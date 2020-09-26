Your entryway is the first impression guests get of your home and a space that sees a lot of coming and going, making it a breeding ground for dirt, mud, and grime. The best entryway rugs are made of a resilient material that can withstand this high-traffic area and have a low pile that will fit easily under doorways. Before you click “buy now,” here are a few things you should consider.

Material

A rug in your entryway should be able to withstand high traffic, moisture, and stains. Choosing a material that is resilient and easy to clean will keep your beautiful rug lasting a long time. You'll want to avoid materials such as fur, hide, or silk; these fragile fabrics are better suited for low-traffic areas. Here are some of the rug materials that work well in entryways:

Polypropylene : This synthetic material is resistant to stains, easy to clean, and can be used indoors or outdoors. You can also find tons of style options in this material to suit your home decor choices.

: This synthetic material is resistant to stains, easy to clean, and can be used indoors or outdoors. You can also find tons of style options in this material to suit your home decor choices. Wool : Rugs made of wool are incredibly durable; however, they can be very heavy and expensive. If they are within your budget, you will find they are resistant to stains and dust, although they are not good for high-moisture environments.

: Rugs made of wool are incredibly durable; however, they can be very heavy and expensive. If they are within your budget, you will find they are resistant to stains and dust, although they are not good for high-moisture environments. Natural : All-natural materials like seagrass, bamboo, and jute work well outside or in areas where you track water. They aren't the softest rugs, but they won't stain.

: All-natural materials like seagrass, bamboo, and jute work well outside or in areas where you track water. They aren't the softest rugs, but they won't stain. Nylon: This is the most common synthetic material used to make rugs and is very affordable. They don't flatten overtime and look high end at half the cost.

Pile Height

The pile height describes a rug’s thickness or height from the ground. Higher pile heights tend to be more plush, however, they are much harder to clean. For entryways, look for low piles that measure under a quarter inch or opt for flat piles. Not only will you be able to more easily clean them, they will discreetly lay flat under doors.

Of course, you want a rug that does its job, but you also want it to look good in your space. Depending on the shape and size of your entryway, choose a rug that complements the space. From larger rectangular rugs that make a grand entrance impact to elegant runners, here are the best entryway rugs for every style and budget, including a few with thousands of Amazon reviews.

1. This Waterproof Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Considering its durability, the price of this Turkish waterproof rug is hard to beat. This long-lasting polypropylene rug is built to withstand high-traffic areas inside or out, plus it's waterproof, as well as resistant to stains, fading, mold, and mildew. It’s even designed to last through snow, sun, rain, and dirt; which means you never have to worry about tracking your mess from outside. It has more than 1,000 reviews and shoppers say it passes the kid and pet test and that they love that this rug is reversible, which means it lasts twice as long. The flat weave makes opening and closing doors a breeze, while the textured design adds warmth to any space. It’s available in five colors and a variety of sizes. If you spill anything on the rug, just blot it with a paper towel and spot clean it.

Helpful Review: “This rug is perfect for any family. I got it because I have a toddler, and this rug holds up to the challenges. It’s waterproof, but comfortable to walk on, not a rough, plastic texture that you’d expect to splinter or fray. It’s double-sided. Both sides are the same exact quality, so if my toddler stains it, we’ll just flip it over when he’s older. Bam- brand new rug. Would be great outdoors, in a craft room, living room, bedroom. Anywhere. Great value!”

Available Sizes: 5

2. An Earthy Rug Made Of Natural Materials

If your space calls for a round rug, this pick is both beautiful and long-lasting. It’s woven into a herringbone pattern using sustainably-harvested seagrass. The pile is low, nearly flat, which is ideal for entryways. Its natural, neutral color pairs well with different types of home decor styles. It is made via power loom and withstands high traffic over time. Although it has a rubber backing, some reviewers suggest purchasing a rug pad to keep the rug in place, and other reviewers warned that it takes a few days for any wrinkles or creases to flatten out after delivery. This rug is more utilitarian than it is comfortable, which reviewers say is perfect for doorways. It’s available in 13 colors and tons of sizes including rectangular and runner rugs. Reviewers say it's best to spot clean this rug.

Helpful Review: “After reading the reviews I understood that perhaps this wouldn't be the best for bare feet. However, I wanted something sturdy, that would look nice and was long enough to reach from our bedroom to the front door...our sweet pooch is afraid of the laminate floors in our house! This is perfect for us...it is beautiful in the herringbone pattern. Really sturdy and has a rubber backing so it won't slip!"

Available Sizes: 30

3. An Absorbent And Soft Doormat

This doormat is designed from polypropylene with a non-slip rubber backing that stays put on floors. It has a low pile that fits easily under doors and can be vacuumed, plus it's safe in the washing machine and dryer. This highly absorbent rug traps liquids, as well as any mud or dirt you track inside. It has more than 1,000 reviews and is highly rated, with many reviewers raving about how soft it feels. The rug comes in a unique geometric print in a choice of three color combinations.

Helpful Review: "I couldn't be more satisfied with the quality and price of this doormat. This rug is not like those thick heavy-duty rugs, in fact, it is super light and it is neither too thick nor too thin. My favorite part is that it is very comfortable on bare feet. I loved the colors and so far it hasn't shown any dirt."

Available Sizes: 6

4. A Budget-Friendly Runner With A Cult Following

With more than 11,000 reviewers singing its praises and a high rating, this entryway runner rug is the best bang for your buck. It is made of synthetic nylon fiber, works well in a narrow entryway, and is machine washable. The low pile height fits under doors and the latex backing keeps this rug in place. Pet-owners and parents alike say this rug withstands high-traffic and daily messes. It has a traditional look with a vintage wear for added character. The two-tone design gives the rug a high-end looking sheen. Choose from eight vibrant colors and seven sizes including large, rectangular area rugs. Some reviewers did mention that when the rug arrived, it had a chemical smell that subsided after just a couple of days.

Helpful Review: “This is a little gem. I’ve searched all over for a non-skid rug for my entry hall. I tried several that were pretty but were either too high for the door to roll over, too expensive to use as a place to wipe your shoes, or too boring and bathroom looking. This checked all my boxes. The color is elegant and the fact that it [is] machine washable is a dream come true.”

Available Sizes: 7

5. A Grippy Entryway Rug That Won't Slip

When you hear "Gorilla Grip," you can be sure you are getting an entryway rug that adheres to floors and won't slip. The bottom of this low-pile rug/mat has a rubber backing with a mesh weave construction that captures dirt and dust that you track in from outdoors. The rug can be vacuumed and rinsed with water for fast, easy cleaning. It fits under doorways and comes in 10 colors.

Helpful Review: “I was having a hard time finding an indoor entry mat that for my kitchen that wouldn't get caught under my inside opening back door. This one works beautifully. This mat is very thin, but seems very tough and durable. It also grips my vinyl floor like crazy. I can't move it with my feet if I try. [...] This mat fits my needs perfectly; super thin, extremely durable, easy to clean, and stays where you put it."

Available Sizes: 2

6. A Geometric Wool Rug

While this 100% wool rug is on the pricier side and is more of a foyer rug, reviewers say the quality is worth it. It’s handmade in India and features a hand-tufted weave that lays flat, out of the way of doors. Reviewers mention that this rug is very heavy and not super soft — which is not uncommon for wool — but that's it's durable and will stand the test of time. The geometric pattern is contemporary and matches many home styles. It’s available in more than 20 sizes and five colors. Some shoppers even report spotting similar rugs for nearly triple the price from other retailers and rave about how this one is the same quality for a fraction of the price. This rug should only be dry cleaned to ensure it retains its shape and structure.

Helpful Review: “I love this rug. It feels so thick and high quality. I have had it in my foyer for about 1 month, so it gets a lot of traffic and no issues.”