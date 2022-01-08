If you’re looking to make your bathroom feel like a tranquil sanctuary, the best bathroom candles can add soothing scents or ambience. To help you narrow down all of the options, think about whether you’d like a scented candle to fill your space with a lovely aroma, or if you just want to create more soothing lighting with a fragrance-free pick. You’ll also want to consider which type of candle wax makes the most sense for your needs: Budget-friendly paraffin wax holds a lot of fragrance to fill the room, while pricier soy wax has a slower, cleaner burn (which often means it lasts longer) and is more eco-friendly. Sometimes, a combination of waxes is used, too. Take note of the material that the wick is made from as well — cotton is most common, but some picks feature a long-lasting wooden wick that crackles as it burns.

Candles are available in tons of scents, so unless you’d prefer an unscented candle, think about the vibe you’re going for and choose an option that matches that. Light aromas designed to invoke the ocean or rain can be amazingly refreshing, while citrus scents like lemon or orange can bring energy to your space. Florals (think rose or geranium) are super romantic and classic, woodsy picks like spruce can bring the outdoors in, and fruity picks are sweet and playful. You can’t go wrong with gourmand classics like vanilla, either. If you’re looking to neutralize unpleasant bathroom odors (not just mask them), some candles are even formulated to do that — and Amazon reviewers confirm that they work!

Finally, think about the style of candle that’s most suitable for your space. Candles in a container (typically glass) is often the best option for a bathroom, since it’ll keep the wax contained. However, if you prefer the look of pillar candles, these can be utilized in your bathroom, too — just watch out for drips! Flameless LED candles are another option to consider, since they that provide the look of a real candle with the flip of a switch (and most are battery powered so you don’t have to look for an outlet).

Whether you’re following a soothing skin-care routine, soaking in the tub, or simply getting ready for the day, these 10 candles are the perfect picks to transform your bathroom.

1. A Fan-Favorite Candle In A Wide Range Of Scents

With a fantastic 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, after 41,000-plus reviews, this Chesapeake Bay candle is beloved by fans — and many reviewers on the site commented that it’s particularly a great choice for a bathroom. Reviewers suggest that the strong scent is “perfect for smaller area like a bathroom,” but note that “if you leave it burning for a couple of hours the smell permeates your whole house.” With a long burn time of approximately 50 hours, you should be able to fill your home with a glorious scent for a long time before the wax runs out. The candle features a soy wax blend and a single cotton wick. The soft, frosted jar allows the light of the flame to shine through, creating a seriously soothing ambience.

This pick comes in a range of scents made with natural essential oils. Each candle scent is intended for a specific purpose — for example, a Refresh + Rejuvenate scent smells like invigorating mediterranean citrus, while Serenity + Calm smells like soothing lavender and thyme. This candle is medium and comes in packs of one or two. Other sizes include large and a wider coffee table size.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This candle smells absolutely amazing! I have burnt it for hours and not much of the wax is gone. [...] I have put it in the bathroom during a bath and it truly helped me relax and unwind before bedtime. [...] Chesapeake bay candles are the best and last for a long time.”

2. A Candle That’s Designed To Eliminate Odors

This scented candle from Dianne’s Custom Candles is specifically formulated to capture and remove unpleasant odors. And the best part? Amazon reviewers confirm it actually works, hence the knockout 4.5-star overall rating they give this candle on the site, after 5,000-plus reviews. The 12-ounce candle features a blend of paraffin and soy waxes, and it comes in a glass jar with a metal lid. The single cotton wick will burn cleanly for up to 80 hours.

Choose from a variety of scents, including classic vanilla, fruity mango, clean linen, or calming lavender.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These [candles] are great for the bathroom as they do tackle smell. I light this candle daily while I do makeup, study, or just to chill. The smell is pungent but not over powering; I highly recommend”

3. A 2-Pack Of Jarred Aromatherapy Candles

With a price tag of under $20, this pair of candles from Mrs. Meyer’s is a major steal — and the quality is all there, too. The jarred aromatherapy candles are made from soy and vegetable waxes, and they get their lovely scent from a blend of natural essential oils. The cotton wick boasts a burn time of 25 to 35 hours. And when you’re finished with the candles in your bathroom, the jars can easily be recycled. Choose from a couple of sets with different scent options like apple cider, lavender, and pine.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Burns slowly and evenly! I use these in my bathroom so it always smells nice.”

4. A Decorative Candle With A Wooden Wick

When it comes to candles for your bathroom, it doesn’t get more beautiful than this pick from LA JOLIE MUSE. Between the stunning decorative glass jar and the natural wooden wick that crackles while it burns, this pick will surely turn your bathroom into a serene oasis. The scented candle features eco-friendly soy wax, plus a 90-hour burn time for plenty of enjoyment.

Choose from three scent options: marine breeze, gardenia and ylang ylang, and sandalwood.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is a super pretty candle that was packed and shipped well. The glass jar is so pretty and thick. [...] It’s a really nice gift or way to add decor to your bathroom or bedroom. The wick is unique.”

5. An Aromatherapy Pillar Candle

Looking for a beautiful pillar candle for your bathroom? This one from Aroma Naturals gets the stamp of approval from Amazon reviewers, who give it a solid 4.3-star rating overall, after 5,000-plus reviews. Commenters indicate that the aromatherapy candle even gives off a wonderful scent even when it isn’t lit. The pillar candle is 2.5 by 4 inches in size, and it’s handmade with paraffin wax. The cotton wick boasts a burn time of up to 50 hours. This pick comes in a couple of different scent options like lavender and tangerine, vanilla and peppermint, and juniper, spruce, and basil. The brand advises that you should always burn the candle in a candle holder or burn plate.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Even without burning, these have a wonderful scent. I’ve put them in guest bathroom and everyone comments how nice they smell.”

6. A Set Of Unscented Votive Candles

To add ambience without aroma, you’ll want to scoop up these unscented votive candles from Hyoola. Each of the candles is made from paraffin wax and comes in a clear glass jar. The cotton wick will burn for up to 12 hours, which is quite impressive considering the candle’s small stature. Choose from sets with 12, 24, 36, or 48 candles — it doesn’t hurt to keep extras on hand for future home spa nights!

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are lovely candles. The glass holders are nice and thick and good quality. There was no scent to the candles and they burned cleanly. This is an excellent value for an excellent candle.”

7. A 3-Wick Candle

This three-wick candle from HHI is popular on Amazon — boasting a 4.3-star rating overall, after 1,800-plus reviews — with many reviewers commenting that it has helped to transform their ordinary bathroom into a serene spot for getting ready for the day. The candle is made from eco-friendly soy wax with three cotton wicks, though a smaller single wick option is available, too. This pick features a frosted glass jar and a stylish bamboo lid.

While the exact burn time for this candle isn’t listed, Amazon reviewers confirm that it “burns for several hours.” Choose from a few different scent options, including rose, vanilla musk, coconut lime, and vanilla lavender.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love this candle! It smells amazing and it is burning slowly so it will last longer. It truly smells like a spa so I burn the candle in my bathroom. It makes me feel like I am getting pampered at the spa. This would be a lovely gift.”

8. A Set Of Unscented Pillar Candles

Three pillar candles? Check. Unscented? Check. A stylish addition to your bathroom? Check. This pick from Melt Candle Company truly checks all of the boxes — and for less than $20, what more could you ask for? Made from paraffin wax, the candles stand 4 inches tall, and they’re ivory-colored to blend in with any existing decor (though this pick is also available in white, turquoise, or orange in case those are more appealing to you). Each pick has a cotton wick that’ll burn for up to 55 hours. The brand doesn’t specify whether it’s okay to use this candle on a tray, but does advise placing it “on a table, centerpiece or in a lantern.”

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This candle does not have a scent. Value priced. I put them in a chandelier candle holder in the bathroom, alternating turquoise and cream, & they provide a calming atmosphere for soaking in the jacuzzi.”

9. A Luxe Scented Votive Candle

This votive candle from NEST is a small luxury that’s well worth a buy. But don’t just take my word for it — Amazon reviewers rave about this pick, giving it a swell 4.6-star rating overall, after more than 7,000 reviews on the site. The petite candle comes in a beautiful decorative glass jar, and it boasts a blend of soy and paraffin waxes. The single cotton wick will burn anywhere from 20 to 28 hours. Choose from a variety of scents, like grapefruit, bamboo, and birchwood pine. It also comes in other sizes, as well as other coordinating products like a reed diffuser, soap, and more.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The fragrance is wonderful and it lasts. I light this candle in my guest bathroom and get compliments all the time.”

10. A Set Of Flameless Pillar Candles

If you don’t want to mess with lighting candles in your bathroom, this flameless pick from Antizer will give you major ambience with just the click of a button. And they’ll last for over 400 hours — yes, you read that right! — on one set of AA batteries. The three candles (measuring 4, 5, and 6 inches tall, respectively) feature dancing LED flames, each of which has up to 50,000 hours of life. Use the included remote to operate the candles (it has a 16.4-foot range), including setting a handy timer for 2-, 4-, 6-, or 8-hour increments. The candles are even made from paraffin wax to look super realistic. Choose from ivory, burgundy, and birch bark colors options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These work great! I use them in the bathroom by the jacuzzi tub and the light they give off is great. It's relaxing and pretty.”