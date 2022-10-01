If you want to wear headphones while working out on your Peloton, they should enhance the experience and help you focus on your ride. The best headphones for Pelotons are available in wireless and wired styles that are compatible with your indoor bike and have the fit you want. And since you might get sweaty, you’ll want a water-resistant set that will keep up with you.

Which Headphones Are Compatible With Peloton?

According to Peloton, the brand recommends wireless Bluetooth-enabled headphones. These wireless headphones need to be charged, so consider battery life and how long charging takes when shopping. But, if you’d prefer a wired pair of headphones, any standard 3.5-millimeter headphone jack will work, just make sure the wires don’t get in your way.

What Kind Of Fit Do You Want?

Finding the right fit for your headphones depends on your personal preference, and there are several options. Wireless earbuds are placed directly into your ears and often come with ear tips in different sizes to achieve the best fit. However, they may pop out of the ear when you get sweaty, and some people find the style generally uncomfortable, so you might like earbuds with an over-the-ear hook or over-the-ear headphones with headbands or neckbands that help them stay in place. Keep in mind that over-ear headphones are usually padded, so they may absorb moisture and might need to dry out after a ride. Finally, you can go with a pair of bone conduction headphones that have an open ear design and send sound waves through your cheekbones. Your ears are open to ambient sound, which can be good if you want to hear your surroundings, but not if you want to zone out on your ride.

Water Resistance

Most sports headphones are designed to be water-resistant, but some have been tested and given an IP water resistance rating. To withstand sweat and rain, look for a minimum rating of IPX4, which means the headphones can be splashed from all directions.

From wired earbuds to wireless bone-conducting headphones, check out the best headphones for Pelotons to enhance your next workout.

1. A Wildly Popular Pair Of Wireless Earbuds

Pros:

Over 300,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating

Charging case included

Under $30

IPX8 rating

Available in five colors

Cons:

Reviewers report that the battery life could be better

Charging case is a little bulky

For a comfortable, water-resistant pair of wireless earbuds, look no further than this top pick from TOZO. They’ve got an IPX8 rating, which means they’ve been tested to withstand water about 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes, and they can even be cleaned with soap and water (along with the included charging case). The earbuds can run for six hours on a full charge or 30 hours with the charging case, which itself can be charged within 90 minutes. Pairing with Pelotons is easy, according to reviewers, and you can also pick up calls or video chat a friend on the leaderboard with the press of a button. Choose from five colors, including black, white, and khaki.

Helpful Amazon review: “These things are awesome!!! I synced them on my peloton bike and between the noise cancelation and the finely tuned base I feel truly immersed into my spin class. Highly recommend for workouts where you are gonna sweat. I’ve been through 3 pair of other Bluetooth headphones that malfunction due to sweat. The TOZO T10 has given me no issues at all.”

2. A Wireless Pair Of Over-Ear Headphones That’s Made For Sweat

Pros:

Runs for 14 hours on a full charge

Removable headband and ear cushions are machine washable

Recommended by Peloton

Cons:

Reviewers report that pairing instructions are vague

If you’re looking for an earbud alternative, this pair of wireless over-ear headphones can be a solid option. Plus, they’re recommended by Peloton. They’re adjustable for just the right fit and rest comfortably over your ears. One reviewer reported, “I use them almost exclusively when I’m exercising on my Peloton bike. They stay in place no matter how hard the workout becomes.” And after a sweaty ride, you can remove the headband and ear cushions and toss them in the washing machine. They’re easy to pair and can run for 14 hours on a single charge (charging cord included).

Helpful Amazon review: “What I really liked about these is that they are very lightweight and give great sound quality especially for an excercise-targeted pair of headphones. The Bluetooth is very easy to setup and now whenever I go in to ride these “just work” and I don’t have to spend time fussing with the headphones. I also like that the muffs come off and can be machine washed, that’s very nice. I am only using these for Peloton, but I’m considering getting another pair for computer and TV use, they are great headphones.”

3. A Budget-Friendly Pair Of Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Pros:

Runs up to 25 hours on a full charge

Budget-friendly

Cons:

The fit can’t be adjusted

Water-resistant, but IPX rating not specified

Another earbud alternative is this foldable pair of wireless headphones that fit over your ear and attach around the neck. They’re not adjustable, but one reviewer reported, “I sweat a lot and this stays on.” Water-resistant and noise-reducing, they’ll hold up throughout your workout and help you to focus on your ride. Reviewers rave about their battery life, which is about 25 hours on a full charge and takes about three hours to recharge. They’re compatible with Pelotons, and in case you have to step away, Bluetooth allows you to be 33 feet away from the source. There’s volume and track control, plus access to Siri or Android voice command. A charging cable is included, along with a waterproof carrying case.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is an amazing headset!!! The sound quality and output levels are so much better than anything I could have imagined for this price!!! Plus they are sweat/water proof/resistant for active lifestyles like mine ( I bike about 16-20 miles a day and sweat profusely). This is a great product that I am more than likely to buy another pair or two for myself or as a gift to anyone I want to surprise with an unexpectedly awesome set of Bluetooth headphones!!! Thank you for this one!!!”

4. A Pair Of Wired Headphones For Under $20

Pros:

Over 15,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Remote with volume and track control

Includes 3 earbud size options

Under $20

Wired, no need to pair

Cons:

Cord may get tangled during rides

No IPX rating, but reviewers report it holds up in sweaty workouts

When you don’t want to worry about pairing, a wired set of earbuds can be a quick, plug-and-ride option. This pair fits into your ear (three silicone earbud size options are included for the perfect fit) and then hooks over the ear so they stay in place. There’s no IPX rating, but reviewers have reported that they’ve held up to sweaty workouts. One reviewer noted, “Excellent around the ear hold design that doesn’t slide out of place once you start sweating.” The cord is 3.9 feet and contains an easily accessible remote with a built-in microphone, volume, and track control. Just make sure the wires stay away from any moving parts on the Peloton.

Helpful Amazon review: “Although my gym is beginning to upgrade machines with Bluetooth technology, most machines still require "plugging in" for sound. I needed some slip-proof, sweat-proof and comfortable ear buds that worked well and also handled sweat. These fit the bill and I would highly recommend.”

5. A Wireless Pair of Bone Conduction Headphones

Pros:

Water and dust resistant with an IP55 rating

Open-ear design allows you to hear background noise

Cons:

This technology may not be great in noisy environments

Some reviewers were disappointed with the sound quality

Bone conduction headphones wrap around your head and deliver audio through your cheekbones, so there’s nothing inserted in your ears. The frame that wraps around your head is titanium and holds in place while you ride, plus the IP55 rating makes it sweat, dust, and moisture resistant. Since it’s an open-ear design, these can be a great choice if you’d like to hear your surroundings in addition to your music or the Peloton instructor, but they can be hard to hear in noisy places. The AfterShokz headphones last for six hours on a single charge and take about two hours to fully charge, with a charging cable and silicone case included.

Helpful Amazon review: “You can hear ambient sound while wearing AfterShokz Trekz headphones. For example, I ride a lot of blue and black mountain bike trails and I can hear birds and cicada, and even airplanes with no problem. I can hear people riding behind me. Literally, I could have a conversation with someone and hear every word the person is saying with no problem. This is why I say AfterShokz Trekz headphones are a game-changer, you can enjoy some tunes and still hear ambient sound.”

6. A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Wireless Earbuds With Over 56,000 Reviews

Pros:

Over 56,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Water-resistant with an IPX4 rating

If battery is low, a five-minute charge can give 1.5 hours of play time

Includes four ear tip size options

Includes a charging case

Cons:

Expensive

Reviewers note that the charging case isn’t pocket friendly

Over 56,000 reviewers have given the Powerbeats Pro earbuds a stellar 4.6-star overall rating and found them worth the splurge. They feature an Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for more range, fewer dropouts, and an optimal audio experience. Compatible with iOS and Android, they also pair easily with other devices. From a full charge, you get nine hours of listening time and then 24 more with the included charging case. And if the battery is low, just charging for five minutes can give you 90 minutes of playback. They come with six months of free Apple Music and feature audio sharing, which means you can pair two sets of Powerbeats to one phone and listen to the same music together.

Conveniently, you can adjust track and volume control and make a phone call from either earbud with the press of a button. And the Powerbeats are designed to stay in your ears with an over-the-ear hook and four earbud size options for the best fit. They’re IPX4 water resistant to hold up to sweaty rides and water splashes from any direction, and they are available in two colors: black and navy blue.

Helpful Amazon review: “Awesome! So many adapter options for a snug ear fit! Sound is great! They easily switch between different blue tooth devices but don’t swap on their own which is great! I got these to use with my phone and Peloton and they connect to both with ease! Many awesome handy features like answer call button, adjust the volume on either side, pause when removed from ear, ability to listen to just one or both and the case adds plenty of extra charging time! Love love love!”

7. A Pair Of Wired Headphones That Can Be Worn Two Ways

Pros:

Over 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating

Budget-friendly

IPX5 rating, resistant to low-pressure water stream

Wired, no need to pair

Cons:

In-line remote doesn’t have volume control

Another great wired option for your Peloton is the JBL Endurance headphones. They’re sweatproof, water-resistant, and feature an in-line remote with a microphone to pick up calls or video chat with a friend on your ride. Best of all, they can be worn in your ear or behind your ear when you want to change it up. And when you’re not using them, the magnetic earbuds join together to keep the cables in line. One reviewer bought these specifically for use with their Peloton and raved, “For $20, I can't believe how great the sound is. Very strong bass.” Plus, there’s no need to pair, just plug in and start your workout.

Helpful Amazon review: “Love these b/c they have great sound and quality at a low price... I bought them to use on the peloton bike in my gym when my wireless earbuds refuse to connect.”

8. A Pair Of Wireless Earbuds With A Flexible Neckband

Pros:

Over 29,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating

IPX7 water resistance rating

Can be paired with two devices at the same time

Includes four ear tip options

Budget-friendly

Available in four colors

Cons:

Reviewers note the low battery warning can be incessant

Reviewers report that this lightweight pair of Bluetooth headphones stay in place through the sweatiest of workouts. They’re IPX7, which means they’ve been tested for water resistance at a depth of 3 feet for up to 30 minutes, and include four silicone earbud size options so you can get the best fit. They also include over-the-ear hooks and a flexible neckband to ensure they will stay in place while you ride. The Bluetooth range is 30 feet, and they feature CVC8.0 noise cancellation, which filters about 30 decibels of ambient noise — equivalent to soft whispers in the background. They can play up to 15 hours on a charge and take about an hour to fully recharge, according to reviewers. Otium headphones have built-in control buttons to play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust the volume, and they can connect to two devices at the same time. Plus, the built-in mic makes taking calls or video chatting on the Peloton a breeze.

Helpful Amazon review: “We needed wireless bluetooth headphones for our Peloton. These are perfect for it. We didn't need anything too pricey or with too many extra gadgets. These are reliable, hold a good charge, are definitely sweatproof, have good sound quality, and are easy to turn off/on. After a few months, one of our buttons had a glitch. I contacted customer service and they immediately responded and sent us a replacement pair!”