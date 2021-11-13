When you’re looking for hand towels for your kitchen or bathroom, you’ll quickly discover that not all options are created equal. The best hand towels will be highly absorbent, yet quick-drying — Amazon reviews will help you gauge this — so they won’t be soggy or musty-smelling the next time you need them. Most often, hand towels are sold in sets with anywhere from just a few towels to 20-plus, so consider how many you’ll need for your home and choose a set accordingly. Take aesthetics into account as well: You can’t go wrong with a classic white towel, but hand towels are also sold in many different colors if you’re looking to add a bit of interest to your space. Some can even be monogrammed for a personalized, luxe touch.

Hand towels are usually made from cotton, which is often incredibly soft and durable enough to hold up to repeated washings. However, some hand towels are made from premium cottons like Egyptian or Turkish cotton (which is what quick-drying Turkish towels are made from), both of which have extra-long fibers that become even softer over time.

You’ll also want to think about whether you prefer a thicker, heavier towel or something that’s a bit more lightweight. The towel’s density, which is usually described by the manufacturer in grams per square meter (GSM), will give you a good idea about this. A GSM of 300 to 400 means the towel will be thin and light, a GSM of 400 to 600 means the towel has a medium weight, and a GSM of 600-plus means that the towel will be luxurious and heavy.

Don’t want to spend time washing your hand towels? Opt for a set of single-use, disposable towels instead. While these can be expensive in the long run, the convenience can’t be beat.

1. A Fan-Favorite Set Of Hand Towels

Wildly popular on Amazon, these hand towels from Amazon Basics are beloved by reviewers for being absorbent and soft. And at around $20 for a pack of six, they’re well-priced to boot. The towels are made from 100% cotton with a GSM of 500, so they’re a good middle weight option that should dry relatively quickly — or as one reviewer puts it, “Thick enough to be absorb well without becoming sopping wet, yet dry reasonably quickly on the towel racks in a small, no-window bathroom.” Each towel is 26 by 16 inches in size.

Choose from a range of colors and sizes, and from sets with two, four, six, or 12 towels.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These towels are all I hoped for! They are the perfect size for a hand towel in my bathroom. The color is lovely. They don’t fade and the color doesn’t run when washed. They absorb very well and feel really soft. Definitely recommend these towels.”

2. A Writer-Approved Set Of Quick-Drying Turkish Towels

These Turkish towels from Clotho are a staple in the guest bathroom in my home, since they dry amazingly fast and don’t get mildewy from repeat use. They’re really stylish, too — I personally love the striped pattern and tassels! The hand towels are made from 100% Turkish cotton, so they get softer and softer with time. And despite being on the thinner side, they are still pretty absorbent, though possibly not as much as some of the ultra-plush picks on this list.

Choose from gray, dark blue, or green, or opt for a variety pack with all three colors plus yellow. Each towel measures 40 by 18 inches in size, making them a little larger than other options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These hand towels are great! They are so thin and lightweight, but so absorbent. I will definitely be buying more of these [in the] future.”

3. An Ultra-Luxurious Set Of Egyptian Cotton Hand Towels

Ultra plush and positively luxurious, Amazon reviewers confirm that these hand towels from SUPERIOR are totally worth their price tag. The four hand towels are made from 100% Egyptian cotton with a GSM of 900, so they’re super thick and absorbent. This does mean that these towels might take a bit longer to dry than some of the other options on this list, but most reviewers don’t seem to mind.

Choose from a range of color options, including chocolate, blue, red, and white. These hand towels are 30 by 20 inches, but they come in other sizes, too, in case you’re looking to get a full set for your bathroom.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I was hoping the quality and color of these towels were accurate to the photo. I was not disappointed. [...] The quality of the Egyptian cotton is excellent. Very plush and absorbent. Good choice!”

4. A Set of Monogrammed Hand Towels

Not only are these hand towels from BC BARE COTTON embroidered with any letter of the alphabet for a personalized touch, they’re also a quality choice that reviewers on Amazon indicate is as functional as it is stylish. The towels are made from 100% Turkish cotton and they have a GSM of 750, so they’re plush, thick, and absorbent.

Choose from gray, white, or navy color options. Each towel is 30 by 16 inches in size.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Well made towel that is soft and absorbent. The monogram is also stitched to perfection. This towel can be used as a decorative towel or an every day towel. Will definitely buy again!”

5. A 24-Pack Of Hand Towels For Under $50

With a price of less than $2 per towel, this 24-pack of hand towels from Amazon Basics is a stellar deal. And best yet, Amazon reviewers confirm that the quality of the towels is top notch, hence the solid 4.7-star overall rating. The hand towels are made from 100% cotton, so they’re absorbent and soft yet quick-drying at the same time. The reinforced edges prevent this pick from unraveling even with repeated use and washings. The GSM is unlisted, but multiple reviewers reported that the towels are “thicker than we expected.” They come in a variety of color options, and you can opt for a 12-pack if you don’t need 24 towels. Just note that these towels are a bit smaller than the other options on this list, measuring 17 by 14 inches.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These towels are a bargain! I'm a thrift shopper and couldn't find a better value. The towels are great quality (the product image makes them look dirty and rough) but they are actually bright white and so so soft. I've washed them a few times and hold up really well. I'm truly impressed with the quality!”

6. A Set Of 200 Disposable Hand Towels

If you’re looking to go the disposable route with your hand towels, this set from JOLLY CHEF is highly rated on Amazon, boasting a knockout 4.8-star rating overall, after 2,000-plus reviews. According to reviewers, this paper pick is actually surprisingly linen-like. The towels feature a pretty pattern and are available in both silver and gold color options to match your space.

Choose from sets with either 100 or 200 towels, though the larger set is a slightly better deal per towel. The disposable towels are 8.5 by 4 inches in size when folded, or 17 by 12 inches in size when unfolded.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Excellent linen like towels. We use them in every bathroom. Guest enjoy having a clean towel to dry their hands as [opposed] to a towel that everyone has to use. These are the most economical linen like paper hand towels we have found. Nice and thick. Very good price as well.”

7. A Multicolored Set Of Hand Towels With Convenient Hanging Loops

Looking to change up the look of your kitchen or bathroom? This multicolored set of hand towels is the perfect pick, since it comes with four towels in a range of colors you can swap around as desired. The hand towels are made from 100% cotton — aka, they’re soft, absorbent, and highly durable — and each one has a sewn-in loop that’ll allow you to conveniently hang it on a hook.

The thickness of this pick is not listed, but Amazon reviewers describe the hand towels as a medium weight, so they should dry fairly quickly. Each towel is 27 by 16 inches in size. Choose from packs with varieties of different colors and single colors, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love these towels. Very soft and absorbent and I love that they have the loop on them to hang them on a hook.”