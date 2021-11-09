The Fitbit Sense Is Already $100 Off For Black Friday

High-tech wearables that track your health data can certainly be a bit splurge-y, often costing well over $300. But with all the fitness tracker Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals happening right now, you might be able to snag one that better fits your budget.

While it’s fine to go through life without knowing your heart rate, step count, or how long you slept, fitness trackers really do help you feel more in tune with your body by offering health stats and insights throughout the day, which you can use to upgrade your wellness game. Use it to optimize how hard you go in a workout by monitoring your heart rate as you sweat, to see how well you sleep at night (or if you were restless), or simply to check how far you walked while running errands.

If you go for a more advanced fitness tracker, it might even help your fitness routine by measuring your running pace or offering workout analysis and recovery tips. This intel can all serve as inspo as you work toward your health goals.

There are lots of fitness tracker Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals to be had, some of which have already begun. So if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch — or want to give one as a gift to a fitness-minded friend — check out some of the best options below.

100$ Off Fitbit Sense Advanced

While this sleek Fitbit is usually $299.95, you can score it right now for $199.95. It reports your body’s stress responses, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels (and more), making it a useful tool for bettering your overall health.

$65 Off Garmin Forerunner 45

Runners can shop the Garmin Forerunner for a serious discount right now — the multi-beneficial tracker that brings you all sorts of running insights in one high-tech watch.

$50 Off Samsung Active2

Head to Target to save up to 19% on this Samsung Galaxy2 smartwatch, designed to track your steps while also offering more advanced features, like a built-in running coach.

$40 Off Fitbit Inspire 2

The Fitbit Inspire 2 monitors your everyday activities, like steps, distance walked, and calories burned, as well as your sleep score — and you can score it right now for 40% off its usual price.

50% Off Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Right now you can save a whopping $200 on this cute bronze-colored Samsung Galaxy Watch3, an all-star tracker that has all the smartwatch features you could ask for, now at a majorly discounted price.

$60 Off Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is usually $179.95, but you can buy it right now for a cool $119. The built-in Amazon Alexa will give you quick info about weather, and you can use it to track your health stats, like heart rate and quality of sleep.

30% Off Garmin Venu Sq

Save $70 on the Garmin Venu Sq, a solid fitness tracker that monitors everything from respiration, hydration, stress, and sleep, as well as the usual stats like heart rate. This watch also offers new ways to work out via its 20 pre-loaded sports apps.

37% Off Letsfit Smartwatch

Save $22 on the Letsfit fitness tracker, a wearable that offers a large touch screen that shows your steps, calories burned, stress levels, and more.