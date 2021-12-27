When you’re not home, but you still want to know what your pet is doing, the best dog cameras can help. A home security camera doesn’t have to be marketed as a pet camera in order to get the job done — but it should have a few features that make it well-suited for this purpose: A wide, clear HD image; two-way audio; and motion detection are key if you’ll be using your camera to keep an eye on your furry friends.

First, let’s talk about the camera itself. All of the options below are considered HD with a 1,080p resolution. (1,080 is the number of vertical pixels and the “p” stands for progressive scan; this resolution is plenty clear enough for you to see exactly what your pet is up to.) You’ll also want to find a wide-angle lens — and if it tilts or pans, even better. That way, if your dog is tucked into a corner of a room, you can still find them. Night vision is also great for clarity, as it allows you to see your pet any time of day, whether your house is bright or dark.

Then there’s two-way audio, which allows you to communicate with your pet if necessary and hear whether they’re barking, crying, or getting into something they shouldn’t be. Finally, motion detection sends alerts to your phone when the camera senses movement, which keeps you in the loop and could even let you know if there’s an emergency at home.

While they’re not necessary, some of the cameras below also offer bonus features that make your life a lot easier, including Alexa compatibility, treat dispensers, and vet chatting. (Keep in mind that while all of these cameras allow you to check in on your pet in real time, cloud storage for recordings usually costs extra, and you’ll need a subscription. You can often also purchase an SD card or a drive for local storage.) According to features and reviewer feedback, these are the best dog cameras on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Dog Camera — & It Dispenses Treats

There are countless reasons why the Furbo camera is the best dog camera on the market: For one, it has all of the necessities, including a HD camera, night vision, and two-way audio with a barking sensor that sends a push notification straight to your phone. It’s also super easy to set up with a stable Wi-Fi connection and the downloadable app. In terms of extra features that reviewers love, this one also has a built-in treat dispenser to keep your pet engaged and rewarded from afar, and it syncs up to your Alexa devices so you can control it with your voice. No wonder it’s a number-one best seller with an overall rating of 4.6 stars. Each Furbo comes with a 90-day free trial of cloud recording, smart alerts, and a feature called Doggie Diary, but you can cancel at any time.

One reviewer wrote: “This camera is 100% worth it especially if your dog has [separation anxiety]. I was able to run an errand with peace and mind while leaving her at home. The camera did exactly what it said it would do, so I got notifications when she barked or moved around in her crate. The best thing was being able to reward her when she settled down while I wasn't home.”

2. The Runner-Up: A Well-Rounded Pet Camera Under $40

If you’re looking for a great pet camera for less than $40, the Wansview home security camera (which quickly connects to your Wi-Fi system) has over 24,000 reviews, 68% of which are a perfect five stars. Reviewers have called it “easy to install” and noted that it offers “good quality images” for any kind of home monitoring — but those with pets, in particular, have called it the “best way to check on [their] dogs,” according to one buyer. The wide-angle lens features a 1,080p resolution and can pan and tilt, not to mention digitally zoom. It also has night vision, motion alerts, and two-way audio. Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa, so you can check in on your pets with a word. You can subscribe to the additional cloud storage (which offers secure encryption technology) or purchase an SD card for local storage.

One reviewer wrote: “I needed a camera to keep an eye on our puppies while we're out, and found this on an Amazon Prime special, so I thought I'd give it a try. I'm so glad I did! This camera has amazing HD picture quality, and equally amazing night time viewing. When the dogs are barking at the window, I can push the microphone button to tell them to stop, and they look toward the camera to try and figure out who's talking to them, which takes focus off of whatever is happening outside the window.”

3. The Fan-Favorite Budget Option

It costs just $20, but the Blink Mini has racked up almost 150,000 reviews. Why? It sends a crisp 1,080p image straight to your phone (night or day), it offers alerts whenever motion is detected, it allows you to hear and speak to your pets with two-way audio, and it sets up in just minutes using your home Wi-Fi network and the Blink app. You can subscribe to the cloud with a free 30-day trial, or you can purchase a USB flash drive or the Sync Module 2 for local recording storage. This one also works with Alexa devices for voice command.

One reviewer wrote: “This camera is great for such a cheap price. I got it to watch my dog while she is home alone. It alerts me with motions and I can watch it live. The quality is pretty great also. I would definitely recommend and I may even buy another!”

4. The Pet Camera With Vet Chat

Like the other cameras on this list, the Petcube Pet Monitoring camera has a 1,080p resolution, night vision, two-way audio, and motion alerts. That said, there’s one feature that makes it especially well-suited for older, sick, or injured pets: Vet Chat. When the camera captures unusual behavior from your pet, you can start a chat with a professional veterinarian, no matter the day or time. From there, you can get them the help they need or get a little extra peace of mind. (Just keep in mind that while the first chat is free, future ones require a subscription.) The Petcube sets up in minutes, mounts to most surfaces using a magnetic base, and offers an optional subscription service called PetCube Care, which includes replays, smart alerts, and 30 other pet-oriented perks.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this pet cam. I purchased a few weeks ago, one of my dogs is really sick and diabetic. Now I can check on her during the day [and] my phone notifies me if [there’s] movement or barking. The camera clarity is awesome. I really could use 1 more for the other end of my home so I plan to order.”