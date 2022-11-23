We all have at least one: a friend or family member who’s obsessed with their Peloton. Luckily, much like a diehard sports fan or the person who’s very vocal about their favorite candle brand, that makes it significantly easier to track down a gift they’ll love and use on the regular. Cue the best gifts for Peloton users — but where do you start, especially if you’re not a Peloton user yourself?

What To Know When Shopping For The Best Peloton Accessories

Of course, Peloton has name-brand add-ons and merchandise. That said, Amazon has plenty of after-market accessories, too — and according to reviewers, they’re just as well-made and convenient while costing significantly less. Unfortunately, not all add-ons will fit all exercise bikes so extra research is required.

First and foremost, always make sure an accessory will work alongside the model of Peloton your loved one has. Currently, there are two bike variants available: The original Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+. (The brand also has a treadmill, called the Peloton Tread, and a rowing machine, called the Peloton Row.) Since they all have different features and dimensions, be sure that your gift of choice is compatible with the recipient’s specific machine.

If you’re not sure which bike they own or which Peloton accessories they already have, you can always opt for a more general fitness gift that can be used on and off the bike like a great set of sweat-resistant earbuds, some workout pants, or a pack of self-cooling towels.

Keep reading to check out the accessories that Peloton users love when it comes to improving their bikes and boosting the quality of their workouts.

1. A Cult-Favorite Bike Seat Cushion That’s “A Literal Relief”

Why it’s a great gift: Over 15,000 reviewers have awarded this padded bike seat cushion a five-star rating. It slips right onto most bike seats (mountain, road, or stationary) to offer cushioning with its thick gel interior, stability with its non-slip design, and pressure relief with its center channel. According to one shopper, the Peloton seat on its own feels “like it was fashioned from granite,” so this slip-on cushion is “a literal relief.” Judging by the reviews, the narrow size is the best fit for Pelotons. Choose from four colors.

One reviewer wrote: “If you are new to Peloton you probably realized how much the seating hurts your butt while riding. The best thing you can do for your booty is to purchase this padded seat. While it while not be immediately evident, in time your keester will get quite used to the extra comfort that this seat pad provides.”

Compatible with: most wide-seat bikes, including the Peloton Bike and Bike+ | Available sizes: Narrow, Large, X-Large

2. This Adjuster That Lets Them Pivot Their Monitor

Why it’s a great gift: The Peloton Bike+ comes with a rotating screen that allows for 360 degrees of movement — but if you have the original Peloton bike, the monitor simply tilts. The latter situation is where The Pivot really comes in handy. It’s quick to install with no major modifications to your bike, and once it’s in place, users of the original Peloton can rotate their screen 360 degrees around. This not only allows them to find the ideal viewing angle while on the bike, but it also lets them do floor exercises more easily, too. It has a 4.8-star overall rating, and according to users, it’s super well-made and won’t loosen over time thanks to its durable locking nut (and if it does, it has a lifetime warranty).

One reviewer wrote: “Ordered this for my peloton spin bike and my husband installed it in less than 5 minutes without watching the QR Code video. I did my first workout with the new Pivot on my screen and it worked great !! So glad I didn’t opt for the bike+ - I saved so much money by buying the Pivot.”

Compatible with: original Peloton Bike (Generation 3 or older) | Available sizes: one size

3. These Peloton-Brand Cleats That Clip Into The Pedals

Why it’s a great gift: Theoretically, you could use any sneakers while on the Peloton. However, these Peloton Altos cycling shoes allow you to clip into the pedals, to help with cycling without slipping. They’re also lightweight, comfortable, streamlined, and made from a sock-like jacquard mesh that allows for airflow, plus the hook-and-loop straps which make it easy for you to put them on in one fluid motion. The bottoms also works with other Delta-style bike pedals.

One reviewer wrote: “These shoes are comfortable and work well. Even after 6 months of daily riding for 45-60 min per day.”

Compatible with: most Delta-pedal bikes, including the Peloton Bike and Bike+ | Available sizes: 5 — 12 (half sizes available)

4. Some “Magical” Towels That Stay Cool

Why it’s a great gift: These aren’t your average sweat rags. In fact, reviewers have called these cooling towels “magical” and “amazing” because of how chilly they feel. The secret is the breathable, hyper-evaporative mesh material, which activates when you wet the towel, wring it out, and snap it. It then remains icy cool for up to three hours, and since your order comes with four towels (each with a carrying case and carabiner clip), the recipient can have one constantly clipped to their Peloton ready to go. Get them in a huge selection of colors.

One reviewer wrote: “These are amazing towels that are great for those sweaty peloton workouts! They wash great and they are lightweight. They absorb very well and are very cooling which is a huge plus. Highly recommend - will most likely purchase more!”

Compatible with: any workout | Available sizes: one size (40 x 12 inches)

5. These Pedals With Toe Clips & Straps

Why it’s a great gift: Rather than splurging on Delta cleats that snap into the pedals, you can also gift these bike pedals with toe clips. Due to their caged design and adjustable straps, they allow for secure, slip-free riding no matter what kind of sneakers you’re wearing. They also come with a pair of steel SPD cleats, making them compatible with SPD cycling shoes, too. According to reviewers, they’re “easy to install” and feel “secure when riding.”

One reviewer wrote: “I didn't like the Peloton shoes that came with my bike and wanted to use my old SPD cleats. I also needed toe cages for my family to use the bike. These pedals are the best of both worlds. They were easy to install. (We used a YouTube video) and they work perfectly with my old spin shoes that are much more comfortable. I would highly recommend them.”

Compatible with: most exercise bikes with a 9/16-inch spindle, including the Peloton Bike and Bike+ | Available sizes: one size

6. These Secure Earbuds That Sound Amazing

Why it’s a great gift: Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are an incredible gift for just about anyone. After all, the spacial audio offers clear, immersive sound, the adjustable ear hooks are extra secure, the battery lasts for up to 9 hours (more with the charging case), and the reinforced design is durable and water-resistant. However, on-device controls, reliable Bluetooth connectivity, water-resistance, and multi-device pairing make them a no-brainer for Peloton users. Purchase them in black, ivory, or navy.

One reviewer wrote: “These sync perfectly with our Peloton, whereas we had difficulty with several other brands. They sound great [and] stay in during rigorous exercise.”

Compatible with: most Bluetooth devices, including Pelotons | Available sizes: one size

7. An Affordable Mount That Holds Their Phone

Why it’s a great gift: One of the biggest complaints about the Peloton? There’s nowhere to keep your phone if you want it handy. Despite its affordable price tag, this after-market phone holder system is designed to securely fit both the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and has earned a 4.8-star rating overall after more than 1,400 reviewers have weighed in. It’s easy to install using included attachment loops, after which it securely holds your phone and other accessories on its non-slip silicone mat surface. Best of all, it doesn’t require any damaging adhesives or time-consuming modifications.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this thing. I was looking for something to hold my phone when I was on the bike and this is the perfect addition. Peloton should include this with their bikes when they sell them.”

Compatible with: Peloton Bike and Bike+ | Available sizes: one size (4.1 by 8.4 inches)

8. These Fan-Favorite Cycling Pants

Why it’s a great gift: These fan-favorite cycling pants have earned over 2,700 five-star ratings. Why? The material is breathable and moisture-wicking, the wide waistband stays put, there’s a built-in utility pocket with a zipper, the capri-length inseam is ideal for cycling, and the gel padding on the back cushions while you ride. If you choose to wear them while cycling outside, they also offer UPF-50+ sun protection and reflective lines in your choice of four colors. (BALEAF also makes men’s cycling pants with comfy gel padding, too.)

One reviewer wrote: “Let's get serious. The first few times on the Peloton and your crotch hurts. You can't exercise if you hurt. I almost quit and my daughter suggested I buy these pants. It really did help. I am on my 20th ride and I almost quit at 2.”

Compatible with: any cycling workout | Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

9. Some Dumbbells That Store On The Bike

Why it’s a great gift: For the basic package, Peloton bikes come with holsters for hand weights — but the weights themselves are extra. These CAP Barbell dumbbells, on the other hand, are affordable, well-made from Grade 20 gray iron with a thick neoprene coating. Plus, they come in weight options that range from 1 to 15 pounds. You can even opt to purchase them in singles or in pairs. Most importantly, according to reviewers, they fit the weight holders on the back of the bike.

One reviewer wrote: “Bought these to go with Peloton bike since they were substantially less money than buying the ones from Peloton. Fit on the bike great, and I use with the arms+bike workouts.”

Compatible with: any workout, including the Peloton Bike | Available sizes: 1 — 15 pounds

10. This Genius Tray That Turns A Bike Into A Workstation

Why it’s a great gift: For the multitasker, there’s The Tray from TFD. Rather than following a monitor workout or watching videos on their phone, this allows the rider to be as productive as possible — answering emails, working on spreadsheets, sitting in on meetings, or doing whatever else they do during the course of their workday. Its sturdy acrylic design mounts onto the handlebars of the original Peloton Bike (without tools) and holds their laptop, planner, morning coffee, and other work essentials. It even comes with a sticky pad to secure anything fragile. However, it’s not a great fit for the Bike+.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this simple addition to my Peloton. This desk tray fits my laptop and phone so I can pedal while I'm in meetings or checking email. Generally I set my Peloton to a ‘just ride’ or ‘scenic ride’ when I have this tray on it. I love that it is easy to add and remove, no clamps or straps. I use this a LOT and it has held up really well and not caused any damage to my bike.”

Compatible with: original Peloton Bike | Available sizes: one size (15 by 20.5 inches)

11. This USB-Rechargeable Fan

Why it’s a great gift: This handy little fan is USB-rechargeable and secures anywhere (including on strollers, bed posts, and desks). That said, it’s also a genius gift for Peloton users because its flexible tripod legs wrap around the handles, its 360-degree rotation allows them to direct their airflow any which way, its three settings let them customize the airflow, and the 5000mAh battery lasts for up to 20 hours on a single charge. Get it in black or blue.

One reviewer wrote: “Bought this (plus an extender plug) to plug into the back of my Peloton and it is PERFECT. The Peloton plugged in powers the fan!!! It wraps underneath on center bar, three quiet speeds, you can tilt the direction of airflow. Perfection.”

Compatible with: Peloton Bike and Bike+ | Available sizes: one size (2.8 by 6.34 by 13.07 inches)

12. The Best Insulated Water Bottle For Pelotons

Why it’s a great gift: Both Reddit and cycling buyers’ guides consider the 21-ounce CamelBak Podium Chill to be the best after-market water bottle for the Peloton. For one, it actually fits the holder on the machine. For another, it features double-wall insulation to keep water cold all throughout a workout. For another, its high-flow, self-sealing cap and squeeze design allow you to get plenty of water when you need with a single hand, but still eliminates splashes and spills. Finally, it’s BPA-free, easy to clean, and comes in tons of stylish designs and colors.

One reviewer wrote: “Phenomenal bottle for biking. I use mine on the Peloton and it was head and shoulders better than the bottle I got from Peloton. It’s dang near leakproof even if tossed around when the spout is in the open position. If the spout is closed, it’s pretty much 100% sealed.”

Compatible with: any workout | Available sizes: 21 ounces, 24 ounces

13. This Neoprene Cover That Protects The Monitor

Why it’s a great gift: They spent a ton of money on their Peloton, so they probably want to keep it looking and working like new. That’s where this monitor cover comes in. It’s an affordable, yet thoughtful and practical gift. The neoprene material protects the screen against dust and UV damage. It also secures in place using a zipper and Velcro seals, while the soft terry lining prevents any scratches. (The one above fits the original Peloton, but you can also get it in a slightly bigger size for the Bike+ and Tread.)

One reviewer wrote: “I use this for my Peloton bike and love it. It keeps my screen dust free!”

Compatible with: original Peloton Bike (also available for Bike+ and Tread) | Available sizes: ‎14.13 by 11.06 by 1.46 inches or ‎16.18 by 12.76 by 1.81 inches

14. This Heart Rate Monitor With Bluetooth & Wireless Charging

Why it’s a great gift: In early 2022, Peloton released its heart rate band. That said, it retails for $90, and according to reviewers, there are more affordable alternatives that work just as well — or better — and the Powr Labs Bluetooth heart rate monitor is one of them. The two included armband straps are soft and comfortable to wear, while the sensor is sweatproof and effortlessly pairs with most Bluetooth devices to give you real-time heart rate tracking. It also charges wirelessly on the included dock and lasts for up to 60 hours on one charge.

One reviewer wrote: “After having quite a bit of trouble with the HRM included with the Peloton, I got this armband and have had zero issues. It stays connected to the bike for the entirety of the ride (biggest need), the numbers are really accurate, and I haven't even needed to charge it after quite a bit of use. If you are looking for a replacement for the Peloton HRM, I would highly recommend this device...especially at such a good price comparatively.”

Compatible with: all Bluetooth devices, including Pelotons | Available sizes: one size

15. This AI-Powered Device For Personalized Strength Training

Why it’s a great gift: If they’re already a fan of Peloton, this Peloton Guide device gets them off of the bike and into a personalized, AI-powered strength training class in their living room. Set it up in front of the TV and see yourself in real-time, while machine learning tracks your movements, monitors your form, and creates a strength training experience just for you. (Keep in mind that this requires a Guide Membership, which costs $24 a month and can be used by up to 5 people.)

One reviewer wrote: “Installation and setup was a breeze. Feels like I have my own personal trainer in the comfort of my home. The movement tracker was awesome. The voice control makes it convenient and even better.”

Compatible with: any 16:9-aspect TV with an HDMI port (requires WiFi) | Available sizes: one size