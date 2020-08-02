Your August 2020 Horoscope For Aquarius

You might feel knocked down five steps, but you have to remember to get up 10! Saturn, the planet of boundaries and structure, is in the cardinal sign Capricorn, where it’s retrograde within your house of self-imprisonment. After having Saturn in Aquarius briefly, you’re re-evaluating the structures you’re a part of. With Mercury, the planet of communication, entering Leo within your house of close relationships on August 5, now’s the time for you to step back and allow the relationships closest to you to shine. You can’t control what people say about you, but take pride in those who see you for how you want to be seen. Also on August 5, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will make a conjunction to the north node in your house of pleasure. This Gemini combination between the north node and Venus is destined to inspire thought-provoking creations into your life.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Aquarius’ Relationships

Allow for the Sagittarius south node to expose people in your life who are no longer aligned with your big picture, Aquarius. On August 5th, the Sagittarius south node within your house of dreams and community will make an opposition to Venus in your house of pleasure and creativity. You may find that August is filled with new, creative, projects — and you might even expect to build partnerships through your close relationships. As Chiron, who symbolizes our deepest wound and our greatest strength, continues the journey through Aries, you’re reminded to lean into your authentic self. You might not always be understood by the people you’re around, in fact, you might find that you must become more inclusive of different worldviews. When the sun enters Virgo within your house of intimacy and shared resources, you can begin to expect for deeper and more honest conversations to occur.

Tarot Card of the Month For Aquarius

The Star: Keep pushing forward. Even if your dreams aren’t in reach, they’re on the way!