You’ve been tasked with planning a bachelorette party. Yes, it’s not an easy process, necessarily, but you can do it and do it well! And if you feel like you have no idea how to plan a bachelorette party, don't worry. There are some basic guidelines to follow that will give you a little more foundation about where to start. While each party will be different and unique to your crowd, there are some basic things you should always think about when planning for a group.

And indeed, remember the golden rule — this day or weekend is about your friend, not you, Alyssa Longobucco, senior style & planning editor at The Knot, a wedding planning service and website, tells Bustle.

"It doesn't matter if you'd prefer a wild pool party to a relaxing spa day, if chill is what the bride wants, her friends should give that to her," Longobucco says. "Likewise, if you prefer a couch to a club but your bride-to-be has her heart set on Vegas, you just have to make it happen."

There are so many ways to ensure your friend feels loved, and celebrated, so get creative, Longobucco says. Who knows, you might even have a blast putting it all together!

1. Ask What Your Friend Wants Shutterstock No idea where to begin? Just ask them what they want. Even if a few things are going to be left as surprises, going directly to the source to get an idea of their general mood about the event is important. "If you're taking the lead in planning a bachelor or bachelorette party for a pal, one of the very first things you should do is a no-brainer — ask your to-be-wed friend or family member their preferences!" Not everybody wants a blowout bash, Longobucco says, so it's important to first get a feel for what the guest of honor has in mind. "Be sure to ask what they envision doing or where they'd like to go, and of course who they'd like invited. Many brides and grooms open up their celebrations to include friends or family beyond those involved in their wedding party, so there's a chance there are people on their dream guest list you're not even aware of," Longobucco says. This can be the first step of simply figuring out what it is you're going to do, and where you'll be doing it. From camping to a trip to Cabo, to simply having a potluck sleepover, there is a party for everyone.

2. Crowdsource Everyone's Availability From there, you are simply going to want to crowdsource the available dates and potential destination preferences to find a time and place that works for the majority of those invited. "Beware, it's super hard to please everyone," Longobucco says. For organizational purposes, send a save-the-date to ensure all potential attendees have it blocked off on their calendars and follow up with an invitation about a month before the festivities, Longobucco says. Make sure you are including all details regarding travel and accommodations if necessary.

3.Think Through Transportation And Lodging Options Shutterstock This might be the most challenging part of all, because there are so many logistics involved. Don't be afraid to ask for help. Wherever it is you choose to be, chances are, at least some of the people attending will have to travel to get there. Consider where everyone can stay, and how everyone can get there, too. "You’ll also want to think through transportation options and make any required reservations ahead of time," Longobucco says. "Or it might mean finding a few cabs to pick everyone up from the airport upon arrival or booking a party bus to shuttle the entire squad around the city throughout the weekend." Longobucco says that the last thing you want is to feel like you’re scrambling at the last minute to get everyone from point A to point B, or that people are staying in places that are far away from one another. You don't want people stressing over the logistical plans — rather than enjoying the celebrations.

4. Consider Cost For Everyone Involved It's all about the green stuff when it comes to this kind of planning, you know? "The biggest point of contention when it comes to events like this is always money, as finances can be a touchy topic among friends and family, especially when it comes to large groups," Longobucco says. Of course, while people will usually be honored and excited to be included in celebrating their friends or family members, wedding activities can get very pricey. "If you're planning the bash, always be upfront about the costs associated with celebrating and figure out ways to save where you can," Longobucco says. "Likewise, as an attendee, feel free to be candid if there's just something you can't swing financially." It may feel awkward at first, Longobucco says, but it sure beats going into credit card debt for a weekend away.

5. Start An Email Chain With Everyone On It Ah, the magic that is the group text — it's just going to make corralling everyone a little bit easier. "Start a text or e-mail chain with all the invitees and encourage extra communication from the start to make your 'job' as party planner easier," Longobucco says. Once you get into the nitty gritty of party execution, be sure to task other members of the squad with jobs as well — there's no reason that all the logistics or the spending should fall on your shoulders, Longobucco says. "It's (almost) a guarantee everyone will be happy to lend a helping hand to ensure their friend’s weekend goes on without a hitch."