying about scarcity, Pisces.

Instead of focusing on the negative, though, Garbis recommends taking steps to improve your situation, either by finally clearing out your ex’s belongings, looking for a higher-paying job, or opening a savings account with a better interest rate.

