When you’ve got a canine pal that loves to explore your cat's litter box, it can feel like a never-ending battle to keep them away. Fortunately, the best dog-proof litter boxes are designed with privacy hoods, dog-resistant entryways, and easy-clean designs that’ll help keep your pup from scavenging for “treats” and spooking your cat. Plus, they’re available in a wide variety of sizes, designs, and price points to suit your budget and home.

What To Consider When Choosing A Dog-Proof Litter Box

While no litter box is guaranteed completely dog-proof, there are a variety of designs intended to reduce interest and make it more difficult for your dog to access it. Look for litter boxes with hoods that feature stairs, ledges, flaps, and/or top-entry designs to make it harder for dogs to reach inside and keep litter out of sight. Additionally, some litter boxes have built-in carbon filters to reduce odors that may capture your dog's attention, and easy-to-clean or self-cleaning litter boxes make it quick and simple to remove waste before it accumulates.

Of course, you’ll also want to consider your cat’s litter box needs. If you have a large cat or multiple felines, they may be more comfortable in an extra-large litter box. On the other hand, compact designs like top-entry boxes are ideal for small cats and for using less space. However, cats with mobility issues might prefer front-entry boxes rather than top-entry designs.

And while many boxes can be used with whichever litter you (and your cat) prefer, some require crystal litter.

With all these considerations in mind, check out the best dog-proof litter boxes on Amazon, which have been tried and tested by pet owners.

1. This Domed Box With Litter-Trapping Steps

Pros:

Staircase design makes it difficult for dogs to reach the litter

Charcoal filter reduces odors

Grippy steps capture tracked litter

Cons:

Some reviewers wished the hood was secured more tightly to the base

Give your kitty a secret hideaway with this dome-shaped litter box that uses a mini staircase and a deep box design to create an area that’s difficult for dogs to reach. Each step features a grippy design that helps capture excess litter from your cat’s paws, and a replaceable charcoal filter on the top helps reduce odor and lasts approximately three months. The dome-shaped lid can be removed for easy cleaning, and the entire unit is made with 95% recycled materials. Choose from brushed nickel (featured), titanium, and pearl white colors.

One pet owner wrote: “Have a lab/pit bull mix dog that loves to grab "Snacks" out of the litter box. Not only does the curved entrance keep the dog's head out of the litter box, but there is very, very little litter that gets dragged out of the litter box now. Therefore, less sweeping around the box. We have 3 cats and no issues with them using it. Great buy!”

Dimensions (length x width x height): 22.5 x 22.5 x 19 inches

2. This Minimalist Top-Entry Litter Box

Pros:

Top entry is difficult for dogs to access

Grooved lid helps trap litter

Includes a litter scoop

Minimalist design that hides litter

Cons:

The lid may not support cats over 11 pounds, according to a reviewer

May not be comfortable for cats with mobility issues

Top-entry litter boxes provide access for your feline yet make it exceptionally difficult for dogs to reach litter box “treats” — and this particular litter box has earned over 23,000 five-star ratings from reviewers. The top platform features wide grooves that help grab litter from your cat's paws before they jump down to the ground (and it pops off for easy cleaning), and nonslip rubber feet help keep the unit in place. It comes with a handy scoop, is available in medium and large sizes, and you can choose from either black, white, or pale orange colors.

One pet owner wrote: “I was looking for a litter box that I could keep my dog out of. This was the one! He’s a little upset that he can’t get in the litter box anymore but I am very happy. An extra plus is my cat does not kick litter all over the floor outside of the box anymore.”

Dimensions (length x width x height): 20.75 x 16.13 x 14.63 (large, featured); 17.32 x 13.39 x 12.2 inches (medium)

3. The Best Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Pros:

Self-cleaning design

Removes solid waste before dogs can get to it

Uses dust and track-resistant litter

Cons:

Pricey

Some reviewers report that the rake doesn’t always clear everything away

Needs to be plugged into an outlet

Can only be used with crystal litter

Not only does this self-cleaning litter box work to keep dogs out with a top-entry design, but it also clears away solid waste within minutes — reducing the temptation for dogs and doing most of the tidying for you. The self-cleaning design uses motion sensors and an automated rake to move solid waste beneath the trap once your cat leaves the box, and safety sensors will stop the rake if your cat is inside. Each order includes a bag of the brand’s crystal litter that works to absorb liquid and dry solid waste while being 99% dust-free and track-resistant. A handy LED health counter display keeps track of how many times your cat has used the box, and you can choose between using disposable replacement trays or a reusable tray with litter refills. Reviewers note they replace the litter every 10 days to four weeks, depending on the number of cats they have and how often they use the box. Plus, a front-entry box is also available if you prefer.

One pet owner wrote: “Imagine not having to clean a litter box every day [...] When I first unboxed it I was worried that what if my cats wouldn’t use it? (One of the cats is very particular about a litter box). Every cat used it without any coaxing! [...] AND there’s nothing for my dogs to go fishing for so I don’t have to have baby gates up all over anymore either. This litter box is worth it’s weight in gold!!!!!”

Dimensions (length x width x height): 27.6 x 19.1 x 15.6 inches

4. A Foldable Litter Box That’s Good For Travel

Pros:

Litter-catching grate on the top returns excess litter to the basin

Top entry/exit makes it difficult for dogs to reach the basin

One-way front entry door

Cons:

While the design is more secure than an open-air litter box, extra curious dogs might discover the front push door

If you like to include your animals in your travel adventures, consider this convenient foldable litter box that folds down to just 5 inches tall for easy packing. The enclosed design helps to keep curious dog noses at bay, while the transparent door on the front swings one way for entry. An opening at the top can be used for entry or exit, and a grated top platform helps capture excess litter from your cat's paws and delivers it back to the litter box. There’s a slide-out tray for easy cleaning, and it’s available in six colors, including pink, blue, and dark grey.

One pet owner wrote: “It is more effective than the open litter box at containing the litter and reduces tracking the litter through the room because of the grate on the top. Our kitten was able to easily use the box. The clear window lets us know if there’s a mess to clean AND the dog can’t get into it (aka, the poop buffet).”

Dimensions (length x width x height): 20 x 16 x 15 inches when opened; folds down to 5 inches tall

5. This Hooded Box With A Litter-Trapping Ledge

Pros:

Easy-clean hooded design

Cons:

Front-entry design might not deter all dogs

Thousands of reviewers love this easy-cleaning litter box — one wrote, “the daily routine takes two minutes each morning and I’m done” — making it quick and easy to remove waste before dogs find it. Simply turn the box to the side, and a sifting grate will separate the waste and deposit it into a pull-out tray. The hooded design and textured ledge work to capture excess litter from your kitty’s paws, and it comes in two colors: black and forest green.

One pet owner wrote: “I've had cats for 35 years and have never had a litter box this efficient and easy to clean. Although you have to tap the bottom of the box when rolling it to remove the clumped litter it is a far cleaner method of removing the litter. The drawer makes it easy to remove and discard. The added plus is that the smaller opening prevents our snooping dog from exploring the contents.”

Dimensions (length x width x height): 18 x 21.5 x 20 inches

6. A Dog-Resistant Litter Box With An Entry Flap

Pros:

Swinging flap over opening

Replaceable carbon filter absorbs odors

Cons:

Some extra-curious dogs may still be able to sneak their heads in

This hooded litter box from Amazon Basics features an opening flap that keeps the contents out of sight and may make it more difficult for dogs to fit their head inside. There’s a replaceable carbon filter on the top of the unit that works to reduce odors for up to three months, along with a convenient carrying handle. This pick also has an overall 4.6-star rating from reviewers who note the simple flap “keeps unwanted guests (dogs and children) from “treasure hunting.” Plus, it’s also available in a larger size as well as a flap-free option in a triangle shape — great for hiding in a corner.

One pet owner wrote: “This is the best litter box we've ever had. The top is hinged, so you can lift one side to clean it. It also comes off easily to dump it out and scrub it if need be. The inside is completely smooth, so nothing gets stuck anywhere. It keeps our dogs from being nosy and bothering the cat, or eating unsavory "treats."”

Dimensions (length x width x height): 20.67 x 15.75 x 14.96 inches (standard, featured); 23.62 x 17.32 x 16.93 inches (large); 26.26 x 20.2 x 22.87 inches (triangle)

7. A Large Hooded Litter Box

Pros:

Extra-large size for bigger cats

Has a handy bag anchor for cleaning

Cons:

Flap may not deter very curious dogs

Whether you have a large cat, multiple felines, or simply want more space for your precious kitty, consider this jumbo hooded litter box. It features a durable flap over the opening that helps deter dogs from snooping and boasts a large replaceable carbon filter on the top to reduce odors for up to three months, according to reviewers. When it’s time to scoop, the entry flap lifts up and folds back to make for an extra-large opening, and the handy anchor helps keep your bag open while you clean. The top hood can also be completely removed for deep cleaning, and it’s available in either warm gray or white with fun zebra print accents.

One pet owner wrote: “I have tried multiple litter boxes with a flap as I also have a dog and I don't appreciate when he goes in there looking for 'Scooby snacks' - yuck. Usually it does not take long before the flap breaks which is frustrating as it gives him easier access to it. With how they made this one, the flap stays on and does exactly what I had hoped - keeps the dog from venturing in there. Highly recommend this one!”

Dimensions (length x width x height): 22.44 x 19.69 x 18.31 inches

8. This Incognito Litter Box That Doubles As Furniture

Pros:

Hides the litter box and doubles as decor

Includes convenient storage

Cons:

Requires more space than a traditional litter box

Pricey

Turn your cat's litter box into a statement piece that dogs will also have a harder time getting into with this cat washroom. It’s designed to house your regular litter box inside and features a removable divider that can be used to create two separate compartments if desired — one for the litter box and one for convenient storage of litter and cleaning supplies. The two front doors open up completely for easy cleaning, and each end has a cute cat-shaped entry hole. Use it as a coffee, end, or entry table, and choose from black, gray, or white colors to match your aesthetic.

One pet owner wrote: “My dog no longer eats the poop out of the litter box. LOVE THIS PRODUCT. It's also great to hold all my cats litter necessities. There is also room on the top of it for blankets or whatever needs you can put on the top of it.”

Dimensions (length x width x height): 37 x 21 x 22 inches