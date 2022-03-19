If you want to incorporate booze into your next game night, the best drinking board games will certainly help to get the party started. The best picks will be super easy to learn and play (no matter how much you’ve had to drink!), and they’ll be able to accommodate your preferred number of players, whether you’re gaming with a few friends or playing party board games with a group of 20. Finally, consider the type of game that your players would most enjoy, and choose an option accordingly — keep in mind that some games have a true winner (and subsequently, losers, too) which could appeal to those with a competitive spirit, while other games are simply designed to be a good time.

When it comes to drinking board games, there are actually a variety of options to select from. Many games on this list revolve around getting to know fellow players — you’ll be shocked by some of the information that can be revealed! Other picks take familiar games (including classic board games like Uno, or existing drinking games like flip cup or beer pong) and give them a unique twist to get the booze flowing. Some picks are even designed to be paired with specific drink types, like shots or beer for example. Trivia game enthusiasts will have a blast with options that combine drinking with their love of fun facts. And those who enjoy a little more strategy in their game play will even find a pick on this list that incorporates that.

While some drinking board games involve an actual board, drinking card games can be easier to travel with since there’s less setup involved and they’ll leave enough open space on the table for everyone to set down their beverages. I’ve included both types of games for your convenience. (No matter the format of the game, however, keep in mind that all of these are for individuals age 21 and up.)

Get ready for a good time: These drinking board games have rave reviews on Amazon, so you can trust that you’ll love them, too. And as a bonus, all of them have a price tag of $35 or less.

1. A Board Game That Incorporates Classic Drinking Games

If you enjoy the OG drinking games like beer pong or flip cup, DRINK-A-PALOOZA will totally be your jam — it combines these classic drinking games with a variety of entertaining card games for the ultimate gaming experience. Oh, and don’t be surprised if the game play turns a bit competitive, too, since participants have to play against each other in order to win bottles to fill up their six-pack game piece. The first person to do so is crowned the winner! The game can be played with up to a dozen players, making it ideal for even bigger crowds.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This game is SO FUN! We played it 3 days in a row over NYE weekend this year. It is a mash-up of all the classic college drinking games and is simple enough for new folks to learn quickly. We had so much fun playing and can't wait until our next opportunity to play again!”

Number of players: 2 to 12

2. A Fan-Favorite Drinking Card Game

Wildly popular on Amazon — with a 4.6-star rating overall, after 28,000-plus reviews — These Cards Will Get You Drunk is certainly a card game that will get the party started. And since it’s super simple to learn, everyone can have a blast from the get-go. To play, players take turns drawing cards from the deck and reading them out loud. Follow the instructions on each card to determine who has to drink — the cards include things like “everyone who is single drinks,” “you drink,” or “everyone wearing a shirt with buttons drinks.” This game can be played with any alcohol your group chooses, and there’s no true winner at the end, it’s just meant to get the drinks flowing. Cheers!

This pick comes with more than 100 cards, and an expansion pack is available, too, for even more fun.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love the concept of the game - super easy and fun to play - no complicated rules and really just an excuse, a great excuse, to drink (and force everyone else to drink as well). We were cracking up throughout the game and it only got funnier as we continued to drink.”

Number of players: 2 to 8

3. A Strategic Drinking Board Game

If you’re someone who enjoys board games with or without drinking, you’ll appreciate Beer Run since it has a premise and strategy in addition to built-in drinking rules. The concept of the game is this: You’re throwing a party, and you need to pick up some alcohol for the night. To do so, you’ll need to collect whiskey, wine, and beer tokens from various stores and bring them back to your house — the first person to successfully do so is the winner. But the game board is fraught with danger; players who land on the same square as another player can steal their booze, and landing on a square that’s the same color as your game piece means you have to take a drink. There are a lot of reasons to drink in this game, actually, since landing on a “beer run” square means drawing a card and following the instructions written on it. The instructions might help or hurt your progress towards your goal, but there’s a decent chance they’ll involve drinking. Also, you roll two dice to move around the board, and each dice has a special side with a “D” on it — and naturally, if your dice settles on that side, you have to take a drink. Reviewers seem to agree that the game is lots of fun, whether you’re an avid gamer or just someone who wants to enjoy hanging out with friends. As one reviewer put it, “The only part I disliked was that I lost.”

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “What a great drinking game! Great way to get the party started as you try to get all your booze ‘back to the party’. It's a well constructed game and requires some strategy to make it through the labyrinth of obstacles to win.”

Number of players: 2 to 8

4. A Twist On A Classic Card Game That Involves Taking Shots

Skip, reverse, draw two — DUNZO is played almost exactly like the classic card game Uno, but with one major twist… some cards require you to take shots! To play, players take turns attempting to match a card in their hand with the card at the top of the deck (a match can be by color, number, or symbol). The player that gets rid of all of their cards wins that round and earns points — just don’t forget to say “DUNZO” to notify other players that you have just one card left! The first person to score 500 points is victorious.

DUNZO comes with four colorful shot glasses that are dishwasher safe and shatterproof, should things get a little rowdy. Also as an added bonus, the manufacturer plants a tree for every game purchased.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is the perfect upgrade to a classic drinking game. [...] It is a great spin on classic ‘drunk Uno’, and the graphics are bold and eye-catching. The cards are extremely sturdy, which will be great if any liquids are accidentally spilled (highly likely, knowing me), and the shot glasses are so cute and colorful. I'm not even entirely sure that I played correctly because I was too excited to get it out of the box. So fun. Also thrilled that SWOOC plants a tree for every order, I’m happy to support any business that is environmentally-minded.”

Number of players: 2 to 10

5. A Hilarious Drinking Board Game With Silly Challenges

With a classic-looking board, dice, cards, and game pieces, Out Of Commission might look like something you played as a kid — until you notice the telltale illustration of a red cup in the center of the board, along with squares that read “take a sip” and “take a gulp”. The objective of the game is simple: race other players through the three layers on the board in order to be the first one to reach the finish line.

Players roll the dice to advance along the board, and must follow the instructions on the square where they end their turn (yes, that’s where the “take a sip” and “take a gulp” come in). However, the best and funniest part of the game involve the face off and mystery cards. If you land on the same square as another player, you draw a face off card to find out what challenge you and your opponent will be competing in — think dance-offs, rock paper scissors, and fake crying contests. If you land on a mystery square, you draw a mystery card and follow the instructions on the card; you might be asked to sing instead of speaking until you reach the next layer of the board, ask another player an embarrassing question, or finish your own drink. It’s no wonder the game has reviewers raving, “Be prepared to laugh the entire game because you wont do anything but laugh and drink all night.”

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This game is sweet, I highly, highly recommend it. [...] We've only had it for a week, and we've already played it 3 times. The game beats pong and flip cup any day, no question. It's fun, unique, competitive, and a sure way to entertain guests.”

Number of players: 3 to 6

6. A Truth-Or-Dare Style Drinking Game

Want to get to know your fellow players a little more deeply? Cut Games’s Truth Or Drink will certainly ensure that happens. To play, players draw a card and must ask the questions printed on it — question categories include “extra dirty,” “last call,” and more. Players will then have to choose whether to answer the questions truthfully, take a drink to avoid them, or totally mix things up with a “with a twist” card that introduces a new rule. This isn’t a game for competitive players because there’s no way to win or lose, but plenty of laughs will surely ensue.

This game comes with more than 250 cards so it’ll be fun to play over and over. Expansion packs are available, too, with different categories of questions, if you want to add to the fun.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My friends and I love this game! The questions are entertaining, fun conversation starters, and the different categories allow you to choose a mood depending on your group. We’ve not only had tons of fun and laughs and some good drinks with this game, but also had close conversations and gotten to know each other better and build our friendships with it!”

Number of players: 2 to 8

7. A Tipsy Twist On Tic-Tac-Toe

You’ve never played tic-tac-toe like this before! This drinking-themed version of the classic game comes with an etched glass game board and nine shot glasses, four of which have an “X” label and five of which are labeled “O”. The rules are the same as in the standard version of the game — players take turns placing their shot glasses on the grid, and the first to get three in a row is the winner. The twist here is that the loser has to take all three shots from the winner’s row.

Unlike a bunch of other games on the list, this one is actually designed for just two players. However, the brand suggests that it could also be fun to play with teams of two.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This was a great discovery. Was looking for games to have when family hangs out. I got it for New years and we use it when we want some excitement when drinking with family”

Number of players: 2

8. A Drinking Game With Trivia

For fans of trivia, Do or Drink’s Blackout Trivia is the perfect pick — it’s equally challenging and hilarious! The game comes with 500 cards, some of which contain trivia questions (the black and red cards) to put your knowledge to the test, while other cards contain funny group challenges (the white cards) to complete. If the question is correctly answered or the challenge is successfully performed, players will earn points. And if not… time to drink! The person with the most points at the end is the ultimate champ.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “They aren’t playing when they say blackout trivia.... This game is a HIT!!! Basically there’s trivia cards and challenge cards. Challenge cards are basically your normal drinking game challenges (rhyme, categories, etc) and then the trivia cards have a number of drinks to take. Basically if you get the question wrong, you drink the amount on the card (seriously some of these are crazy, a couple of shots or one is even 5 drinks) and if you get it right then the dealer has to drink the amount on the card!! Overall, you should definitely get this game, it’s super fun.”

Number of players: Not listed

9. A Strategic Card Game With A Set Of Drinking Rules

If you’re looking for a NSFW game that involves strategy, Unstable Unicorns is definitely calling your name. It can be played with or without alcohol as you please, since it has a special set of rules you can utilize when you want it to be a drinking game. To win the game, you’ll need to be the first player to collect seven unicorns in your stable. You can utilize different cards along the way to destroy your fellow player’s unicorns — but beware, they’ll be trying to do the same to you! The game takes about 30 to 45 minutes to play, and if you’re on the fence about this pick, just know that Amazon reviewers have some seriously great things to say about it; they give the game a whopping 4.7-star rating overall, after more than 22,000 reviews.

This NSFW version of the game is meant to be raunchy and a little bit offensive, but if you like the concept and don’t care for drinking or NSFW cards, you can also buy the regular base game (with or without many expansion options) or even an edition for kids.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “OMG this game is hilarious. Perfect party game. Just the right amount of ease, but with some strategy thrown in. The additional drinking and stripping rules are super fun and I would definitely recommend them!”

Number of players: 2 to 8

10. A Highly Rated Drinking Game For Up To 20 Players

Buzzed is the ultimate party game for large groups of friends, family members, or even newer acquaintances just looking for a fun time since it can be played with up to 20 people! To play, participants take turns drawing a card from the top of the deck and reading it out loud. Depending on what the card indicates, either the player or others will have to drink. There isn’t any way to be victorious in this game, per se, but having a good time with your crew is definitely a win if you ask me.

This pick comes with 250 cards with prompts such as “drink if you played a varsity sport in high school” or “all players must reveal their first screen name. The person with the most embarrassing one must drink.” You can be sure that laughter will ensue!

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love the game - perfect way to get everyone drinking and talking, which makes it an absolute necessity for any and all types of kickbacks, parties, and hangouts. It's the type of game you can play again and again with different crowds, as you're always bound to learn more about others. Great value!”