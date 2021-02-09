3 Zodiac Signs Aries Likely Regrets Breaking Up With

As the fiery, forward-moving first sign of the zodiac, Aries lives their life with no regrets. In love, they fall fast and hard and aren't afraid to pursue whoever catches their eye. When a relationship ends, they have no problem moving on. Because of this, you'd never really expect to see the ram pining after "the one that got away." While that's typically the case, there are three zodiac signs Aries will likely regret breaking up with.

"Aries lives very much in the moment, which means they don't typically pine after exes," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "However, there are some exceptions."

For instance, if Aries realizes they were in the wrong, they will regret their behavior in the relationship. But since they're cardinal signs, which are all about action and change, they will do something about it. "Aries, being the risk-taker of the zodiac, is not afraid to rise to a challenge and right a wrong," Monahan says.

With that said, it's more common for Aries to completely break free from the past than linger on "the one that got away." However, astrologer Jayde Young tells Bustle that Aries will regret losing a few signs in particular. So, here are the three zodiac signs Aries let get away, according to Young.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Aries will always think of their fellow fire sign, Leo, as the ultimate one that got away. "Aries is intensely attracted to the fiery independence of the Lion, and Leo is one of the rare signs that can keep Aries excited and on their toes for the long-haul," Young says. When these two are together, it's a match made in heaven. Aries loves to pursue, while Leo loves being desired. They have similar outlooks on life and make a fun-loving, ambitious, and passionate pair. While the fire and intensity between these two keep their relationship hot, it's also what tears them apart. "When the flames burn too intensely, Aries is inclined to feel the need to break free impulsively, which they will inevitably regret once they see their resilient, self-assured, and prideful Leo has moved on to greener pastures," Young says.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Aries will be immediately drawn in by Libra's grace, charm, and free-spirited nature. With these two, it's the classic case of opposites attracting. "In astrology, Libra is the polar opposite of Aries, creating an intense and inexplicable magnetism," Young says. "They are drawn to each other's differences and can learn and grow from each other, while also balancing each other out." Venus-ruled Libra is the perfect "damsel in distress" to the Mars-ruled Aries, who will be very protective of Libra's gentle nature. Although these two are opposite signs, they both have a similar need for freedom and welcome change. According to Young, issues arise when Aries starts to underestimate the dynamic nature of the Libra. "Libra will notice Aries' disinterest, become bored, and will quickly and breezily move on without confrontation," she says. "Aries will immediately regret the peace, quiet contentment, security, and the feeling of being 'home' that a relationship with a Libra provides." Because Libra is Aries' other half, it'll be hard for Aries to find a similar dynamic with anyone else.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) When these two highly ambitious signs get together, they make the ultimate power couple. According to Young, "Their similar natures draw them together like magnets. Aries is eager to get to the top and the steadfast, and the persevering Capricorn has the vision, resilience, and experience needed to get them there." The biggest issue between these two is figuring out who's the boss in the relationship. Both Aries and Capricorn aren't too fond of submitting to another person. In addition to this, Capricorn is all about structure and tradition, while Aries is a "disruptor by nature." While their relationship can be exciting at first, it can be extremely frustrating towards the end. "Although this pairing tends to burn out, Aries will always yearn wistfully at what could have been having they been a little more patient and flexible," Young says. Aries will find themselves thinking of the life they could've had with Capricorn.

