As cold, rainy days start rolling in and we begin to crank up the heating, there’s one thing we can all look forward to — the start of the festive season. With friends and family coming together, it can be difficult to find the perfect indulgent treats to tickle everyone’s fancy, so I’ve put together this list of lavish food and drink ideas to really get this party season started.

From tasty alcoholic drinks including Chambord, Tequila Rose, and Baileys, to outside-of-the-box food options (see the Christmas Feast Pizza, and red cabbage and soy milk stocking filler treats) the options for both sweet and savoury food are practically endless.

And if you want to elevate celebrations, there are always these tech gift ideas that could come in handy – particularly in the kitchen. (Air fryer, anyone?) Or, if you are in the home-making mood, try this gift list instead. Bringing all three together over an indulgent treat, a cosy festive film, and loved ones, what could be better than that? Here’s to a deliciously decadent Christmas.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.