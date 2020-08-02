Your August 2020 Horoscope For Libra

There are major fated conversations and messages for you to receive, especially on August 5, when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, conjuncts the north node of fate. It’s difficult to embrace love right now, Libra, and it’s fair for you to feel upset by that . Lean into the Chiron Aries in your house of relationships. Chiron represents our deepest wound and our greatest strength, and within Aries, it’s a good time to prioritize mental health and wellness. There’s a lot going on in the world and with those closest to you, but put your oxygen mask on first in case of emergencies. Trust how people treat you and learn to be a little more accommodating. It's not human to pretend that you can live outside of the collective.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Libra’s Relationships

Mars, the planet of war and libido and the ruler of your house of close relationships, is in Aries, where it can thrive within your chart. You may not feel like all your partnerships are meeting expectations, or that things are even the most ideal for you given the world’s circumstances. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, Saturn, the planet of order, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, are all retrograde in your house of home and family. Work needs to be done within your home and family life, even if that just means learning a little more about your heritage. You’re changing the way that you approach close relationships, but be gentle with yourself — you’re only one person.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Libra

Justice: You’ll reap what you sow. Look out for a return in your labor.