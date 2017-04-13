49 Awesome Gifts For Women That Your Mom, Girlfriend, Or Sister Will Thank You For

There are two types of people during the holidays: the one who tackles their gift list between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the one who is left scrambling last minute to find presents for their loved ones. I'm here to help the latter, as I've rounded up 49 awesome gifts for women. Whether it’s for your mom, girlfriend, sister, or best friend they'll thank you.

Instead of giving them a cheesy mug, impersonal T-shirt, or even a candle (I'm guilty of that), give them something that they'll not only love, but they'll actually use. Do they love to cook up recipes in the kitchen? Gift them a cool appliance that they would never buy for themselves. Is your sister a huge entertainer? Then why not give her an awesome bar cart, so she can entertain in style? Does your girlfriend deserve a pamper day? If she does, you could always wrap up a bunch of amazing beauty products for her.

No matter the personality of the women in your life, you can find a gift that is actually functional, practical, and yet still fun. So if you're still out there searching for the perfect gift, look no further, I've got you covered.

1 A Value Pack Of Sheet Masks Dermal Korea Facial Mask Sheet Combo Pack (16-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This sheet mask set makes the ultimate gift for someone who likes to pamper themselves. Made in Korea, they’re formulated to help skin feel hydrated and look clearer.

2 An LED-Lit Makeup Mirror & Vanity Fancii Vanity Makeup Mirror Amazon $40 See On Amazon This LED-lit makeup mirror and vanity is perfect for applying your look with precision. Plus, the bottom tray is a great spot to store lip liners, eyeliners, brushes, and more.

3 The Recipe For A Super Calming Evening Herbivore Botanicals Dead Sea Bath Salts Amazon $18 See On Amazon These Himalayan Pink Salt Crystals are all you need for a detoxifying, calming bath. Add in some Dead Sea salt and ylang ylang, and you'll reach your peak relaxation point.

4 A Hair Brush Dryer For Saving Time REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $36 See On Amazon Know someone who won't leave the house before styling their hair? This hair brush dryer can help give them a super-easy, salon-quality blowout at home. With three heat settings, it cuts drying time in half and thanks to its rounded edges, leaves locks with a voluminous yet smooth finish.

5 A Sleek Bluetooth Speaker With A 24-Hour Battery Life Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon This waterproof Bluetooth speaker will delight loved ones who bring music wherever they go. It has an IPX5 waterproof rating and syncs with Bluetooth devices up to 66 feet away. As a bonus, the speaker provides up to 24 hours of non-stop music between charges.

6 A Planner To Start The New Year Organized Papercode Daily Planner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Help your loved ones stay organized with this hardcover planner. It features daily, weekly, and monthly planning pages to help keep you on track.

7 A Genius Cutting Board Set For Home Cooks Joseph Joseph Index Plastic Cutting Board Set Amazon $48 See On Amazon If you have someone in your life who loves to experiment with cooking and thinks that they're the next Iron Chef, a set of color-coded cutting boards is a great gift. That way, they can cook to their hearts desire without worrying about contaminating any food.

8 A Bluetooth Speaker They Can Take Practically Anywhere MIFA F10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon A portable Bluetooth speaker is a great gift for someone who is constantly on the go. They can toss the water-resistant speaker in their bag and listen to music for up to 10 hours, wherever they may be.

9 A Pair Of Comfortable Wireless Headphones iJoy Rechargeable Wireless Headphones Amazon $18 See On Amazon This comfortable pair of wireless headphones feature a six-hour rechargeable battery and a built-in-mic so you can take calls while using them.

10 A Set Of Bath Bombs For A Relaxing Soak KEYU Bath Bombs Gift Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Bath bombs are so much fun. They make your bathwater colorful, and leave the tub smelling incredibly delicious. Each bath bomb has a different scent: one smells like green tea and the other like mint.

11 A Lavender Linen Spray For A Good Night Of Sleep Victoria's Lavender Pillow and Linen Spray Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give them the gift of a good night’s rest with a sleep spray that actually works (and smells lovely, as it's made with 100% lavender). “I love the scent on my sheets and pillows,” one reviewer raved. “It is calming and helps me sleep.”

12 The Gift Of Never Losing Their Keys Again ILoveHandles Floating Mounted Shelf With Magnetic Keyhook Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your mom, sister, or girlfriend frequently misplaces their key, this floating shelf is the perfect place to store them. Available in this sleek black color, it should blend in nicely with many different decor styles.

13 Wine Wipes To Help Clean Teeth True Wine Wipes (12 Wipes) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you know someone who loves their red wine, gift them a pack of Wine Wipes. They can toss them in their purse, so that they're never left with red residue on their teeth again.

14 A Cocktail Kit That They Can Take On Flights W&P Craft Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you know someone who frequently spends their time on airplanes, this cocktail kit makes for an awesome gift. It includes everything but the alcohol to make a tasty Old Fashioned up in the air.

15 A Practical Gift Of Pretty Storage Bins DECOMOMO Foldable Storage Bin (Set Of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This set of three foldable storage bins make a great gift for someone who loves to organize things. They're super lightweight and can be used to store toys, toiletries, pet supplies, and more.

16 A Cozy Bed For Beloved Pets Best Friends By Sheri Orthopedic Dog and Cat Bed Amazon $35 See On Amazon For some people, a gift for their pet is the best gift you can give them. And this orthopedic pet bed is an awesome and cozy option. Plus, it'll be fun to see their dog or cat snuggled up in this bed the next time you go over to their place.

17 The Ultimate Kitchen Tool For Prepping Meals BUTEFO 8 in 1 Kitchen Tool Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Juice, strain, and grate in the kitchen with ease. This amazing kitchen gadget combines eight different kitchen tools in one to make meal prep super simple.

18 An Overnight Mask That Hydrates Skin Burt's Bees Hydrating Overnight Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon This overnight mask is packed with avocado to moisturize the skin and quickly alleviates dry patches, according to some reviewers.

19 This Moscow Mule Mug Set To Serve Cocktails In Style Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (Set Of Four) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Moscow mule mugs are beautiful. They're shiny, made of pure copper, and can be used to serve some delicious cocktails. These are perfect for the entertainer in your life.

20 A Keychain Headphone Splitter That Makes Listening Together Easier elago Keyring Headphone Splitter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Isn't this headphone splitter a great stocking stuffer? It's a small but practical gift that makes traveling more fun. Plug this into your phone, laptop, or tablet and listen to music or watch videos with a friend.

21 A Genius Teapot With A Built-In Strainer GROSCHE Aberdeen Teapot With Coaster Amazon $25 See On Amazon Do you know someone who loves tea? If you do, you need to get them this teapot. It features a built-in strainer and dispenses brews directly into a mug. As a plus, the coaster prevents any unwanted spillage.

22 A Fun Pair Of Oven Mitts For The Baker In Your Life Genuine Fred Bear Hands Oven Mitts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Do you know a baker with a sense of humor? If you do, these oven mitts will make them laugh every time a fresh batch of cookies comes out.

23 A Set Of Coasters With A Luxe-Looking Finish LIFVER Drink Coasters With Holder (Set Of 6) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dress up any table-scape with these beautiful ceramic coasters with a marble-looking finish. They aren’t just nice to look at — they’re also water-absorbent and feature a cork backing to prevent sliding.

24 A Pair Of Hotel-Quality Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (Set Of 2) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Filled with a soft down alternative, this pair of queen-sized bed pillows provides a comfortable and cool night’s sleep. Plus, they each come encased in a 250-thread count cover.

25 A Stunning Gold-Plated Bangle That Says It All Kate Spade Idiom Bangle Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pretty gold-plated bangle is a thoughtful gift for whoever has your love this holiday season. With an inscription that reads “heart of gold,” it speaks for itself and is simple enough to be worn every day.

26 An Aromatherapy Diffuser To Create A Relaxing Spot InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $23 See On Amazon Because everyone deserves to relax, and this aromatherapy diffuser helps to create the optimal environment for that.

27 A Hotspot That Makes Working Remotely Easier Simple Mobile Moxee 4G LTE Prepaid Mobile Hotspot Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you know someone who works remotely or freelances, and they often travel to faraway places, a hotspot device that can be used globally is an excellent gift. This one includes a free SIM card and features a pay-as-you-go system.

28 A Super-Cute Canvas Lunch Bag FLUF Zipper Lunch Bag $29 See On Amazon A lot of people love to bring their lunch to work, and instead of using a different plastic bag each day, give them an environmentally friendly lunch bag made with cotton canvas.

29 A Pretty Cocktail Shaker For The Aspiring Mixologist VonShef Parisian Cocktail Shaker Barware Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you know someone who likes to dabble at making delicious cocktails, they need an awesome cocktail shaker set to create the best ones. This rose-gold beauty is perfect for making martinis and more.

30 An Insulated Carafe That Keeps Drinks Hot For Hours Cresimo Stainless Steel Thermal Coffee Carafe Amazon $27 See On Amazon Help your giftee avoid cold cups of joe with this thermal coffee carafe. It keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for about 24 hours. Plus, the spout makes it easy to pour beverages straight into a cup.

31 The Cutest Mini Food Processor Ever Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini Prep Plus Food Processor Amazon $40 See On Amazon I have one of these mini food processors at home, and it's amazing for making homemade salad dressings. It blends everything up to perfection, and doesn't take up much room on your counter.

32 A Cute Wine Pourer & Aerator Stainless Steel Elephant Wine Aerator Pourer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This novelty item is actually really useful to someone who loves to drink red wine. They can aerate and pour their vino with this adorable elephant-shaped wine pourer.

33 A Pair Of Fan-Favorite Kicks Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $70 See On Amazon Who says sneakers are only for the gym? These cult-favorite kicks are perfect for the fashionista you know to show off their street style without sacrificing comfort. With 62,000 ratings on Amazon and counting, they’re a solid bet.

34 A Pair Of Simple & Pretty Stud Earrings Kate Spade Small Square Stud Earrings Amazon $23 See On Amazon These stud earrings are simple, stunning enough for a special occasion, and reasonably priced. Buy them in opal, gold, or multicolored glitter options.

35 A Decanter To Make Serving Wine More Fun Le Chateau Wine Decanter Amazon $50 See On Amazon My Mom loves her wine decanter. She brings it out when she has friends over to let red wine breathe. The wine actually does end up tasting better, and it looks nicer being served out of the crystal carafe than in the bottle.

36 A Semi-Homemade Photo Display Umbra Hangit Photo Display Amazon $20 See On Amazon I love giving gifts that are at least a little bit homemade. This photo display is a really cool present, but what would make it even better is if you filled it up with photos of you and the person you're giving it to, highlighting the cool memories you have together.

37 The Compact Action Camera For Recording Videos & Taking Photos On The Go Apexcam Action Camera Amazon $70 See On Amazon Take videos, capture photos and memories, then share them on your devices later on. The tiny action camera is a great option for someone who wants to record videos on the go and doesn't want something complicated.

38 A Smart Watch With Heart Rate & Sleep Monitors DoSmarter Fitness Tracker Amazon $34 See On Amazon This lightweight fitness tracker features a slender design and comes in an adorable pink color and classic black. The watch has both a heart monitor and sleep monitor — plus you can receive notifications including text messages and social media alerts.

39 A Wristlet That Can Charge Their Phone Mighty Purse Geniune Leather Phone Charging Wristlet Amazon $50 See On Amazon This nifty wristlet has a built-in power bank and can charge iPhones and Androids. That means you won’t have to bring along a bulky charger for running errands or a night out.

40 A Marble Board For Displaying Cheese & Charcuterie Creative Home Natural Marble Round Board Serving Plate Amazon $33 See On Amazon This pretty cheeseboard is made of marble and measures 12 inches across. It’s a practical and beautiful surface for serving the tastiest appetizers of all.

41 A Lash Serum That Can Also Be Used On Eyebrows Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum Amazon $15 See On Amazon This eyelash serum is formulated with biotin and peptides that promote hair growth. Not only does it make your eyelashes thicker and longer, but it also works on your eyebrows. Hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested, it delivers results in about 60 days.

42 A Spice Rack To Keep Their Kitchen Organized CAM2 Rotating Spice Rack Amazon $38 See On Amazon This spice rack will keep your loved one’s spices organized. It rotates 360 degrees for easy access and comes with 20 empty jars and 35 labels.

43 An Adult Coloring Book To Channel Their Creative Side Colorit Mandala Coloring Book For Adults Amazon $18 See On Amazon Adult coloring books can be an incredibly soothing way to channel creativity. This coloring book features 50 mandala designs, so it will take some time to fill up.

44 A Stylish Suitcase For Their Next Trip Coolife Expandable Luggage Amazon $90 See On Amazon Whether you're jetting off on a romantic trip or your next getaway, you need a great piece of stylish luggage. This one has spinning wheels and a hard-sided design to protect your belongings.

45 A Portable Instant Camera Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Amazon $90 See On Amazon This portable instant camera is the perfect gift for the person who loves to document everything. It’s small enough to lug in a bag, and comes with 20 sheets of Fujifilm Instax film, so it’s ready to use straight out of the box.

46 An E-Reader That Is Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Amazon $140 See On Amazon The new and improved Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect gift for the book lovers in your life. It has a glare-free display and up to 10 weeks’ worth of battery life. The coolest feature though is that it has an IPX8 water-resistance rating, which means it should withstand an accidental drop in the tub.

47 A Treat-Dispensing Pet Camera For Dog Lovers Furbo Dog Camera Amazon $118 See On Amazon The Furbo Dog Camera allows your loved one to interact with their fur-baby when they can't be at home. The camera has a feature where you can chat to your dog, and links up to the accompanying food dispenser when they want to give their dog a treat.

48 A Bar Cart That Doubles As A Wine Rack FirsTime & Co. Francesca Bar Cart Amazon $113 See On Amazon This bar cart doubles as a wine rack, and you can store glasses on there, as well. Bar carts are great additions to living rooms or dining rooms for people who love to entertain.