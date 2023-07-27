The full Sturgeon Moon arrives on Aug. 1 at 2:32 p.m. ET, but it’s not the only full moon we have to look forward to this month. The second full moon takes place on Aug. 30, making this month ripe for manifestations and completing cycles. And because both lunations will be supermoons, the vibes are sure to be extra charged for the last full month of summer. But in order to take advantage of the first of these two lunar events, you’ll need to have an understanding of the spiritual meaning of the full Sturgeon moon and the energy it will leave behind.

La luna gets its “supermoon” title when the moon orbits Earth much closer than usual, making the natural satellite appear roughly 8% larger and 16% brighter, per the Farmer’s Almanac. The Sturgeon moon will be the second of four supermoons in 2023. If you recall, the July full Buck moon was also a supermoon, which means three of the four lunar events for 2023 will take place back to back to back.

As the moon enters Aquarius, the humanitarian sign of the zodiac, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the sign's strength for collaboration and assemble a team for that project you’ve been putting off. And according to astrologer Brilla Samay, those already part of a group may see some successes come their way, too. The expert also shares that because we are in a karmically positive time of year, your unselfish efforts are bound to have an even greater ripple effect on your community. “The colors we set forward eventually make images that shine all the way back up to the heavens,” remarks Samay.

As you can probably tell, this lunation is going to be a powerful one for many different reasons. Ahead, Samay shares what you need to know about the significance of the Sturgeon Moon so you can use its energy to your benefit.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of The Sturgeon Moon?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Sturgeon Moon gets its name from the abundance of sturgeon fish that can be caught in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain at this time of year. The lunar event has also been referred to as the Corn Moon, Harvest Moon, and Flying Up Moon.

Though the month is just getting started, you can expect to close some chapters when the full Sturgeon moon makes its arrival. That’s because full moons signify the end of a lunar cycle, so it only makes sense that they help usher in necessary conclusions. But luckily for you, there’s no reason to be afraid of what’s to come. “The Aug. 1 full moon casts an eccentric charm upon the night sky, igniting spiritual wonder and awakening ancient traditions,” Samay tells Bustle. “This monthly event marks the pinnacle of the lunar cycle, unleashing unique energies and profound symbolism.”

How To Work With The Sturgeon Moon’s Energy

A great way to harness the Sturgeon Moon’s energy is to embrace team efforts, as there’s never been a better time to invite a collaborator into your circle. Not only can you stand to learn a thing or two from each other, but your end result is sure to have even greater lasting impacts as well. While you’re in that group setting, Samay also recommends “[engaging] in open communication, [valuing] diverse perspectives, and [fostering] a sense of unity to make the most of this cosmic energy.”

Though teamwork definitely makes the dream work this lunation, make sure not to lose your sense of individuality, either. Don’t be afraid to let your freak flag fly and live life as your authentic self while we’re in the unconventional sign of Aquarius. “Let go of the need to conform to societal expectations and express your true essence,” says Samay. “Surround yourself with people who celebrate and support your unique journey.”

Lastly, in honor of Aquarians’ status as the eccentric innovator of the zodiac, Samay suggests using this full moon to think outside the box. Free yourself from old patterns that feel tired and uninspired, and explore new approaches to your routine with creative solutions.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor