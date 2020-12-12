Dust mites are one of the most common causes of allergies or asthma, but since they are typically too small to see and flourish in bedding materials, they're not the easiest things to tackle. Luckily, a quality cover can keep this common allergen at bay when it comes to your mattress — arguably the hardest bedding material to clean — as well as your pillows. To find the best dust mite cover for you, though size and fit are important, the material is likely the most influential factor when looking for a cover that protects without sounding or feeling like a plastic bag.

So how do dust mite covers work? Essentially, they trap dust mites in, so they can't feed on skin cells, so they then stop producing their allergy-causing waste. As a result, in order for a dust mite cover to actually work, the fabric needs to be woven tightly enough that it'll prevent dust mites or their primary food source from passing through. Note, however, that not all options are made from the same materials.

Top-selling mattress protectors use all different types of fabrics including cotton, polyester, bamboo, or microfiber. While they all help to minimize dust mites, they all come with their own additional benefits, too. Cotton, for example, is soft and skin-friendly. Bamboo is cooling and quick-drying. Traditional polyester is ideal for extra-strong waterproofing of your mattress, and microfiber polyester can be woven very tightly for the utmost protection against allergens.

Ultimately, the best mattress protector for you will be a matter of personal preference and your unique sleep-related needs. Whether you're a hot sleeper who could use a layer of cooling material or are just looking for a simple, cost-effective solution, these four options all have rave reviews for a reason and scroll to the end for a great pillow cover option, too.

1. The Best-Selling Dust Mite Cover

With its unbelievable 120,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating overall, the SafeRest mattress protector is one of Amazon's best-selling bedding items of all time. Its soft cotton construction (free from vinyl, PVC, phthalates, and fire retardants) with a membrane coating is waterproof and hypoallergenic to protect against fluids and dust mites — plus it's noiseless and carefully fitted for a quiet, movement-free layer that won't affect the feel of your mattress. Last but not least, it's washable and tumble-dryer safe for easy cleaning down the line.

Material: Cotton terry exterior with membrane backing

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

One reviewer wrote: "Great price great protection. Bought a new mattress and wanted to put the best protection against mites, dust and anything else. Fit was great, Price excellent and super fast delivery! Would buy again."

2. The Most Waterproof Mattress Protector

If perspiration or accidents are your primary concern behind dust mites, the UltraBlock mattress protector is the way to go. It's the only option on this list that's been tested against 100 gallons of water and still remained dry, so many of the reviewers trust it to stand up to kids, pets, and other messes. Despite its waterproof material, it's still soft, nontoxic, odor-free, and carefully fitted — and, of course, it helps to eliminate dust mites and other common allergens. It's free of PVC, phthalates, and vinyl, and as a few customers raved, it's "completely silent."

Material: Polyester outside, polyurethane layer inside

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, California King

One reviewer wrote: "Well it definitely works so far, my little one had a few accidents the first week I tried this and it worked great! Didn’t get any pee on the mattress, washed great and all. It’s very soft and doesn’t move the sheets around or anything like that. I don’t even notice it’s there. Definitely recommend!"

3. The Most Cooling Option

For those who tend to sleep hot, many mattress protectors can feel too hot and restrictive. Luckily, the top of this premium mattress protector from PlushDeluxe is made from bamboo fibers, so it's cooling, breathable, hypoallergenic, and moisture-wicking — all while remaining waterproof and protective against dust mites. It's also noiseless and free from PVC, phthalates, and vinyl.

Material: 40% bamboo, 60% polyester

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

One reviewer wrote: "Have had this mattress cover for about a week and just realizing now that I have not woken up to cold and clammy sheets drenched in sweat like I was before! If your mattress runs hot and you run hot, this is life-changing."

4. A Mattress Cover Reviewers Swear By For Allergies

Yes, it's an investment, but for those with serious allergies, reviewers say the Mission: Allergy mattress encasing is "worth every penny." It was designed by leading allergy specialists and is made from tightly woven microfiber that blocks out 100% of dust mites, bed bugs, and animal dander, so you can finally breathe easy. Note that it's water-vapor permeable (so it's not waterproof like other options), but it's still resistant to moisture for a comfortable, protective sleep. Finally, it's available in a huge range of sizes, so if you have a custom mattress, this will also be your best bet.

Material: Microfiber polyester

Available sizes: Twin (three sizes), Long Twin (three sizes), Full (four sizes), Queen (two sizes), King (four sizes), California King (four sizes), 1 Foot, Crib

One reviewer wrote: "Our Allergist recommended Mission: Allergy pillow and mattress covers [...] It’s an investment, but both my son and husband have bad allergies to dust mites, so these covers are necessary for them to get good, restful sleep."

Also Great: These Pillow Protectors

Dust mites live in all types of bedding — not just mattresses — so if you're looking for an easy and affordable way to protect your pillows, too, opt for this two-pack from Eco Living Friendly. Each encasement uses a special micron-filtering Evolon material that creates a physical barrier against allergens. Plus, it's quick-drying, breathable, washable, durable, and absorbent. They come in tons of sizes, but they're all pretty affordable. However, it's not waterproof since the material is air and water vapor permeable.

Material: Evolon microfiber polyester

Available sizes: Standard (two sizes), UK Standard, Queen (two sizes), King (two sizes), Euro Square (two sizes)

One reviewer wrote: "After a visit to the allergy doctor and getting an allergy test, I discovered that I was extremely allergic to nature and mildly allergic to dust mites, which prompted the purchase of this pillow protector. So far, I have had no outbreaks."