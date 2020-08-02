Your August 2020 Horoscope For Gemini

On August 5, Mercury, the planet of communication, will enter Leo within your house of communication, where it will also join the sun. If you’ve been hesitant to express yourself, you’ll find yourself doing it with the flair you’ve been missing this month. On August 6, Venus, which is in your house of self, will make a conjunction in the sign Gemini. Once Venus, which rules over love and beauty, conjuncts the north node you may find that you'll stop questioning the way people express love. This is a time to gain clarity from the Universe, and lucky for you, you shouldn’t be too surprised by the outcomes.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Gemini’s Relationships

Jupiter, the planet of abundance and the ruler of your house of relationships, is making you work hard for your security. You may find yourself struggling to stay put in your relationships, whether or not that’s a literal restlessness or as a metaphorical one. The south node in Sagittarius is releasing a lot of lessons for you to learn and relearn, one of them being to lean into your personal strength. Sometimes you find yourself giving too much in your relationships, which eventually exhausts you. This year is truly about you finding your inner peace, Gemini, as there are no secure relationships until you can find security within yourself. On August 27, the ruler of your emotions, the Moon, will make a conjunction to the south node within your house of relationships. This transit might end up pulling you back towards old emotional security blankets, but understand your feelings are constantly changing and that it’s best to trust the process.

Tarot Card of the Month For Gemini

Temperance: Life is a balancing act that requires a give and take. Be patient.