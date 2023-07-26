August is filled with intense cosmic shifts, and kicking it off is the first of two full moons this month (yes, two full moons). Peaking on Aug. 1, the full Sturgeon moon rocks the boat in rebellious Aquarius — and the air sign is all about embracing our eccentricities and having the courage to stand up for causes we believe in. But when it comes to the zodiac signs most affected by the Aug. 1 full moon, there’s added pressure to break a few rules as they learn how to better show up for themselves.

Per astrology, full moons heighten our emotions and put a spotlight on our deep desires. Since Aquarius has a (rightfully earned) reputation for being emotionally detached, astrologer Ryan Marquardt explains it’s not the comfiest place for the moon to be in. Those who are hit the hardest by this full moon may especially struggle with surrendering to vulnerability or expressing their emotions efficiently.

Plus, the shift in independent Aquarius can also feel isolating. “Aquarius seeks to understand the people on the fringes of society, so this full moon can have us feeling like an outsider, or show us how to cheer on the underdog,” Marquardt. This lunation prompts release, and a select few will have to learn to break free from traditions and relationships that are no longer aligned with them.

Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the Aug. 1 full moon so you can fully embrace Aquarius’ rebellious heart.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

The pressure to show up as your best self is on, Taurus, and this full moon is helping your flow state. But avoid burnout or future tripping too much right now and lean into your strengths. “Taurus will feel the urge to showcase their talents, make their mark on the world, and seek recognition for their hard work,” says Marquardt. “Ego-driven decisions can completely derail Taurus' hopes for a winning streak right now.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Voicing your emotional needs might be difficult under this full moon, Leo. This is a moment to evaluate the balance in your relationships and to accept the ones that have fizzled out. “Leo might experience it more as a shocking revelation,” explains Marquardt, who explains that relationships might start to heat up right now, but you should pay attention to who’s showing up and appreciating you, too.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Self-critical, much, Aquarius? Confronting your emotions can feel threatening, but the full moon asks you to get more acquainted with yourself and your deep needs and desires. “This lunation will be a transformative but uncomfortable time for Aquarius as they learn the importance of being more honest and vulnerable,” explains Marquardt. Pour your own cup right now so you can better serve others.