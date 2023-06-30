The July full moon, known as the Buck Moon, arrives on July 3 at 7:39 a.m. ET, and there’s a lot to look forward to. Not only is this the first lunation of the summer, but it’s also a supermoon, which means the vibes will be off the charts. It’s also a great time to reflect on your potential and work towards success, but in order to effectively harness this energy, you must understand the spiritual meaning of the July full moon first.

Because full moon phases occur at the end of a lunar cycle, the monthly celestial event has been known to bring some much-needed conclusions into our lives, often without our permission. But it’s not as scary as it sounds, especially if you know how to use la luna’s power to your advantage. The best way to do that is to pay attention to your surroundings and really take inventory of the practices and relationships that are no longer serving you. If it isn’t advancing your life, then you won’t even miss it, right?

However, there’s much more to this lunation besides closing chapters and shedding old habits. To tackle this special lunar event head-on, here’s what you need to know about 2023’s full Buck Moon, and how to work with the supermoon’s charged energy.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning of the July Full Moon?

As Bustle previously reported, this lunation has been nicknamed the Buck Moon because male deer antlers typically reach peak growth at this time of year. And since the full moon will be in the hardworking sign of Capricorn, so it will encourage us to start making strides toward the lives we’ve always wanted, and maybe even inspire some growth in us along the way.

So where does the supermoon come into play in all of this, and what exactly is a supermoon, anyway? According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Buck Moon will be orbiting Earth much closer than most other full moons this year. As a result, the moon will appear even larger and brighter than we’re used to, though it’ll actually only be about 7% larger than usual. Either way, make sure to get your cameras ready, because la luna will be at her most ‘Gram-worthy on July 3.

With a supersized moon comes supersized energy, but trust me — that’s a good thing. That project you’ve been putting off for months? Consider it done. The answers you’ve been waiting for to put your next phase into motion? The clarity you need is already on its way to you. Transformation is on the horizon, but you’ll need to act on this shift in energy in order to grasp it.

How To Work With the July Full Moon’s Energy

The Buck Moon is all about taking initiative, but before you make any major changes in your career, home, or love life, carve out some time to reflect on what it is you truly want. Then, when you’re ready to take the next step, you can have a better understanding of what you’re looking for, how to act on it, and how to achieve it.

Because la luna will be in the grounded sign of Capricorn, you can never go wrong with centering yourself through meditation. Capricorn is also an earth sign, so using this time to reconnect with nature can be highly effective as well. Take a hike on your favorite trail, or go stargazing while basking in the luminous moonlight.

The July supermoon will be the first of four back-to-back supermoons this summer, so the most important thing you can do for yourself is use this energy to help propel you into the latter half of the year. Remind yourself that your ambitions are within reach and that your definition of success is attainable.