Shopping
The 6 Best Carpet Tapes
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Carpet tape is one of those often-overlooked but invaluable resources for any interior space with floor coverings. The best carpet tape is the right size for your job, adheres to your particular surface, and has the right level of permanence for your project.
The first consideration when shopping for carpet tape is the type of floor covering you're working with. If you are securing vast swathes of carpet or a large area rug to the floor, traditional carpet tape rolls will provide a firm grip. For bigger carpeting projects, you may want to look for an extra-wide tape to ensure generous coverage. An alternative to tape rolls is adhesive corner strips, which are a convenient and quick option for anchoring small area rugs or mats to a floor.
Carpet tape only works when it's designed for your particular flooring material. Most options are compatible with a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, tile, vinyl, concrete. There are also tapes made to stick to the top of your carpeting — these can be particularly useful during DIY projects like painting, when you need to protect your floor covering with drop cloths or groundsheets. If you have outdoor rugs or mats that will be exposed to the elements, such as ones on a deck or patio, choose a carpet tape that's approved for outdoor use.
Removal instructions are another important factor. Some carpet tapes are advertised as permanent while others are designed to be easy to remove. Stickier tapes may require a sharp blade to carefully scrape away adhesives, while others call for the help of a hairdryer to melt and loosen any excess glue. There are also tapes that can be easily peeled back and washed for future use. Choose a tape that strikes the right balance of efficacy and effort for you.
If you’re ready to install carpet, rugs, or mats with ease, these are the best carpet tapes on Amazon right now.