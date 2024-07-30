Your August Money Horoscope

The first few weeks of August are dominated by the glitzy and glamorous energy of Leo season, so you may crave a more lavish summer lifestyle. The astrology of August brings some auspicious opportunities to go after your money goals, but Mercury retrograde will be influencing the vibe for most of the month, so all zodiac signs should be extra cautious about how they spend and make plans.

This Mercury retrograde kicks off on Aug. 4 PT/Aug. 5 ET. And as usual, it can do a number on communication, scheduling, and other work-related matters. Mercury is the planet that rules all things logistical and technological, so things like budgeting, number-crunching, and shopping for electronic items also fall under its purview — so if you can, put off any big purchases until the end of the month and save your receipts.

If you need to take action on a career endeavor or financial goal before the retrograde wraps up, the middle of the month could be a good time. Go-getter Mars joins forces with prosperous Jupiter on Aug. 14, granting everyone loads of stamina and good luck. It can also stir up the potential to go overboard, so don’t take risks with your cash that can’t be undone. On Aug. 18, a Mercury cazimi brings some mental clarity amidst an otherwise confusing retrograde. Then, the full moon the following day is riddled with cosmic clashes — so proceed with caution and be patient if you’re waiting for something to pan out.

The sun enters the detail-oriented earth sign Virgo on Aug. 22, prompting all zodiac signs to get organized and be more attentive to their financial responsibilities. Once Mercury retrograde ends on Aug. 28, you’ll have the green light to move ahead with any new investments or work projects that may have stalled over the past few weeks.

Read on for your August 2024 money horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Mercury retrograde kicks off alongside the new moon on Aug. 4, and it could throw some curveballs into your day-to-day budget from now through the middle of the month. Take extra care to check in on what’s happening in your bank account and give yourself some grace if you get a little off-schedule with things. Virgo season starts lighting up your work and routine sector on Aug. 22, so it’ll be easier to organize your finances. The last third of the month is a great time to review your spending habits and be more attentive to things you can change to boost your savings — especially once Mercury retrograde ends on Aug. 28.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Side hustles are on your mind right now, and the Mercury retrograde that kicks off on Aug. 4 could inspire you to revisit a lucrative idea from the past with some renewed inspiration — especially during the first third of the month. While it may not be the best time to launch a brand-new passion project, it can be a helpful vibe for going over the details or looking at things with fresh eyes. The full moon on Aug. 19 peaks in your career sector, so take some time to figure out if you’re on the right professional path and don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Additionally, motivating planet Mars is in your finance zone all month — so if you don’t like what you’re seeing in your bank account, trust that you have the power to initiate some major changes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) If you need to have a frank conversation about money — whether with a boss or a business partner — the optimistic new moon on Aug. 4 could be a good time to do so, as you’ll feel especially confident. Additionally, motivating planet Mars is in your sign all month, giving you loads of energy to take initiative toward your goals, financial and otherwise. Mercury may be retrograding, but you could have some luck launching an idea around Aug. 7, when the sun harmonizes with fortunate Jupiter in your sign. The Mercury cazimi on Aug. 18 can help you think more clearly about how you want to spend your cash, too — and the full moon the following day could help you evolve your beliefs about money.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Leo season is shining a light on your financial life, and the new moon on Aug. 4 is a great time to pursue a new income stream or start working toward a raise. Whatever you do, do it with confidence. Just keep in mind that Mercury retrograde could make communication challenging over the coming weeks, so if you need to have any important discussions about money, be extra conscientious of potential misunderstandings. The full moon on Aug. 19 brings debts into your awareness, and while it may be stressful to dig into the underbelly of your financial situation, it’s best to face things — and then plan to solve any problems. Once Mercury retrograde ends on Aug. 28, take action.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) You’re the star of the cosmic show for most of August, so set aside some cash for lavish celebrations — especially under the glitzy new moon in your sign on Aug. 4. But don’t throw all caution to the wind, as Mercury retrograde kicks off in your finance sector just after the new moon, and it could be easy to lose track of your spending up through the middle of the month. Treat yourself, but keep some limits on yourself. Once Virgo season starts on Aug. 22, drill into the details of your current budget and get your finances more organized after a month of birthday fun. And once the retrograde wraps up on Aug. 28, it’ll be easier to move forward with savings goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Luxurious Venus enters your sign alongside the new moon on Aug. 4, making it easy to attract more abundance into your life. But Mercury retrograde also kicks off, so remember your money goals and desires may not feel clear in the coming weeks. Retrograde aside, you can make some major headway toward money goals right now, as motivating Mars is in your career sector all month long. It’s a great time to revisit old projects and breathe some new life into them. The full moon on Aug. 19 is the perfect time to break bad financial habits ahead of your birthday season, which kicks off a few days later. Clean up your spending now so you have more wiggle room for celebrations.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Go-getter Mars is lighting up your mentally expansive ninth house all month, so if you need to seek a money mentor or do in-depth research on financial literacy, this is a great time to make it happen. Mercury retrograde may also inspire you to revisit some exciting career ideas left on the shelf, so keep an open mind to diversifying your income sources. The full moon on Aug. 19 asks you to get serious about your passion projects and consider how they might boost your income eventually, too. If you’re willing to put in the work, get creative, and have patience, you could turn a hobby into a side hustle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Leo season’s bold and creative energy is helping you show up in your professional life more confidently, and the new moon on Aug. 4 is the perfect time to make a power move at work. But once Mercury retrograde hits, take things a little slower in career matters, as mix-ups and scheduling snags are more likely if you’re not being cautious. The middle of the month is a good time to re-think your financial trajectory and get clearer on your long-term money goals, especially during the Mercury cazimi on Aug. 18. The full moon the following day helps let go of emotional baggage that may be holding you back from embracing true abundance, so rewrite your narratives and let go of limiting beliefs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) If you’re involved in any business partnerships or joint ventures, don’t wait. Go-getter Mars is in your partnerships sector all month, motivating you to step up and initiate what needs to get done. Luxe Venus is also gracing your ambitious tenth house for most of the month, giving you the power to make a great impression on people at work — yes, even with Mercury retrograde mixing some signals. Your professional endeavors will really pick up once Virgo season starts on Aug. 22, so start drilling into the details of how you can steer your career in a more financially savvy direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Mercury retrograde is kicking off during the first week of August, but that doesn’t mean you can’t knock some financial tasks off your to-do list. Motivating Mars is in your productivity sector all month, so if you need to catch up on some bills or adjust your day-to-day spending habits, you’ll have the stamina necessary to initiate the changes. The full moon on Aug. 19 brings money matters into the cosmic spotlight for you, and you may need to navigate some curveballs and challenges to get back on track with your plans. Think outside the box when it comes to reaching your financial goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Mercury retrograde kicks off alongside the new moon on Aug. 4, so the coming weeks are a good time to review any lingering financial entanglements you may have pushed to the back burner. Commit to dealing with any debt you’ve acquired, and if someone owes you money, make it a point to follow up with them. An intense full moon peaks in your sign on Aug. 19, asking you to face the parts of yourself that you may not feel fully comfortable with. Focus on leaving behind narratives that make you think you deserve anything less than true abundance. Once Virgo season starts a few days later, set stronger boundaries around spending to keep your bank account in good standing.