If you’re wondering how to clean your air fryer, you’re not alone; since hot, greasy air is circulated throughout the entire mechanism during cooking, it can get pretty dirty pretty fast. Luckily, the best easy-to-clean air fryers allow you to cook hot, crispy, delicious foods while minimizing everyone’s biggest complaint: the cleanup process. In order to ensure that your air fryer of choice is easy to clean, look for durable, nonstick materials and removable parts that are dishwasher-safe.

Keep in mind that air fryers come in a handful of different designs. The most common style sits on your counter, has an upright profile with a handled basket, and specializes in frying foods with less oil than deep frying. Since air frying has gotten so popular, however, other multifunctional appliances now incorporate crisping and frying technologies, and you’ll find air friers with pressure cooker or toaster oven capabilities below. Note that different designs have varying capacities and cooking presets, so you’ll want to consider which sizes and features are the best fit for your home.

No matter which design you choose, all of the air fryers here quickly come apart and have nonstick, dishwasher-safe components to make cleanup as simple as possible. Most importantly, tons of reviewers rave about how easy they are to clean once dinner is on the table. (At the very bottom, there’s also a cult-favorite dishwashing spray that melts away grease, which is a life-saver if you don’t have a dishwasher or just need an extra-deep clean.)

1. The Best-Selling Air Fryer That’s Also Easy To Clean

The COSORI air fryer is a number-one best-seller on Amazon and has racked up more than 70,000 reviews and an astounding overall rating of 4.7 stars. Past buyers love it because it has 13 different cooking functions, a large-capacity basket, and built-in safety features. All of that said, it’s also super easy to clean thanks to its nonstick, dishwasher-safe baskets. The brand even sells replacement accessories, which is a much-appreciated option when your original components have reached the end of their lifespan.

Capacity: 5.8 quarts

One reviewer wrote: “Buy this machine. Easy to clean. No mess in the kitchen. Creates fabulous dishes. Last night I was dining alone, and in six minutes I had the most delicious salmon I've ever tasted along with parmesan French fries. My kitchen was as clean as when I started.”

2. The Biggest Easy-To-Clean Air Fryer

Besides the whole cleanup thing, the next most common complaint about upright air fryers is that they often have smaller capacities, so dinner (especially for large groups) needs to be cooked in batches. That’s not the case with the CHEFMAN extra-large air fryer, which has an 8-quart basket that can fit an entire small chicken. Said basket — and the flat frying tray — are both nonstick and top-rack dishwasher safe, while the stainless steel finish is both sleek and practical. The brand even offers a one-year warranty.

Capacity: 8 quarts

One reviewer wrote: “This air fryer is the best! I have used it almost daily since it arrived. The 8 quart capacity and square shape of the basket is great for a family. Clean up is a breeze and I love the way it fits under my cabinets. Highly recommend this product.”

3. The Best Budget Air Fryer

Maybe you’re on a budget, maybe you’re a small household, or maybe you’re not looking to spend upwards of $100 on something that’s going to get pretty dirty anyway; either way, the DASH Tasti Crisp air fryer is the way to go. This no-frills appliance has a nonstick, dishwasher-safe frying basket and a single knob that air fries food in up to 30-minute intervals. It’s also compact, lightweight, has an auto shut-off function, and comes in your choice of six fun colors.

Capacity: 2.6 quarts

One reviewer wrote: “This little air fryer is the bomb! It is so cute and convenient and so easy to clean. The food is delicious and fun to cook. Even made homemade donuts.”

4. The Best Air Fryer & Toaster Oven Combo

Personally, I’m a huge fan of air fryer ovens — they live permanently on your countertop and take the place of your air fryer, toaster, and even oven for optimal efficiency and space-saving benefits — but they’re also notoriously difficult to clean. The Instant Vortex Pro 10 is the exception. This thing air fries, bakes, broils, toasts, rotisseries, and more, but it uses minimal grease, the surfaces all wipe clean, and the drip pan, cooking trays, baskets, and accessories are all dishwasher-safe. The door even comes off so you can get into those tight corners for cleaning. Plus, at 10 quarts, it has the largest capacity on this list.

Capacity: 10 quart

One reviewer wrote: “I did [a lot] of research and settled on the Instant Pot Vortex on a recommendation of a friend. Not disappointed. It's easy to use and clean as the door can be removed. The food turns out just great.”

5. The Best Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer In One

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer is touted as one of the easiest-to-clean appliances out there because everything is cooked in the removable cooking pot, which is nonstick and dishwasher-safe. (The same goes for the crisp plate.) This one isn’t just an air fryer, though; it can also steam, slow cook, pressure cook, bake, dehydrate, and make yogurt, among other things, which is probably why reviewers have called it “worth every penny” and it’s a popular recommendation on Reddit.

Capacity: 6.5 quarts

One reviewer wrote: “This machine heats up quick whether you are browning, slow cooking, or air frying. Clean up is super easy. Food just rinses off the removable pot. I've used the air fryer for fries and steak. First time ever air frying steak. Delicious.”

Also Great: This Spray-On Soap That Melts Away Grease

Since its release, Dawn Platinum Powerwash dish spray has been racking up rave reviews. It currently has an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon because all you have to do is spray it on your dishes or pans, and the self-activating suds will melt away grease and baked-on food five times faster than your average soap — no scrubbing required.

For that reason, it’s great for air fryer parts: One Redditor wrote that Dawn Powerwash “changed [their] life” and they haven’t “had to scrub anything” since they got it. An Amazon reviewer wrote: “I bought this for my AirFryer. That sucker wasn't the easiest to clean, with this it is so easy. All I have to do now is spray, soak and rinse.” This order comes with a spray bottle and three refills, all with a Fresh Scent.