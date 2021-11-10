You Can Already Get An iMac For 35% Off For Cyber Monday

‘Tis the season of savings. If you’re prepping for early holiday deals and have a tech-lover on your list (who doesn’t these days?), then you’ve probably been marking your calendar for Cyber Monday. While there are already plenty of Black Friday deals on tech products, Cyber Monday is a great day for shopping for electronics, specifically, as they usually come with extra mark-downs. And, if any of the gadgets on your gift list include Apple products, you’ll be happy to know that there’s plenty of Cyber Monday Apple deals already available.

With plenty of deals on everything from AirPods to MacBooks, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for your loved ones this holiday season. (Or, if you’ve been waiting to purchase a new Apple device for yourself, now is a great time to invest in a discounted option.) While many companies mark down any leftover inventory from Black Friday on Cyber Monday, TechRadar notes that this will only happen if their stock doesn’t sell out by Monday. If the gadget on your list is an absolute must-have, you may want to opt for buying on Black Friday for extra security — especially since you can most likely buy it online anyway.

Below, check out the five best Apple Cyber Monday deals you can already scoop up.

35% Off iMac

With a substantial size and cost, iMacs are a big investment typically saved for one’s home office. If you’ve been hoping to add an iMac to your WFH flow, now is the time to buy with a nearly 35% discount.

$150 Off iPad Pro

Some might think that iPads have passed their hay day, but any digital artist or graphic designer will likely disagree. With a more hands-on touch than a laptop, this is a great gift for the creative professional or visual learner in your life.

$70 Off AirPods Max

Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max give a retro touch to the futuristic feel of AirPods. This is a great gift for the hipster in your life — or anyone who is big on music but not keen on in-ear devices.

24% Off AirPods Pro

With noise cancellation and a sleek fit, the AirPods Pro arguably offer some of the best features in the AirPods series. See what the hype is about at a discounted cost.

$70 Off MacBook Air

Light-weight and light on your wallet, this discounted MacBook Air listing is one of the most affordable options for a new MacBook.