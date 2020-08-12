Expect To Feel Extra Motivated Under August's New Moon Next Week

Hope you've gotten your hot girl summer fix, because Leo season 2020 is coming to a close, and we're bidding it adieu with the promising energy of a new moon and a fresh start. The August 2020 new moon rises on Tuesday, August 18 in the bold and regal sign of Leo, and it's helping all zodiac signs embrace their inner diva — in a good way! The creatively inspiring energy will hit every sign a little differently, of course, so you'll want to know how the August 2020 new moon will affect you.

No matter your zodiac sign, Leo season's new moon is a fabulous time to put some renewed energy toward your passion projects and start taking steps to bring your most playful and pleasurable dreams into reality. Don't be afraid to step up and be a leader in your own life under this luminary. With the sun, moon, and Mercury clustered together in fiery Leo and the new moon forming a lucky trine aspect with goal-crushing Mars, expect to feel extra motivated to chase after what you want. It's time to express yourself with all the drama, flair, and sparkle you can muster up.

Make sure you're in the know about how the August 2020 new moon will affect each zodiac sign so you can make the most of its energy.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This new moon has got you feeling playful, flirty, and lots of fun, Aries — and with your ruling planet Mars supercharging this luminary with added energy and zeal, you'll be unstoppable when it comes to jumping into creative projects or even starting brand-new hobbies. Be social, embrace your artistic side, and let your passion lead you into your next endeavor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your home is your sanctuary, Taurus — so let yourself get inspired to turn it into the aesthetically-pleasing palace you deserve. Use the new moon's energy to make your living space reflect your creative side. Move your furniture, frame some art that's been sitting in your closet, or buy some fun new accessories to add pops of color to your space.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Socializing and connecting with old friends will bring a whole lot of joy and inspiration into your life under the light of this luminary, Gem! Set time aside to FaceTime a friend or catch up on texts to see how your crew is faring amidst the craziness of 2020. You'll find that these conversations can renew your passion and energy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Leo vibes of this new moon are helping you realize that you deserve the best, Cancer, so treat yourself to some luxurious forms of self-care. Just be sure you're not going overboard and being reckless with your splurge-y spending, as this energy could make you get carried away.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're the star of this new moon's show, Leo, so this is a great moment to embrace the magic of glamour and the power of creating your image. Wear your flashiest outfit, try out some bold new make-up looks, and spend extra time pampering yourself and getting ready in the morning. There's power in the art of getting dressed and glamorized — and experimenting with that can help open new channels of creativity.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Leave your practical-mindedness behind under this new moon and lean into your fantasies. Your alone time doesn't have to be spent catching up on chores and sleep, Virgo — it can be an exciting time to explore your dreams, connect with mystical practices, and allow your spirit to embrace new possibilities. Write down your wildest new moon intentions and light a candle to infuse them with Leo's fiery power.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

No one knows how to bring balance and harmony to a group like you do, Libra, so build up your confidence and step into a leadership role under this new moon. Whether it's among your colleagues at work, within your group of friends, or even for a social justice cause that's close to your heart, don't be afraid to take charge and share your creative visions for a better future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This is your time to shine with some bold career moves, Scorpio. If you've been looking for a new gig, feeling eager to share some creative ideas with your boss, or obsessing over the fact that you're overdue for a raise, now is an ideal moment to start taking steps and speaking up. The odds are in your favor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your free-spirited nature is on hyperdrive under this new moon, Sag, so say yes to your wildest impulses and prepare for some exciting new adventures. Whether it's booking a last-minute camping trip with your partner or enrolling in a creative online class for the fall semester, you're sure to find excitement alongside this fiery lunation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Pat yourself on the back for the growth and transformation you've achieved within your personal life and mental health realm, Cap. Keep setting the boundaries you need to set and working to achieve intimacy and safety in your closest relationships. Being true to yourself will help protect you from anything life throws your way, so do it with confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You thrive in a group setting, but try to set some excitement and passion aside to devote to your closest one-on-one relationships under this new moon, Aquarius. Because you'll find that the people closest to you will serve as the perfect sounding board for your freshest, most innovative new ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're ready to clean up your calendar and restructure your schedule to allow your talents to shine, Pisces. Instead of always trying to play catch-up, get in touch with your goals and current inspirations under this new moon and start figuring out changes you can make to your routine that allow you more energy to put toward your passions.