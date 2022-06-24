Feeding time can be a challenge for any dog owner, but if your dog is missing teeth, it’s likely an even bigger concern. Luckily, the best food bowls for dogs with no teeth may make things easier for both you and your dog. According to experts, dogs without teeth can largely eat the same foods as any other dogs — but your dog may do better with bowls that are shallow, curved, or slow feeder, not to mention easy to clean.

Gary Richter, M.S., D.V.M., C.V.C., C.V.A., is a veterinarian and a veterinary health expert with Rover. Nicole Ellis is a certified professional dog trainer, pet lifestyle expert with Rover, and author of the book Working Like A Dog.

What To Consider When Shopping For Food Bowls For Dogs With No Teeth

The bright side, according to Dr. Richter, is that “generally, dogs with no teeth eat just fine. They even will eat kibble with no problems.” However, certain bowl shapes and designs may minimize the risk of choking and/or make it easier for toothless dogs to grab onto their food.

“A shallow bowl or slow feeder bowl is great for dogs without teeth, so they're encouraged to take smaller bites, which can prevent choking,” Ellis wrote to Bustle. Curved bowls are another popular option with Amazon reviewers whose dogs have no teeth: Since their pets often have trouble keeping the food in their mouths, the curved shape allows gravity to do its thing, so spilled food ends up in one accessible spot again.

According to Ellis, “adding a small amount of a liquid, like goat's milk or bone broth, can help dogs easily eat their food as well.” You can also opt for wet food, which might be easier for dogs without teeth — but whether you’re adding liquid or starting with wet food to begin with, feeding time will probably get messier. For that reason, choose a bowl made from a material that’s easy to clean, maybe even in the dishwasher.

Finally, “dogs without teeth can still eat many types of food and treats,” Ellis wrote, “but as always, speak to your veterinarian to see what food is best for your dog.”

1. The Overall Best Food Bowl For Dogs With No Teeth

Pros:

Curved shape and adjustable

Has dozens of high ratings from owners whose dogs don’t have teeth

Easy to clean

Cons:

Only available in one size

This tilted, curved raised dog bowl was originally designed for bulldogs and other breeds with flat faces, but its those same qualities that make it a favorite among owners whose dogs have no teeth. The bowl is shallow, easy to clean, and curved so that toothless pets have no trouble getting to their food. Then there’s the detachable stand, which both raises the bowl and allows you to adjust the tilt for the most comfortable eating angle possible. The rubber bowl is featured above, but it also comes in a dishwasher-safe ceramic iteration for a little bit more.

One reviewer wrote: “We bought this product for our 15 year old poodle who has no front teeth. He was having trouble scooping up his food and it was being shoveled onto the floor. This bowl has been absolutely perfect! Very well made, extremely durable and so easy to clean. He can scoop the food now and it will drop back down into the bowl ( most of the time) if he cannot quite get it in his mouth. He’ll get it eventually because the style of the bowl is made using gravity to keep the food parcels falling back towards him. Brilliant idea.”

Dimensions: 6.7 inches in diameter by 4.3 inches high | Capacity: 2 cups | Material: rubber and resin | Available colors: white, pink

2. The Best Budget Pick

Pros:

Slows down eating speed

Made from food-safe, easy-to-clean material

Available in three colors

Cons:

Not ideal for extra-large dogs

As previously noted by Ellis, slow feeder bowls may reduce the risk of choking in dogs without teeth, and this slow feeder dog bowl is one of the most popular options on Amazon. (It’s earned an overall 4.3-star rating from more than 8,000 reviewers.) The raised sections separate the food, whether dry or wet, so pets are forced to take their time. Thanks to the non-slip feet and flatter shape (which still holds 2 cups), it’s hard for your pet to tip it over, and the non-toxic, food-safe resin is durable and easy to clean. Get this one in your choice of three colors for just $10 each.

One reviewer wrote: “My Mini Schnauzer has always gobbled her food but since going blind she seems to panic that she won't be able to find it all. She was inhaling the kibbles, choking and throwing up regularly. I wasn't sure the bowl would work for her because of her blindness but it has worked out great. She hasn't choked or thrown up in the month we've had it.”

Dimensions: 7 inches in diameter by 1.7 inches high | Capacity: 2 cups | Material: non-toxic resin | Available colors: blue, green, pink

3. The Best Slow Feeder Bowl For Large Dogs

Pros:

Available in tons of sizes, colors, and designs

Encourages slower eating

Has over 80,000 ratings

Cons:

The material is not the most durable

The Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo bowl is sold in five different sizes and all different colors with various slow feeder designs. It also has an incredible 4.7-star rating after more than 80,000 reviewers have weighed in, not to mention a best-seller. Needless to say, it’s ideal for any dog who eats too quickly — but if you have a bigger dog with no teeth, this is one of the only brands that offers a bowl with a larger 4-cup capacity and multiple shapes with different challenge levels so you can find a style to suit your pup. According to reviewers, it’s also difficult for dogs to tip over and easy for humans to clean. It’s even top-rack dishwasher safe.

One reviewer wrote: “I wish I would have purchased this dish a long time ago. I've had it a few days and it has made a big difference by eliminating the gas pains created by eating too quickly. No more frantic pacing and anxiety for my fur baby. I mix wet and dry in a separate bowl and then fill the purple flower. It's an extra step, but worth it. I was worried that she would have trouble getting the food because she is missing teeth, but she licks her clean. And clean up is so easy, a drop of soap and a rinse- no scrubbing. Definitely an A+ from both of us.”

Dimensions: 11 inches in diameter by 2 inches high | Capacity: 4 cups | Material: unsure (but free from BPA, PVC, Lead, and Phthalates) | Available colors: Mint Wave, Pink Wave, Stainless Steel Fun Feeder, Blue Notch, Gray Drop, Orange Swirl, Purple Flower, Turquoise Drop, Green Raised Feeder, Purple Raised Feeder, Gray Raised Feeder, Wobble Bowl, Wobble Bowl Mint

4. The Best Adjustable Dog Bowl

Pros:

Adjustable (both height and tilt)

Promotes comfortable posture and better digestion

Easy to clean

Cons:

Expensive

If your dog is missing their teeth, and also has limited mobility and digestion could also be affected, which is why the JoviBowl is a worthy investment. This genius feeding system features an elevated bowl with multiple height options and tilt levels. That way, it can adapt to your specific pet’s needs, encourage a more comfortable posture, and aid in digestion. (Pets wearing recovery cones can also eat without a problem.)

While the adjustable arm is the most noteworthy feature, the bowl itself is curved for comfortable, mess-free feeding — even if your pet doesn’t have any teeth — and can be removed and cleaned in the dishwasher.

One reviewer wrote: “I saw this bowl on Instagram and it looked like it could help my 15 year old Aussie. And boy it did! He no longer collapses because his bowl is so low and his back legs just give in. It’s in his eye level and he is having much better time during his meals. Thank you! recommend this for everyone with senior pet.”

Dimensions: 10 inches long by 10 inches deep by 17.5 inches high (when fully extended) | Capacity: 2 cups | Material: plastic and stainless steel | Available colors: white

