If you don’t want your guests to be too hot while you tie the knot or are looking to attend a wedding prepared, the best hand fans for weddings can cool them down while adding a gorgeous decorative element to the special day — a wedding party may even want to use them, too! To choose the perfect hand fan, consider whether you prefer folding fans or paddle fans, and also think about which material (for both the handle and fan itself), color, and shape best aligns with the nuptial’s vibes. Alternatively, you can opt for a battery-operated fan to keep you cool. Weddings are often quite expensive, so price can be a consideration when selecting the ideal hand fans — particularly if you’ll need a lot of them.

Types of Hand Fans For Weddings

Hand fans generally come in two main styles: folding fans and paddle fans. As their name would suggest, folding fans will fold down to a compact size, which is great if you want to be able to carry the fan throughout the day. They open up into a variety of shapes (like circles or hearts) when it’s time for use.

On the other hand, paddle fans are fixed to a handle for extra sturdiness. The fan heads come in different shapes, including rectangular. And, if desired, they’re easy to personalize due to their flat shape. One trade-off with paddle fans is that they can be less convenient to carry than ones that fold.

If you don’t want to have to do the work of fanning yourself, you can also consider a battery-operated fan. When purchasing fans for lots of wedding guests, these personal fans won’t be the most cost-efficient option, as they can run upwards of $15 each, but if you’re just shopping for yourself or a smaller group of guests, mini fans can certainly be effective at keeping you cool. (I’ve included one mini fan on this list — the rest are more budget-friendly folding and paddle fans.)

Other Criteria To Consider

When choosing folding or paddle fans, consider these factors:

Fan material: Factor in durability, aesthetics, and cost. Fans made from paper are available in a range of colors and patterns — you’ll have plenty to choose from! These fans are usually the lowest in cost, though the downsides are that they tend to be not as durable and a bit flimsier, too. Fans made from fabric (sometimes even luxe silk) or with lace will bring an elegant flair to your nuptials, while wooden fans or woven raffia fans will add a natural element. Fabric and wood are typically much more durable than paper, but they also tend to be more costly.

Factor in durability, aesthetics, and cost. Fans made from paper are available in a range of colors and patterns — you’ll have plenty to choose from! These fans are usually the lowest in cost, though the downsides are that they tend to be not as durable and a bit flimsier, too. Fans made from fabric (sometimes even luxe silk) or with lace will bring an elegant flair to your nuptials, while wooden fans or woven raffia fans will add a natural element. Fabric and wood are typically much more durable than paper, but they also tend to be more costly. Handle material: The handle of hand fans is usually made from plastic, wood, or bamboo. Plastic is a budget-conscious choice, while pricier wooden and bamboo handles tend to look and feel more luxe.

The handle of hand fans is usually made from plastic, wood, or bamboo. Plastic is a budget-conscious choice, while pricier wooden and bamboo handles tend to look and feel more luxe. Set size: Hand fans are often sold in sets with anywhere from just a few to 70-plus fans — consider how many you’ll need for your special day and make sure that you’ll be able to get them within your budget.

Shop The Best Hand Fans For Weddings

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best hand fans for weddings:

These hand fans can ensure that wedding guests stay comfortable — they’re equally practical and pretty.

1. A Bulk Set Of Folding Fans At A Great Price

Pros:

Each fan costs less than 50 cents

Fold down to a compact size

Con:

Not as durable as other options

If you need a lot of hand fans for a wedding, this set from KONIBN comes with 72 of them — and best yet, each one ends up costing less than 50 cents. Choose from all-white or brightly colored fan sets depending on what works best for your special day. The lightweight paper fans can be written on or even painted if desired, though it could be a bit tricky to do so since they have folds.

While not from the same manufacturer, these Bestage fans are quite similar except they’re heart-shaped, should that be of interest.

One reviewer wrote: “These were a life saver for my daughter’s June wedding in OK - it was extremely hot and our guests were grateful we had these. Some did deconstruct after short use, but most lasted long enough.”

Style: Folding hand fan | Fan material: Paper | Handle material: Plastic | Number of fans per set: 72 | Approximate price per fan: $0.42

2. A Personalized Paddle Fan Kit You Can DIY At Home

Pros:

Can be customized to suit your decor and needs

Comes with all the elements needed to build the fans

Con:

Takes time to print and assemble the hand fans

If you’d like totally personalized wedding hand fans, this DIY kit allows you to build your own with ease and for less than $1.00 per fan — a good deal, considering the potential cost of having them professionally made. Included in the set are enough white paper paddles, wooden handles, small bows, and adhesive strips to make 24 custom hand fans. Using your printer, add your own images and/or text (some users have even printed the wedding program). Alternatively, you can handwrite directly on them or glue on any additional embellishments.

One reviewer wrote: “Ordered these last minute for my son’s wedding when we discovered it was going to be 95 degrees & the wedding was in an open air chapel. They were very easy to print & assemble & looked amazing! I would definitely recommend them! We hot glued the bows on & used the sticky squares they came with to hold corners closed.”

Style: Paddle hand fan | Fan material: Paper | Handle material: Wood | Number of fans per set: 24 | Approximate price per fan: $0.79

3. A Mini Battery-Operated Fan For Weddings

Pros:

Battery-operated and rechargeable

Features two speeds to keep you cool

Has more than 10,000 reviews

Con:

Much more expensive each than the above hand fan options

If the forecast calls for hot temperatures on your wedding day, you’ll be glad to have this mini fan on hand. The lightweight fan features low and high speed settings and an anti-slip handle, and it comes in five different color options. The battery can run for up to 3.5 hours. And when it comes time to recharge it, there’s an included USB cable.

One reviewer wrote: “We used this for our wedding when we took outdoor pictures in 80 [degree] weather, came really handy for us and our groomsmen/bridesmaids!”

Style: Battery-operated mini fan | Fan and handle material: Plastic

4. A Set Of Folding Hand Fans Made From Sandalwood

Pros:

Made from durable sandalwood

Have an intricate yet neutral design

Con:

Some color variation between fans, due to the natural wood

Made entirely from sturdy sandalwood, these pretty hand fans will be a special treat for your guests — yet still at a relatively budget-friendly price. The wooden fans feature elegant cutouts for added visual interest. There’s also a sunflower-shaped design, should that better match your wedding’s vibes.

One reviewer wrote: “These were great ‘party favors’ for our wedding. Our wedding was in June, so there was a chance it would be hot out (it was) and so we sat one of these on each chair in the ceremony area. Everyone loved them. They are very nicely built and have a nice design to them.”

Style: Folding hand fan | Fan material: Sandalwood | Handle material: Sandalwood | Number of fans per set: 50 | Approximate price per fan: $0.66

5. An Elegant Lace Hand Fan Set For Weddings

Pros:

Features elegant lace

Come with matching gift bags

Con:

Plastic handles

For an elegant affair, these hand fans are the perfect complement — the white fans boast a floral lace design with gold accents that’s oh-so pretty. The set comes with 30 fans, so you can definitely purchase large quantities should you need them. And also included are 30 individual gift bags.

One reviewer wrote: “My wedding was supposed to be on the beach in south Florida, but of course it rained right before, so nobody wanted to take any chances and my venue put us under a pavilion. With the heat from after a rain and being in a pavilion that was draped, the humid heat just lingered. So so so glad I purchased these. Everybody was using them and thought they were so beautiful. [...] Great value for a great product.”

Style: Folding hand fan | Fan material: Fabric with lace | Handle material: Plastic | Number of fans per set: 30 | Approximate price per fan: $1.33

6. A Set Of Handmade Raffia Paddle Fans

Pros:

Woven by hand

High-quality fans, according to reviewers

Con:

Size of each fan varies slightly since they’re handmade

These hand fans are the ideal match for a beachy or tropical wedding — or even if you just want to bring a more natural-feeling element to your nuptials. Made from raffia fibers (including the small handle), the handmade fans are tightly woven into circular, leaf-like shapes. Since they’re made by hand, there will be some variation across the fans, but that just adds to their charm.

One reviewer wrote: “Great product! My fiancé and I are using them at our summer wedding! The fans vary in size but we love that about them since they are genuine hand made fans! All and all an outstanding fan and gives off a great breeze to stay cool!”

Style: Paddle hand fan | Fan material: Raffia | Handle material: Raffia | Number of fans per set: 12 | Approximate price per fan: $2.50

7. A Patterned Folding Hand Fan For Weddings

Pros:

Comes in eight vibrant prints, including a variety of florals

Features dependable cotton fabric and bamboo

Con:

Pricey per unit

Not the best option for bulk purchases

This fabric hand fan would look seriously stunning in all of your wedding pictures, whether you, your wedding party, or your attendees are utilizing it — I mean the patterns are just so fun! This pick is not necessarily the best option to buy in bulk since each fan is sold individually and costs just under $10.00. However, this fact hasn’t deterred Amazon reviewers who give the hand fan a 4.4-star overall rating after 1,400-plus reviews on the site.

One reviewer wrote: “This fan saved my 23 week pregnant self at my cousin's outdoor June wedding in 94° heat. Beautiful design, and it held up great throughout the day and night. [...] My husband even commented on how he could feel it sitting next to me. Another thing is how easily it folds back on itself when you need to put it away, something a lot of hand fans have a problem with.”

Style: Folding hand fan | Fan material: Cotton fabric | Handle material: Bamboo | Number of fans per set: 1 | Approximate price per fan: $9.00

8. A Pack Of Colorful Folding Fans Made From Silk

Pros:

Add a pop of color to your wedding

Feature a luxe silk fabric

Con:

You can’t choose the specific colors that you get

To bring a vibrant pop of color to your special day, you can’t go wrong with these silk hand fans with bamboo handles — they come in 18 different hues, ranging from green to black to orange to purple, and everything in between! Should these vibrant fans not be a good match for your nuptials, the brand also sells options in neutral colors like cream, white, or black.

One reviewer wrote: “Great value for colorful addition to a party. I purchased for a wedding on a hot day and they were a huge hit.”

Style: Folding hand fan | Fan material: Silk fabric | Handle material: Bamboo | Number of fans per set: 18 | Approximate price per fan: $1.17

About The Recommender

Jenny White has been a shopping writer for Bustle Digital Group’s lifestyle brands (including Bustle, Elite Daily, Mic, and more) since 2019. She has spent countless hours researching products — including a variety of wedding-specific ones like silicone wedding rings and wedding guest dresses — to determine the best of the best picks. Jenny holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She’s also married and has two children.