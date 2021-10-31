A coffee maker is an essential piece of office kitchen equipment, and Keurig offers many models that are perfect for the job. The best Keurigs for an office can serve a lot of people quickly, meaning they have large water reservoirs and offer custom drink options. Alternatively, if you’re shopping for a Keurig for a small office with limited space, you might want to consider the overall size of the machine.

When it comes to shared offices, a Keurig with a large water reservoir will come in handy. The bigger the tank, the less it will fall on any individual to have to refill the machine. For a small or home office, a slimmer model with a smaller water tank will likely be preferred. Though a smaller model might not meet the demands of offices with a lot of foot traffic, it can certainly meet the needs of one or two people — and make great use of prime real estate.

As you shop, think about what types of coffee you’re looking to brew. Available custom options vary by Keurig model, but they all offer variation on brew size and/or strength. Some have additional settings to adjust brew temperature or produce iced coffee, hot water, or even large carafes of coffee. The best settings for your office will ultimately depend on what you and your colleagues will enjoy.

You might come across Keurig models with a milk-frothing feature to make cappuccinos and lattes — but you won’t find any on this list. Not only do they require more ingredients for an office to stock, but they can be difficult to keep clean. (But if you can commit to routine deep-cleaning and want to make more complex drinks, check out the Keurig K-Cafe.)

No matter what model you choose, Keurig machines’ blend of versatility and quick brew time should keep the line of coffee drinkers moving. Scroll down to see five of my top picks for office use that are available on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Keurig For An Office

A newer Keurig model, the K-Supreme has the largest water tank of the machines on this list (78 ounces), allowing you to brew nine 8-ounce cups of coffee before needing to refill the reservoir. The water tank also has a handle so that it’s easy to carry. It can brew drinks in five different sizes, ranging from 4 to 12 ounces, and has three strength settings, three temperature settings for hot coffee, and even an iced coffee feature. Most notably, it’s the only Keurig model on this list that features back-to-back brewing, meaning users don’t have to wait for water to reheat before brewing a second cup.

Brew size settings: 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces

Promising Amazon review: “I've owned a ton of these over the years - from the cheap ones to the home office models. This one is by far my favorite. It has a good balance of speed, small foot print, consistent cup (measurement per cup) and easy to refill the water. One of my favorite things is you don't have to wait for it to say ‘ready to brew.’ You put your cup down, select what you want and hit go and it does its thing. It's a minor detail but I really like it. I will be buying a second one for my office.”

2. The Runner-Up: A Keurig That Also Heats Water

While it doesn’t have back-to-back brewing, the Keurig K-Elite is the only Keurig model on this list to offer hot water on demand for tea, oatmeal, and other warm beverages and snacks. It has a sleek look and a large 75-ounce water tank with a carrying handle for easier refilling. It can also brew in five different drink sizes that range from 4 to 12 ounces, has a regular and Strong Brew setting that can be applied to any brew size, and can make iced coffee. Reviewers have also reported that it’s one of the quieter Keurigs they’ve tried — perfect for an office setting.

Brew size settings: 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces

Promising Amazon review: “The last keurig model I had was VERY loud and difficult to clean, so I'm very happy with getting this model. It's very quiet, and I love being able to adjust the strength of my coffee and having the option to do iced coffee or tea. The water tank capacity is twice as large as the last standard sized keurig I had, and this keurig maintains the cleanliness of it much better so not only is it easier to clean, but I don't need to clean it as often as my last keurig. Overall, great purchase and well worth it!”

3. The Keurig That Can Make Single Cups & Carafes

The K-Duo Plus can easily serve a crowd, offering both Keurig’s classic single-serve settings as well as carafe brewing. Brews are available in four sizes for each brew method ranging from 6 to 12 ounces for single servings and 6 to 12 cups for the carafe. It has a 60-ounce water reservoir with a handle for easy carrying, as well as a regular and a Strong Brew setting for both single cups and the carafe. One shopper noted that it’s “perfect for a small office,” adding, “some of us drink more coffee than others so this is perfect for our office of 6.”

Single cups are made using K-Cups, but to brew the carafe, simply fill the included, reusable filter with ground coffee and set it to brew. The thermal carafe keeps coffee hot for up to two hours, and you can program the coffee maker ahead of time to brew a carafe so your joe is ready when you need it. Employees in a rush? You can pause mid-brew to pour from the carafe.

Brew size settings: 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces (single cup), and 6, 8, 10 and 12 cups (carafe)

Promising Amazon review: “I’m sold on the convenience and speed of Keurig single pods, but there are times when you know you'll be drinking a pot, and this machine is a genius at both. Plus, the metal pot/carafe is extremely well insulated, and it keeps the coffee warm for a long time without having to keep the pot on a burner, as you have to do with uninsulated glass carafes. Another plus: the water reservoir is easy to remove from the machine to fill, and easy to clean, unlike my previous Keurig. I love this thing.”

4. The Classic Keurig With 73,000+ Ratings

If your office is looking for a simple coffee maker, the K-Classic Keurig fits the bill. It has a 48-ounce water reservoir (which is removable but doesn’t have a handle) and can brew three cup sizes ranging from 6 to 10 ounces. However, it doesn’t offer as many custom settings as some other models like strength, though Keurig recommends brewing 6-ounce cups for the strongest coffee. Nonetheless, it is reliable and convenient, garnering more than 58,000 five-star Amazon ratings and counting. It comes in this chic berry color as well as black.

Brew size settings: 6, 8, and 10 ounces

Promising Amazon review: “This unit, probably among the first models to be made available, is a no-fuss and intuitive Keurig. The office enjoys fresh and almost-instant coffee on demand all day. My colleagues seem to enjoy the unit considerably. We all hope it provides us a reasonably long service life.”

5. The Best Budget-Friendly Keurig For Small Offices

One of the smallest Keurig models, the K-Express should fit nicely in practically any home office. It measures 4.5-inches wide and is just over 1 foot tall — but even so, it has a 42-ounce water reservoir so you can brew multiple cups desk-side without running to the kitchen. While the reservoir doesn’t have a handle, it’s removable. The K-Express can brew three cup sizes and has an optional Strong Brew setting to amp up the flavor of any cup size.

Brew size settings: 8, 10, and 12 ounces

Promising Amazon review: “This is a slim line, smaller Keurig that can fit almost anywhere! Mine is on my desk at work! Has a beautiful, soft, quiet closing ‘lid’ now. It’s quiet enough for work, too. Works well! See my photos for more details.”