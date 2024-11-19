Many at-home chefs and hobby bakers have everything they could ever want or need already stocked in their kitchen. There’s probably a favorite spatula, a go-to pan, and an assortment of knives that they’d happily guard with their life. It’s cute, but it really does make them tough to shop for during the holidays.

If you have a foodie on your list then you’ll need to get creative — and honestly, that’s all part of the fun. For inspo, think about what they like to cook, any new recipes they’ve been talking about, and their most beloved restaurants. This might help steer you towards a fancy olive oil, a certain cookbook, or a beautiful upgrade to something they already have. (Turquoise electric kettle, anyone?)

Of course, it isn’t just chefs and bakers who appreciate food-related gifts. There’s also your mom who loves to make her own coffee at home, your best friend who’s obsessed with Dolly Parton — who just released a cookbook, BTW— and your brother who would happily try any dessert that comes his way. In other words, you can never go wrong with chocolate.

If you’re in need of a kitchen, food, or dessert-themed present, keep scrolling below for 21 of the best options for the 2024 holiday season.

1. Bake It Off

The Great British Bake Off is the quintessential comfort show this time of year, but actually accomplishing a Paul Hollywood-approved dessert is a challenge — especially if you don’t have the right gear. This 10-piece set from Circulon has all of the basics, including a muffin pan, cooling rack, loaf pan, cookie pan, and several sizes and shapes of cake pans. Getting the baking supplies is half the battle, but actually making the treats? That’s what TikTok tutorials are for.

2. A Soup Season Lifesaver

It’s soup season, which essentially means you can mindlessly throw ingredients in a pot and get a delicious result. This Dutch oven from Great Jones is great for soups, but is incredibly versatile in its uses — homemade breads, full roasted chicken, and your grandma’s famous pasta recipe are all viable options. Choose between simple black or white colorways or opt for bold hues like green, pink, yellow, or blue. As another thoughtful detail for your recipient, you can even get the pot engraved for an additional $40.

3. A High-Quality Cooking Staple

No kitchen is complete without a big bottle of extra virgin olive oil — and this one from Primis Imports is sourced from the stunningly lush region of Messenia, Greece. Made with a whole lot of flavor that enhances any dish (Mediterranean inspired or otherwise), the Early Harvest EVOO has a balanced aroma of fresh-cut grass, green banana, apples, and flower, with similarly fresh-tasting notes of bitter arugula, artichoke, basil, and sweet pepper. Delish.

4. A Chic Insulated Bottle

Whether you’d like your hot tea to keep you warm for hours on end or prefer your water as cold as ice with every sip, this Insulated Bottle is the ultimate drinking essential. Available in both 16- ($35) and 20-ounce options ($40) and seven colors, the bottle also has rounded edges meant to mimic what it feels like to sip from your fave mug. Plus, you can throw it into your bag without worrying about leakage.

5. For The Best Comfort Recipes

Ever wondered what kind of comforting Southern meals Dolly Parton whips up in her kitchen? Take a peek inside the icon’s personal cookbook (and home life) with Good Lookin' Cookin’: A Year of Meals, which even has some of her holiday faves for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and beyond. Listening to “9 to 5” while cooking is entirely optional, though highly recommended.

6. Your Sweet Tooth’s Fave Book

With 300 recipes from nearly 100 countries around the world, this is the ultimate tome for home bakers. From spiced cookies in Egypt to squiggle-shaped cookies in Nepal, this collection saves you from making the same boring chocolate chip standbys again.

7. A Non-Ugly Air Fryer

Who said kitchen appliances had to be utilitarian? This air fryer from Drew Barrymore’s Wildflower collection is decorated with the kind of blooms grown in botanical gardens or inked on cool girls. Plus, the touch-activated display only appears when you need to see it.

8. A Charming Kettle

This kettle may look retro, but did your grandma have a cordless model with an LED indicator light? Definitely not. It holds up to seven cups of water and is BPA-free, making it both functional and extremely fun to look at.

9. The Coziest Cookbook

If you have a foodie on your list who dreams of being a world-class baker, present them with this book by pastry chef Ravneet Gill and let the colorful pages inspire them. It’ll remind you to have fun with your creations, whether you’re making a brownie, cookie, tart, or cake. Each of the 80 recipes is easy to follow thanks to Gill’s expert tips, and they cover everything from vegetarian samosas to crowd-pleasing tiramisu — and even the ultimate apple pie.

10. The Perfect Gift (Chocolate)

When in doubt, pick up a box of chocolates and trust that it’s automatically the best gift ever. This cute sample pack of bonbons is especially sweet with its 12 island-inspired artisan chocolates. You get three “Liliko'i” or passion fruit caramels, three guava, three mango ginger, and three macadamia blossom honey caramels — and each is just as colorful as the next. Say it with me now: “Mmmm.”

11. An Assortment Of Syrups

For anyone who likes to mix up their own concoctions at home, this three-pack of syrups will be an instant hit. It has the classic simple syrup, as well as aromatic lavender and sweet pistachio. Imagine the drinks that can be made: lavender matcha lattes, pistachio mochas, and sweet cold brews, just to name a few. They can also be added to cocktails, making them the perfect addition to any at-home bar.

12. The Sleekest Cutting Board

Cutting boards aren’t usually considered splurge-worthy — but you may want to reconsider. This $250 option from Etsy creator CraftedGloryDesign is praised by customers (we’re talking five stars here) for its unique craftsmanship, as it’s made to feel good in your hand and look chic with any tablescape. And with three sleek wood options to choose from (walnut, maple, or cherry), your charcuterie boards will go from simple appetizers to main attractions.

13. Wicked-Core Glassware

Your cocktails are about to get a stylish overhaul. Pinks and greens are having a major moment, thanks in no small part to the movie of the year: Wicked. So, to elevate your at-home beverage pics, you couldn’t ask for a more aesthetic vibe than this drinkware set featuring the season’s two biggest color trends.

14. For Hot Ones Fans

If you’re like the rest of the Internet and love watching celebs eat chicken with varying levels of spice, and even want to do the Hot Ones challenge yourself — like Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lawrence, Jenna Ortega, and other brave souls — consider this your first step. Choose your own adventure with a customizable six-pack of hot sauces that range on the Scoville scale from a mild grilled pineapple topping to an OTT ghost habanero concoction.

15. For A Coffee Connoisseur

For that friend who’s sustained by caffeine, there’s no better (or bitter) surprise than a coffee concentrate tasting set. It includes four different roasts from Colombia, Kenya, Guatemala, and Ethiopia and makes a whopping 48 cups. Your BFF will be an instant barista experimenting with all sorts of latte concoctions and, when you’re invited over, possibly espresso martinis.

16. A Fancy Salt Vessel

Fancy salt necessitates a fancy salt jar — I don’t make the rules. And nothing is more elegant than Crate & Barrel’s French Kitchen Marble Salt Cellar, crafted in a luxe white marble. Pro tip: Just in case the imported, expensive salt stash runs out, this lidded beaut also doubles as a caviar, condiment, or dip vessel. It’s practically a charcuterie board must.

17. A Trendy Rattan Tray

If you have someone on your list who loves to host, these intricately woven rattan trays are the perfect gift. Plus, the knotted material has been soaring in popularity in recent years, especially in the interior design space, so gifting one of these is both a functional and aesthetic choice.

18. A Waffle Mix That’s Extra

Do my breakfast waffles need to be glittery pink? No. Do I want them to be? Absolutely. Concocted by Paris Hilton, this Sparkling Strawberry Hampton Waffle Kit will turn any early morning meal into a dazzling spectacle. It’s sliving personified.

19. An Actually Stylish Cooler

Let’s be honest: A cooler is an eyesore. So why not invest in a cooler cooler? This one looks like a stylish tote bag — complete with two strap options and an adorable flower print — but is secretly a perfectly functioning vessel that’ll keep your bevvies and snacks fresh. Now, you’ll actually volunteer to be the one to schlep the goods.

20. An Elevated Fruit Bowl

For those obsessed with interior decorating, nothing pulls a room together quite like the right bowl. This handwoven vessel (made in Senegal with locally harvested grass, BTW) is a chic way to display fruits, snacks, candy, or whatever else one pleases. It quite literally serves.

21. The Ultimate Spice Set

Whether your loved one is newly embarking on a cooking journey or could use a pantry upgrade, this spice set is a welcome gift to anyone’s kitchen. It comes with the fundamental seasonings a chef needs, but the cool part is that each of the spices is sourced directly from small farms across the globe — making each meal even more special.