Your August 2020 Horoscope For Pisces

You’ve been connecting with your family in a new way, Pisces. Mercury, the ruler of your house of family, heritage, and home is in your house of pleasure within Cancer. Now is an extremely favorable time for you to have a conversation with or regarding your family and friends. Realistically, none of our loved ones are without fault or imperfection, and you’re able to appreciate how they add value to your life despite dissatisfactions. Don’t hesitate to state your needs. With Uranus in Taurus within your house of communication and siblings, it’s likely that you’ll start seeing the fruits of your labor. August 5, the conjunction between Venus and the north node in Gemini is likely to reveal a perspective that you haven’t taken into account yet.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Pisces’ Relationships

The ruler of your house of relationships, Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign Leo starting August 5! As Mercury progresses through your house of work and routine, expect to see your work life shine. If you are working with someone you also have a close relationship with, it’s likely that you’ll have opportunities to brag about collective achievements. On August 22, Mercury enters your house of relationship within the sign Virgo, which will lead to conversations you’ve been hesitant about. The sun will continue throughout the rest of May within Virgo, striking the balance between your whimsical energy and the environment’s more critical energy.

Tarot Card of the Month

Four of Pentacles: Walk with abundance on your mind, and try to avoid focusing on what you lack.