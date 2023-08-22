Your bachelorette party is sure to create unforgettable memories that’ll last a lifetime, and the photos you take will live on for years to come. For that reason, you’ll want your squad to be on their posing A-game all weekend long. But getting the shot is easier said than done when you’re in a large group, especially if not everyone in your bridal party knows one another. Thankfully, TikTokers are spilling their secrets on how to properly pose for bachelorette party pictures, and you can put their tips to the test with these five TikTok-approved group photo hacks.

It’s not too much to ask for the snaps from your bachelorette weekend to be as exciting as your group of friends. But there are only so many poses you can do when you’re taking a group photo — or so you thought. Yup, gone are the days of relying on the college-coded sorority pose. Say goodbye to the awkward shoulder-to-shoulder stance that automatically makes everyone look uncomfortable. From creating visual interest to incorporating props, these hacks are guaranteed to produce the perfect pic every time and please everyone in your bridal party in the process. As long as you’re willing to get a little get creative, your photo opp results are sure to be timeless.

Walking Towards The Camera View on TikTok According to @flytographer, there are a couple of things you can do to get the shot on your Bach weekend. Linking arms and walking towards the camera is an easy way to create visual interest, while group pics of everyone laughing are a tried and true method that always works.

Create Height View on TikTok Fact: Group photos look better when there’s some height in the snap, no matter the occasion. Using a flight of stairs is an easy way to create height, but if all you have are some chairs nearby, select a small group of people to sit while others stand behind to break things up a bit.

Facing Inward View on TikTok If you want to take a photo with everyone but standing shoulder to shoulder isn’t your vibe, an easy way to take the awkwardness out of a group pic is to face one another. That way, your body language can read like you all “actually like each other,” per creator @noellesimpson_. Your closeness will literally be caught on camera, after all.

Group Candids View on TikTok Opening a bottle of bubbly and raising a glass to the bride are all simple candid ideas. Not to mention, you were probably going to do that, so you might as well snap some photos while you do.