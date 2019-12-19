Mattresses aren’t cheap, so protecting your investment is a no-brainer. Beyond extending your mattress's lifespan, the best breathable mattress protectors can also help eliminate dust and allergens and even help prevent you from overheating, thanks to materials like cotton and bamboo. Read on to find the right mattress protector for you.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Breathable Mattress Protectors

Materials

When breathability is a priority, go for natural fibers like cotton or naturally moisture-wicking bamboo. TENCEL, made from eucalyptus trees, is another soft, breathable option that's especially good at absorbing moisture. Note that the primary fabric in your protector may be blended with polyester, and while polyester isn't natural, its antimicrobial properties do help prevent the growth of unwanted microorganisms.

If looking to limit night sweats, go for protectors billed as moisture-wicking. For further moisture protection, you may also want to choose one that’s waterproof or water-resistant to guard against liquids with the help of layers of polyurethane or other synthetic materials. Nowadays, they're generally vinyl-free to eliminate noise — just be sure the top layer is made of natural fibers to maintain breathability.

Size

The next shopping tip is to choose a mattress protector that fits your bed’s thickness. While most mattresses are 6 to 9 inches thick, some can be as thick as 12 to 18 inches, so it's important to measure your mattresses's depth before ordering, so you get a proper fit.

Keep reading to find the best breathable mattress protector for you; all of them are machine-washable and highly rated.

1 The Best Breathable Mattress Protector To Keep You Cool Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector Amazon $47 See On Amazon Highlights: 4.6-star overall rating after 4,700 reviews

Patented cooling fabric

Waterproof Reviewers love how this highly rated mattress protector keeps them cool and comfortable, even when sleeping on memory foam mattresses, which are known to retain heat (but you can use it on any type of mattress). This pick suits mattresses up to 18 inches thick, and it's made of mostly breathable bamboo-derived rayon with polyester for soft, quiet protection. Similar to the first pick, a durable waterproof membrane protects against stains from sweat or spills. This option has a 4.6-star overall rating after over 4,700 reviews and works to help protect your mattress from dust mites, pet dander, bacteria, and other allergens, too. A reviewer wrote: “We’re very happy with this mattress pad, particularly because it made our new memoryfoam mattress sleep significantly cooler. Thanks to all the previous reviewers who helped us decide to try it!” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

2 The Best Breathable Fitted Mattress Protector That's Waterproof SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $38 See On Amazon Highlights: 4.6-star overall rating after 229,000 reviews

Waterproof

Breathable cotton terry sleeping surface If you live with pets, young children, or just want extra protection from spills and such, then you'll absolutely want a waterproof fitted mattress protector like this one. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 220,000 reviews, this highly rated pick has saved many mattresses from all kinds of spills and potential stains. Its cotton terry surface is soft and absorbent while remaining breathable, so beds remain cool and dry. The waterproof membrane in this mattress protector is free of vinyl, PVC, phthalates, or any fire-retardant chemical treatments, and it protects against urine, sweat, allergens, and dust mites, too. Use it to protect mattresses up to 18 inches thick. A reviewer wrote: “Had this mattress protector for a couple months now. This is the only mattress protector I’ve found to be both waterproof AND stays cool!” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

3 A Budget Bamboo Mattress Protector That’s Naturally Moisture-Wicking & Breathable PlushDeluxe Premium Bamboo Mattress Protector Amazon $37 See On Amazon Highlights: 4.7-star overall rating after 24,000 reviews

Waterproof

Bamboo is cooling and temperature-regulating Stay cool and comfortable on your thick bed with this affordable bamboo mattress protector that fits up to 18-inch mattresses. The fitted protector is super easy to put on your mattress and is made of naturally moisture-wicking and ultra-soft bamboo. Bamboo's natural breathability and temperature regulation combined with the antimicrobial polyester and a waterproof polyurethane laminate layer mean hot sleepers can sleep sweat-free. This pick does not contain PVC, phthalates, or noisy vinyl, and reviewers love that it protects against spills and dust mites. A reviewer wrote: “With previous mattress protectors, I would wake up totally sweaty more nights than not. This product REALLY did keep me cool. In fact, I had to reach for another blanket during the night. It’s soft and comfortable. I’m so happy I purchased this product.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4 The Best Zippered Mattress Protector That's Great Against Bed Bugs PlushDeluxe Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement Amazon $45 See On Amazon 4.6-star overall rating after 11,000 reviews

Encasement design guards against bed bugs and allergens

Waterproof

Breathable cotton terry surface Encased or zippered protectors cover the entire mattress, not just the top, and is ideal for keeping out mites, dust, bugs, or other allergens since it seals mattresses from all sides. This encased mattress protector is your best bet against bed bugs thanks to a fine zipper that envelops your mattress, plus Velcro flaps to make sure it stays closed. The surface is made of absorbent cotton terry, and a breathable, waterproof polyurethane membrane keeps your bed dry against all kinds of liquids. Choose from two options to fit 9- to 12-inch-thick mattresses or 12- to 15-inch-thick mattresses. A reviewer wrote: “I bought this to help eliminate dust mites. This has really helped to clear up my allergies. I really like this product and would recommend it if you have allergies.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

5 A Breathable Mattress Protector Made From Eco-Friendly Eucalyptus Sleepsteady 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $80 See On Amazon Highlights: 4.6-star overall rating after 270 reviews

Eco-friendly

Soft and temperature-regulating

Waterproof Eucalyptus is naturally cooling and temperature-regulating, and the TENCEL designation means that the eucalyptus fabric is manufactured in an environmentally responsible way. The best part: Eucalyptus is even softer than cotton, so it’ll feel great under your sheets. This TENCEL mattress protector is 100% waterproof, thanks to the polyurethane barrier, but it’s noiseless for a peaceful night’s sleep. The fabric also helps block dust mites and allergens, and the ultra-strong and stretchy hem fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep. And while this pick is definitely more of an investment, reviewers have commented on its great breathability. Fans love: “Best mattress pad I’ve owned! Was worth the extra money, I have had several other products that made terrible crinkle noises and felt like plastic bags over the bed. Upon opening I was worried this would too, as the underside is a similar material, but happy to report I’m several months in and zero noise! High quality, easy to wash, definitely waterproof, and breathable… it’s a great smooth surface over our expensive mattress!” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

6 The Best Organic Mattress Protector Whisper Organics 100% Cotton Mattress Protector Amazon $153 See On Amazon Highlights: 4.7-star overall rating after 900 reviews

100% cotton offers superior breathability

Certified organic This organic mattress protector is made from 100% cotton and certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which guarantees organic fibers. Compatible with mattresses up to 17 inches deep, the protector is quilted for comfort. Keep in mind, however, that the 100% cotton construction means it’s not waterproof — which can be a drawback for some people. That being said, you’ll get more breathability than you would with an option that includes polyester or a waterproof layer (and reviewers back this up). It’s the most expensive option on the list, but if you’re looking for an organic option that’ll keep you cool, this is worth the price. Fans love: “It feels both heavy/durable and silky smooth and refined at the same time. [...] It felt expensive but once I've used it I know it's worth it. The padding is thick enough to mostly protect the mattress from an occasional night sweat or a rare accidental spill of water or something if you act fast. That was the compromise I wanted because I didn't want a synthetic waterproof barrier that isn't truly breathable...” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King