3 Zodiac Signs Most likely To Be Sagittarius' Soulmates

Sagittarius may not be the most romantic nor committed of zodiac signs, but it’s not hard to see why everyone wants to date you. You’re honest, smart, spontaneous, and have a great sense of humor. Your passion for living life to the fullest is infectious, and life is never boring when you're around. If you're ever on the lookout for a partner in crime, three zodiac signs will make great matches for you. The best part is, the zodiac signs most likely to be Sagittarius's soulmates will never hold you back. Too bad you're way too busy planning your next three adventures to even think about romance.

"Sagittarius tend to find their soulmates in the When Harry Met Sally scenarios," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "After many ups and downs in relationships, they realize that their ideal one has been there the whole time — they just didn't see it before."

Those born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21 are always open to new experiences and would like nothing better than to find a good travel buddy or someone who can roll with their spontaneous nature. According to Monahan, Sagittarius's romantic partners tend to be people that know them well and accept them for who they are. Otherwise, they look for people who are enthusiastic and have a zeal for life just like them.

With that said, here are Sagittarius's zodiac soulmates, according to Monahan.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) This fire sign pairing is as intense as it gets. Aries is ruled by aggressive Mars, while expansive Jupiter rules Sagittarius. According to Monahan, this makes for a powerful and passionate sexual connection. "Aries can help channel Sagittarius's passionate energy, while Sag will support Aries's self-assertion," she says. "They can butt heads sometimes as they're both extremely enthusiastic and driven. But this can all be worked out if they use their energy together in a conducive way."

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Like Sagittarius, Aquarius isn't a sign that actively looks for their soulmate. In the most likely scenario, they'll befriend Sagittarius without any romantic intent until they recognize something deeper in their connection. Think Britney and Justin, the first Sagittarius-Aquarius power couple. "These two signs just vibe and generally do stand the test of time," Monahan. "Sadly, it wasn't the case with them, but they were the ideal soulmates for many." Life is never dull when Sagittarius and Aquarius get together, and they'll keep finding ways to surprise each other. Aquarians are also always up for last-minute getaways, which is something the adventurous Sagittarius loves to do.