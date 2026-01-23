TikTokers Have Formally Decided What Day Is Best For A First Date

It takes a lot of brain power to plan a first date. It all starts with figuring out the vibe. Do you want dinner? Drinks? Dinner and drinks? And where do you want to go? Once that’s settled, you and your match have to agree on the day, and it can be surprisingly tricky to land on one that feels right.

On TikTok, there’s even a debate about the best day to go on a first date, and that’s because it really does seem to set the tone for a first meet-up. Some say Friday is ideal because it feels celebratory. The energy of a busy bar on a Friday night can match the excitement of meeting IRL and make for a fun time. Others, like creator @dani.coco1, say Fridays should be reserved for friends — not someone you met an hour ago on Hinge.

Creator @julia.elizabeth.h also said Fridays are a no-go, but because she likes to stay in and relax at the end of a long week, and it’s such a mood. “I wouldn’t let a man take up that time,” she said in a clip. “Whereas on a Thursday or even a Wednesday night, I don’t do anything, and so that’s a good opportunity to meet someone new.”

While a lot of people point to mid-week as the ideal time to date, others say a Tuesday night dinner could be boring, and it might even leave you feeling like you were wedged into someone’s busy schedule. When picking a day, you have to factor it all in — expectations, energy levels, work schedules, and personal preferences. But there is one day that often comes out on top.

The Best Night For A First Date Is...

According to various viral TikToks, the best day for a first date is Thursday. In a post from @relationshitpod, creator @eli.rallo said she likes this night the most because if the date goes well, you have the rest of the weekend ahead of you to plan another one. If it’s awful, you have the rest of the weekend to reset and recover.

In the comments, someone said, “Also, if you do a date on a Thursday, it will let you know if they will make time out of their week to go on a date with you.” Another wrote, “You can also use [having work the next day] as an excuse at any time if you aren’t feeling it.” Two really good points.

In another post, professional matchmaker @matchedbykat said Thursdays are her top pick too, thanks to its fun, flirty, build-up-to-the-weekend vibes. “There’s also a lot less pressure,” she said. “It’s not like the Big Friday Night.”

Again, it can feel like a major ask to go out on a Friday, especially if you know deep down you’d much rather stay in. Thursdays let you get your weekly date out of the way, and it gives you time to process how it went.

A Therapist’s Take

Relationship therapist Lisa Chen, LMFT agrees that Thursdays feel “just right” for a first date. “I like it because it does have the weekend energy, without the pressure,” she tells Bustle. “That way, the date will feel lighter.” It’s easier to laugh, relax, and be yourself on Thursday, whereas you might feel tired, pressured, or bored on other days.

A close second, she says, is Wednesday. It feels intentional yet still low-key, as it avoids the stress and high expectations that often come with a Friday or Saturday night date. Since those are the week’s typical “going out” nights, scheduling a first meet-up can feel like it holds meaning or symbolism — like you’re already together. For a first date, that’s a lot.

When deciding on the best day to meet someone new, it’s ultimately up to you and your date, your schedules, and what you’re looking for in the relationship. If you’re only free on Tuesday and can’t wait to see each other, go have fun! It won’t doom your connection. That said, Chen recommends avoiding Mondays if you can.

“After the weekends, we are depleted,” she says, and that means you run the risk of showing up tired and cranky, instead of energetic and open-minded. Add in a busy work day, and you might not get a good read on your date, who is likely tired, too. To have the most fun and to show up as your best self, keep Thursdays in mind. When in doubt, it’s almost always the best choice.

Source:

Lisa Chen, LMFT, licensed psychotherapist, founder of Lisa Chen & Associates Therapy