25 Fitness Gifts Your Workout-Loving BFF Will Absolutely Love

I’ve been an athlete for most of my life, but I’ve never been one of those ultra-sporty people who spends hours in the gym every day, drinks kale smoothies, and owns 10 pairs of sneakers. But if you happen to know someone like that, these fitness gift ideas for exercise lovers are exactly what you need to keep them happy (and sweaty) come the holidays.

Whether your BFF is an avid runner, HIIT workout devotee, or a yoga fanatic, there's a fitness gift out there that'll upgrade their sweat sessions. And they run the gamut of options and price points, from (cool) water bottles to workout accessories and tracking devices, all of which will maximize your giftee's exercise game. So if they're the kind who schedules their workouts just like they schedule meetings, a gift from this list is sure to make them extra-grateful.

To help you browse the wide world of fitness gear and accessories, we've rounded up the most covetable fitness gift ideas to help bring joy to your sporty friends and loved ones. Keep scrolling to cross those names off your shopping list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Sporty Headphones

These soft, washable over-ear headphones are a great pick for the gym rat in your life who loves jamming out to ABBA while doing their strength training circuit.

2. A Top-Notch Fitness Tracker

Y'all, the Fitbit Versa 3 knocks it out of the park when it comes to a great health and wellness gift. It's got your step tracking, your sleep monitoring, and a whole slew of other functions in a sleek smartwatch. This is a great gift for a friend who's yet to take the dive into the world of smartwatch, but knows that their phone's pedometer is not the best way to measure their miles.

3. A Personal Blender

The Oster is a great personal blender, as it makes enough for a single bottle at a time. Plus, the blender tube is also a portable sports bottle that you can blend and then take with you. Smoothie magic!

4. For A Recovery Upgrade

If you want to get your friend a foam roller, but don't want to give them just a... roll of foam, consider this vibrating foam roller, which has different settings depending on which muscle group the user wants to work. Now that's relaxation.

5. A Compact Water Bottle

Not a lot of room in your gym bag? Once this bottle is empty, it squishes down to a mere two inches tall! Talk about functional.

6. Exercise-Friendly Earbuds

For runners, you can't beat a pair of wireless earbuds for keeping your tunes on the go. Jaybird consistently has the top in-ear headphones for runners, and it doesn't hurt that this model is often on sale.

7. A Practical Gym Bag

No matter what your workout game is — yoga, weightlifting, running, spinning — this bag can fit it all. It's a great size to carry a mat, towel, extra clothes, and everything else you need to take to the gym with you. Plus, it has a designated compartment for your stinky, sweaty shoes.

8. Sturdy Yoga Blocks

Even the most experienced yogis know that everyone could do with a little extra support (especially when you're dangling in half-moon pose). These cork yoga blocks are sturdy but soft on sore joints and earth friendly to boot.

9. A Hydration-Tracking Smartwatch

For a smartwatch with a slim profile on your wrist, look no further than Samsung's Galaxy Fit. It tracks your steps, sleep, and your caffeine and water intake.

10. A Workout Game

Workouts can sometimes get a bit... boring after a while. This set of fitness dice will help keep things interesting, and push gym-goers out of their typical routine every once in a while.

11. Fitness-Themed Art

I'm a swimmer, so this vintage-inspired French swimming poster cracks me up. It won't help your friend's stroke technique, but it will help them smile after a long day at the pool.

12. A Resistance Band Set

My mom is a physical therapist, and she swears by resistance bands, even for the most casual of exercisers. This set comes with a door anchor for easy use, too.

12. A Running Armband

For people who like to bring their music on the go, a running armband is a necessary part of your gym bag. This one isn't too pricey, but will fit your phone plus keys, credit cards, and a little cash.

13. A Handy Shaker Bottle

If your fitness obsessed friend makes a lot protein shakes or smoothies or even pancakes, this BlenderBottle is perfect. The blender ball inside insures that whatever they're making is mixed up just right.

14. A Health Encyclopedia

Giving your body enough time to heal and recover is another important part of exercising. This book lists a bunch of natural food remedies for everything from the common cold to insomnia.

15. Yoga-Themed Baking Goodies

Add some "yummm" to your "ommmm" with these adorable yoga-inspired cookie cutters. This set includes five cutters, each with a recognizable yoga pose like downward dog or warrior II.

16. Wear-With-Everything Leggings

I can pretty much guarantee you that everyone on your list could use a new pair of leggings. These high-waisted leggings are a great pick for your friend who hasn't seen a pair of jeans in months.

17. The Perfect Yoga Mat

Even if your bestie isn't much of a yogi, the benefits of a yoga mat are endless. Who doesn't need a clean, cushioned place to do crunches or planks, or just a spot to lie on the floor at the end of a long day? This mat happens to be really cute and practical.

18. A Portable Muscle Massager

Anyone who's ever used a Theragun knows how divine it feels on muscle tightness. Gift your workout enthusiast friend this purse-friendly option so that they can melt away body aches wherever they may be.

19. Chic Wrist & Ankle Weights

It's hard to find fitness weights that aren't an eyesore. Enter: Bala Bangles, which wrap around your wrists and ankles, giving your workout added resistance in style. They come in a wide range of gorgeous colors, too.

20. Smart Socks

Everyone needs socks — especially your fitness-loving BFF. Even better, though? These athletic socks, which offer cushioning for impact protection... which means your HIIT devotee friend's joints will be spared.

21. A Toasty Hat

As the temperatures dip, throwing on a snug beanie helps keep the entire body warm. This camo-chic hat by Lululemon covers the ears of the outdoor running fan in your life.

22. A Cushiony Sneaker

Nothing compares to that bouncy feeling of workout out in a new pair of sneakers. This comfy pair from On has bubble-shaped cushions on the bottom that work to propel you forward and absorb impact. And they just so happen to be on sale.

23. A Yoga Starter Kit

One perfect gift idea? This Beginner Bundle, courtesy of New York City-based Sky Ting yoga studio. It gives you a month-long subscription to the digital library of flows, a yoga strap, cute hat, and a lovely-scented lotion all in one.

24. A High-Tech Jump Rope

This is like a jump rope from the future: It displays your workout data in LED light as you use it, and pairs to your phone to track your jump count, calories burned, and your heart rate.

25. Sleek Hand Weights

For a set of weights that won't be hard to stash in limited space, this pair of two-pound dumbbells work as non-bulky fitness accessories. They give you an ergonomic, non-slip grip to use in all of your workouts.