3 Zodiac Signs Aquarius Likely Regrets Breaking Up With

As the ultimate freedom-seeker of the zodiac, Aquarius tend to do just fine after a breakup. This progressive sign is always looking towards the future. They're more logical than emotional, so you'll rarely ever see them crying over an ex. Even when they're in a relationship, the zodiac's water bearer can come off a little too cool and detached for someone who craves affection. However, this fixed sign is loyal to the core. Although they may not seem like the type to care about an ex post-breakup, there are three zodiac signs Aquarius will likely regret breaking up with.

"In true quixotic style, the water bearer is an Air sign who's always focused on a distant star," Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. "A true Aquarian will rarely, if ever, think about their exes. That happened in the past, and the future is much more exciting and enjoyable."

However, it's important to note that Aquarius is one of the most unpredictable and inconsistent signs in the zodiac. So when it comes to them, you can expect the unexpected. "Turning on their aloof button, the ex might simply cease to exist, or Aquarius might find a reason to forgive and forget," Robyn says.

When it comes to love, Aquarius is an all-or-nothing sign who rarely ever jumps into relationships. Not many people know how to keep their interest long-term. That's one of the biggest reasons why the following three zodiac signs will always have a place in Aquarius' heart. According to Robyn, Aquarius will regret breaking up with them the most.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries and Aquarius are two high-energy signs who feed off each other really well. When they're together, they're unstoppable. According to Robyn, Aries' fire will ignite a sense of passion in Aquarius, and Aries will appreciate just how unique and open-minded Aquarius is. There's a lot of fun and excitement in this pairing. However, this fire-air combo can burn out eventually, leaving each partner feeling emotionally empty. Aries' confrontational style may be a little too much for the usually cool and collected Aquarius. "This might be a difficult relationship at the end, but it's one that both will regret leaving," Robyn says.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Right off the bat, Scorpio and Aquarius may seem like a relationship doomed to fail. After all, Scorpio is all passion, intensity, and emotion, while Aquarius is on the more logical and unemotional side. However, there's a strong, powerful attraction between these two, and neither will be able to forget the other. "This relationship can be built around the ultimate in sexual freedom," Robyn says. "Each will encourage the other to dive into unexplored parts of themselves in a supportive and protective partnership." However, Scorpios have a tendency to become possessive, while Aquarius needs to be free of boundaries. This relationship can be a "battleground or a magical wonderland," depending on how flexible each partner chooses to be. As fixed signs, they're more likely to butt heads than compromise. Regardless, Aquarius will always find themselves wondering "what if."

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Aquarius and Sagittarius can be one of the dynamic pairings in the zodiac. They're very similar in the sense that they're freedom-lovers who crave independence. Sagittarius is always up for an adventure, while Aquarius is open to trying anything once. Aquarius will feel like they've finally found someone who truly gets them. Although these two understand each other's needs, they tend to have very different goals and dreams. At some point, their paths may diverge. "With equal levels of stubbornness, these two will clash heads," Robyn says. Although the water bearer is open-minded and accepting, Sagittarius' need for adventure may seem a little too immature for an Aquarius who wants to get serious. Even so, Aquarius and Sagittarius are soulmates. True soulmates are hard to let go of, even for an Aquarius.

Elisa Robyn, PhD, astrologer and astrology transitions consultant