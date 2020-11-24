Some zodiac signs were practically made for lifelong commitment, while others love to play the field or fly solo. When you're a typical independent Aries, getting married may not be at the top of your to-do list. It’s not that you balk at the idea of long-term commitment — you actually fall in love very easily. However, you have a tendency to fall out of love just as quickly. It can feel like no one can keep your interest long-term, but it could just be that you're with the wrong match. In fact, there are three zodiac signs Aries is most likely to marry — and astrologers say they have all the traits you'd want in a spouse.

"Aries isn't the best sign for marriage or lifelong commitment as they love freedom and making headstrong unilateral moves — two traits that need a partner who's equally freedom-loving and strong," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "If the ram finds this kind of partner, they're down. If not, they'll quickly hop on their Harley Davidson at midnight and head to Reno to play Blackjack."

As the zodiac sign who rules the First House of the Self in astrology, Aries does what they want, whenever they want — and a relationship won't change that. So they look for partners who are confident, autonomous, and driven. "They like people who can stand up to them and others," Monahan says. "They don’t tend to go for shy, demure types."

Below you'll find three strong, independent zodiac signs who make good partners for Aries to marry.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Aries needs someone who is willing to think outside of the box, and keep things spontaneous and light. Gemini ticks all those boxes. According to Monahan, Gemini is an Air sign who'll immediately pique the ram's interest. Gemini is charming, unpredictable, and always down for a good time. Aries will feel like they've met someone they can have a lot of fun with, which is important for them in the long-term. Beyond that, Aries and Gemini also have similar communication styles. Aries will find Gemini's directness refreshing. They like keeping it real and won't have to worry about offending each other, Monahan says.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Two Fire signs in a relationship may seem like a lot to handle. But according to Monahan, "This is one dynamic duo." As a fixed Fire sign, Leo is determined, dogged in their approach to life, and loyal. For a sign like Aries, who has a bit of a jealous side, Leo's devotion will provide them with a sense of security. Leos tend to want partners who shine just as much as they do, while Aries wants someone who has big ambitions. "Both will spur each other on and share in one another’s triumphs, encouraging the other to achieve more in both life and in the partnership," Monahan says. They'll be the ultimate power couple other pairs aspire to be.