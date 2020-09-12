Sure, it's important to maintain your vehicle on a mechanical level, but how much thought have you put into keeping your car clean? The best car dusters keep your dashboard, vents, electronics, and exterior looking great, though there are a few more factors to choosing the best tool for the job than you might initially guess. The right duster for your car will largely depend on what areas you're looking to clean — but size and materials are also important to keep in mind.

First, consider which parts of your car need the most attention; this will determine the design of your ideal duster. For example, exterior dusters should have a large head and a longer handle so you can cover a bigger surface area and reach the top of your car. Interior dusters, on the other hand, will likely be smaller and better-suited for hard-to-reach crevices, like the space between your dashboard and windshield and the nooks in your center console. Extremely small or delicate spots, like vents and control panels, might require a specialized duster.

Size will influence a duster's functionality, but it'll also dictate its portability and ease of storage, so be sure to check the dimensions beforehand. Last but not least, see which materials it's made from — both for the handle and the dusting head. When it comes to the handle, wood and metal are more durable than plastic but not as lightweight. For the head, microfiber or cotton are often the best choices; they're scratch-resistant, easy to clean, extremely absorbent, and cling onto dust better than most other fabrics.

Now that you know the qualities to look for, here are the four best car dusters that meet the aforementioned criteria — and come highly recommended by reviewers:

1. The Overall Best Car Duster

If you're looking for a sturdy, well-rounded option, the Relentless Drive duster is a versatile pick that works inside and outside your car. Its oversize microfiber head picks up dust, pollen, and hair without creating lint, while the extendable handle utilizes a stainless steel rod with a comfortable, nonslip grip. And though you can hand-wash it, some reviewers say you can simply shake it out after each cleaning, too — no wonder it has over 1,300 five-star ratings! If you want to get into the nitty-gritty of keeping your car dust-free, you can also opt for a two-piece kit with a smaller detail duster for an additional $5.

Dimensions: 21.5-28.5 inches long by 6 inches wide

Handle material: stainless steel and sponge rubber

Head material: microfiber chenille

One reviewer wrote: "I am a show car detailer and when it comes to detailing products, you have to pick the best ones. [...] This duster will take off dust and will not scratch (if used like all dusters properly) and will not leave a 'waxy' film when done. All I can say is BUY IT!"

2. The Most Affordable Interior Option

When it comes to full-size options, you likely won't find a better deal than this Shopping GD car duster. The removable head is made from cotton rather than microfiber, but reviewers say the long, braided strands are effective when it comes to banishing dust from the dashboard. It can also be used for waxing and absorbing spills, while the plastic handle is lightweight and comfortable to hold. For those who want to keep their car clean on a budget, the $7 price tag can't be beat. However, since the handle is relatively short, it's best suited for interiors.

Dimensions: 10.7 inches long by 3.8 inches wide

Handle material: plastic

Head material: cotton

One reviewer wrote: "It's exactly what I needed for my car. I keep this in my car at all times so that I can use it whenever I need to. For the price I think it's well worth it and it's easy to use. Much better than sweeping all the dust with a rag, in my opinion."

3. The Best Exterior Car Duster

The California Car Duster is the top pick if you're looking to focus primarily on your car's exterior. The wooden handle is long and strong, while the head is made from paraffin-baked cotton strands that function as a built-in wax treatment every time you dust. It's a bit of a pain to store, and some reviewers say it leaves some lint when first used, but for dark-colored or classic cars that attract dust, most agree that the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. This option is scratch-resistant, and the large size helps you reach every inch of your car without too much hassle.

Dimensions: 25 inches long by 3 inches wide

Handle material: wood

Head material: paraffin-baked cotton

One reviewer wrote: "This works great! I have a black car and it's been super dusty when I park it at work. I'll either give my car a good [dusting] after work or before I go. It removes all the dust easily and leaves the car with a shine. I try using it pretty often to prevent myself from getting a car wash."

4. The Best For Detailing — & The Most Portable

If you're looking to focus on dusting small, delicate areas, opt for the SENHAI mini duster. The dual-sided design features a nylon brush for dust and crumbs on one end as well as three flat microfiber tabs that reach deep into vents on the other. Both parts can be easily removed for storage and cleaning, though even when fully assembled, the brush has a small handheld design that's portable and well-suited for detail work. Each order comes with three brushes, great for back-ups or multiple vehicles.

Dimensions: 6.1 inches long by 0.91 inches wide

Handle material: plastic

Head material: microfiber cloth and nylon bristles

One reviewer wrote: "I love this little thing! I’m glad they came in a set of three. After using it on my car vent my brother was so impressed with it he took one with him. Gets the job done!"