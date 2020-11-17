Aquarius may be known as the “Ice Queen” of the zodiac, but as Disney taught us, love can thaw a frozen heart. You can be just as sweet and romantic as everyone else. Despite what some may think, you also feel heartbreak just like everyone else. You don't fall in love easily, so when you finally do, it can be extra painful when the person you’ve chosen to commit to proves to be unworthy of your love. Although no one can guarantee that you'll never be hurt again, astrology may be able to help you avoid dating someone who’s actually an incompatible match. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs most likely to break Aquarius' heart. You may want to be aware of them.

"The Water Bearer is the most independent sign of the zodiac, however, they have no problem getting into relationships," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. "They just need ones that allow them the space and freedom to be their unique and original little selves. They take initiative in relationships and favor a more rational over emotional approach." It's why Aquarius has a reputation for being a cold and detached sign.

Aquarius, along with Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio, make up a group in astrology called fixed signs. On one hand, fixed signs are known for being reliable, loyal, and persistent. On the other, they can also be quite rigid, stubborn, opinionated, and singleminded. "When you put two fixed signs together, you may get two people who are unable to compromise or find it difficult to give into the other," Monahan says. It's one of the biggest reasons behind why she says Aquarius may want to avoid dating the following three zodiac signs.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Aquarius will appreciate how reliable their fellow fixed sign is, as a big pet peeve of theirs is flakiness. However, that’s about as far as their appreciation for the bull will go. According to Monahan, Taurus’ extreme stubbornness may eventually drive Aquarius mad, while Aquarius may be too unique for Taurus. As one of the most progressive and forward-thinking signs in the zodiac, Aquarius will feel hurt every time practical Taurus shuts down their ideas and opinions. “Aquarius can be extremely accepting though, and may even accept Taurus’ narrow-minded ways for the sake of the relationship,” Monahan says. “Taurus, however, is Venus-ruled. Like magpies, they tend to go after shiny and bright things, and may leave perplexed Aquarius heartbroken in the corner.”

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Aquarius is associated with the 11th House in astrology, which is related to groups, friendships, and social issues. Their opposite sign Leo, is ruled by the Sun, which is associated with the ego. Although opposite signs tend to have amazing chemistry, they’re very different at their core. Since they’re both fixed signs, Monahan says disagreements will be hard to reconcile. “Neither sign will want to back down, yet it will be Aquarius who’s willing to be more flexible,” she says. “In turn, this can be a relationship where Leo has the upper hand.” As a Fire sign, Leo tends to be driven by their desires. If they no longer feel passionate about Aquarius, there’s a good chance they’ll take off.