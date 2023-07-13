Nostalgia

10 Of The Most Iconic Barbie Collections That Will Make You So Nostalgic

Plus, the one best-selling doll from the ‘90s.

Most iconic Barbies from the last 64 years.
Who would have thought in 2023 the Barbie hype would reach brand-new heights? Well, it's true, and with the upcoming Barbie movie, it likely won't be going anywhere. To get you excited for Barbenheimer weekend, here are some iconic Barbies from over the years.

1959

Barbie made her debut in March of this year with a black and white swimsuit — one you might recognize from one of Margot Robbie’s recent press tour looks. As for this doll now, resellers on sites like eBay price her in the thousands —up to $25K! Can you believe?

