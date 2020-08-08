Despite our best intentions, food waste can be hard to avoid. Vacuum sealers offer a great way to extend food’s shelf life by removing unwanted air before storage, ideally in a freezer. Though standard vacuum sealers work for most jobs, the best chamber vacuum sealers feature adjustable vacuum strengths and seal larger items, wet food, and multiple, separate portions at a time. If this is your first time buying a chamber vacuum sealer, here are some things to consider.

First, you should know that chamber vacuum sealers don’t come cheap, however with proper care they’ll last for years, and can save you a lot of money by preserving food that would otherwise spoil. They’re also great for preparing food for sous vide cooking. Certain sealers allow you to operate them continuously, which can be helpful if you have a surplus of food from bulk shopping, or after a hunting or fishing excursion. Depending on the model you choose, chamber vacuum sealers can vary in size and weight, so it’s best to find a dedicated spot for it. Adjustable vacuum pressures allow you to choose the right seal for your food type — fragile foods, for example, require a different level of pressure than heavier meats. And a machine with a wide enough seal bar can seal multiple portions at once, which is a timesaver if you have a number of packages to seal.

I've rounded up the best chamber vacuum sealers below, as well as a classic vacuum sealer for anyone who is looking for a smaller, more affordable solution.

1 The Overall Best Chamber Vacuum Sealer VacMaster VP215 Chamber Vacuum Sealer Amazon $1,100 See On Amazon Dimensions: 20 x 14 x 15 Inches VacMaster’s chamber vacuum sealer is powered by an efficient and quiet oil pump that allows you to seal multiple pouches back-to-back. This is a bonus if you’ve got a lot of sealing to do, such as flats of chicken breasts or individual portions of meat or vegetables. It can accept pouches up to 10 by 13 inches in size, so large food loads can be accommodated. Each pouch gets double-sealed by the VacMaster, which creates a strong, leak-proof package, which is especially helpful when sealing liquid items such as stews and marinades (a messy ordeal when using a traditional sealer). The user controls allow you to set the vacuum time, sealing time, and cooling time depending on what you’re sealing and the kind of pouch you’re using. And a pressure dial displays the current process status of each item. It offers adjustable vacuum pressure and can seal multiple portions at the same time, but since it has an 11-inch sealing bar head, this can only be done if those portions are narrow. One note: Due to its motor and durable construction, the VacMaster is one of the heaviest sealers featured here, weighing in at 84 pounds. Helpful Review: "I have owned several of the traditional foodsaver external type sealers and burned them up with use [...] I had many worries about sealing too many bags in a session causing it to overheat, then bags would not seal, or the vacuum was just not good enough [...] With the Vacmaster VP215 I have none of these worries [...] I can fill up a dozen bags of food and then seal them one right after the other without any worries about overheating. [...] It works, great. It looks like a tank and built like one. Simple to operate, and clean."

2 The Best Value Avid Armor Chamber Vacuum Sealer Amazon $600 See On Amazon Dimensions: 15.5 x 14 x 9.5 Inches Weighing less than 30 pounds, this chamber vacuum sealer is the lightest pick on this list, but has a roomy 11-inch sealing bar that can seal pouches as large as 11 by 13 inches. It boasts an adjustable seal time function with a marinate option, and a digital control panel with soft touch buttons that allow you to program the sealer to your desired settings. Similar to the VacMaster, this model can continuously seal multiple pouches at once. One reviewer even said he was able to package 35 steaks in under an hour using this powerful sealer. This model boasts an impressive 4.9-star rating. Helpful Review: "This USV32 chamber sealer was extremely high quality [...] The lid is a very nice thick glass and the sides are full stainless steel. The front has very nice soft touch buttons and the entire thing just FEELS premium. It’s a nice change of pace after handling food saver sealers...I’ve run almost 100 bags through this machine in the time I’ve had it, and haven’t had a single bad seal, or failed vacuum. The seal bar creates a DOUBLE seal, so even if one fails or you have a piece of food stuck in it you’ve got backup. They also go the extra mile and send a spare seal bar — yes you can actually REPLACE parts without having to buy a new machine, unlike many popular brands."

3 The Best For Large Portions Weston Pro-2500 Chamber Vacuum Sealer Amazon $900 See On Amazon Dimensions: 13.75 x 14.25 x 18.50 Inches Though similar in capacity as the top two picks, this chamber vacuum sealer from Weston has a chamber that can fit the largest pouches — up to 12 by 14 inches. The simple digital readout allows you to adjust vacuum strength as well as time. The Weston weighs 62 pounds and the instant seal function allows you to create custom-sized pouches for any food load you wish to vacuum seal. Like the other chamber vacuum sealers featured here, it has a transparent bubble lid, which allows for additional headroom for large food loads, as well as a way to easily view progress while items are being sealed. Although it is unclear whether it provides a continuous seal, it features a marinate setting and reviewers say they can use this to seal multiple portions at one time. Helpful Review: "It was a replacement for my old vacuum sealer, one of those that vacuums the air out of the bag and then seals it. [...] It ran pretty much all morning for a few days, no issues. It did get a little warm, to be expected with that much going through it. It is quiet as well. We did try a race between this one and one of the other kind (the ones that vacuum the air from the bag) to see which one was faster. The chamber sealer was about 2 seconds slower. We all agreed that it did a much better job though."