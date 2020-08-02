Your August 2020 Horoscope For Scorpio

Scorpio, the ruler of your house of self, is in the sign Aries within your house of routine and daily habits. Mars, which rules over passion and libido, is joined by Lilith who symbolizes triumph and Chiron who symbolizes overcoming. It’s not unusual for Scorpio-type people to put a lot of pressure on themselves. Lilith found strength through self-advocacy and Chiron found power by allowing himself to be weak. On August 6, you’ll finally find that you’ll start enjoying communication in a new way. Venus in Gemini will conjunct the north node in your house of transformation and intimacy, so brighten up Scorpio — there are more blessings falling from the sky for you.

What August 2020 Has In Store For Scorpio’s Relationships

It must feel wonderful to have Venus, the planet of love and beauty, out of retrograde. Venus rules over your house of close relationships, and within the sign Gemini, you’ve had to unpack a lot of your relationships. Retrograde usually ushers in reflection, returns, and revivals. In August, Venus will conjunct the north node of fate in the sign Gemini, bringing forth destined moments and spinning you in the right direction. When Venus enters the sign Cancer on August 7, expect to see major changes within your home and family. When the world feels like a lot and you look like a sunny-side-up-egg, don’t forget you can flip over to the other side.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Scorpio

Nine of Swords: Try to get some rest Scorpio, as sometimes our minds make matters worse.