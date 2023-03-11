If you’re making a lot of sales on Poshmark, that means you’re printing a lot of labels — and because ink can get so expensive, it’s probably cutting into your profits. Fortunately, there are better options that are more convenient and economical. The best label printers for Poshmark shipping will utilize thermal printing to make four-by-six-inch labels, and they’ll work seamlessly alongside your existing devices.

What To Look For In Label Printers For Poshmark

Thermal Printing: Thermal printers use heat alongside special paper to make marks on the page. As a result, they don’t require any ink or toner and are a great option for people who need to create labels for their businesses. All of the options below are thermal label printers, which cost roughly as much as a standard printer up front, but will save you tons of money in materials down the line.

Label Size: When Poshmark emails you your pre-paid, pre-addressed shipping label, you’ll have two size options to choose from: 8.5 by 11 inches for standard printers, or four-by-six-inch special label printers. For that reason, your label printer of choice should be able to create labels at least four by six inches in size.

Compatibility: Your new shipping label printer won’t do you any good if you can’t access it. Be sure that it’s compatible with your computer’s current operating system, so you can edit and print labels as needed.

Connectivity: Like a standard printer, most thermal printers hook up to your computer with a USB plug. However, some (usually more expensive) models offer wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to print labels straight from your phone, laptop, or tablet without the need for cords.

Shop The Best Label Printers For Poshmark Shipping

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for thermal label printers:

1. The Overall Best Shipping Label Printer For Poshmark

Pros:

Works with almost any thermal label paper from any supplier

Prints one shipping label per second

Supports widths up to 4.1 inches for all types of labels

Cons:

Some reviewers don’t love the software

The Rollo label printer is a favorite among those in the re-selling industry, and it has earned an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 14,000 reviewers. It works with any thermal direct label paper (so you don’t have to buy brands’ expensive rolls), and it prints quickly and without the need for ink. While it prints four- by six-inch labels with ease, you can choose any width between 1.57 and 4.1 inches and there are no restrictions on the length, so you can also print name tags, nutrition labels, bar codes, and more.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I recently started with Poshmark. I thought just my regular home printer would suffice ... WRONG!! Soon, I started realizing how expensive it was to use my home printer and how much it was cutting into my profit. Started looking for a label maker and this had great reviews and the price was reasonable. I love this little machine! Printing is so quick and flawless. And now I have no fear of my label smearing!”

Dimensions: 8 x 4 x 4 inches | Label Size Range: 1.57 to 4.1 inches wide | Compatibility: Windows XP and newer, Mac 10.9 and newer | Connectivity: USB

2. A Highly Rated Label Printer With 1-Click Setup

Pros:

Less than $175

Compact and comes in four colors

Uses a Chrome extension for size conversions and printing

Cons:

Not the most durable

This thermal printer comes in your choice of four stylish colors (white, gray, blue, and pink) and uses a Chrome extension to print quickly and without the need for ink. Thanks to its one-click setup and automatic paper detection, it’s easy to get started — and it instantly converts eight-by-11-inch labels into four-by-six before printing. Finally, it’s pretty compact, which is ideal for those working in tight spaces.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Great price and works perfectly! I use this thermal printer for my Poshmark closet and it works perfectly. Happy to save money on printer ink. I like its small compact size and the print quality is excellent. I would recommend this printer.”

Dimensions: 9.53 x 5.31 x 7.48 inches | Label Size Range: 1.57 to 4.3 inches wide | Compatibility: Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS | Connectivity: USB

3. The Best Thermal Label Printer Under $100

Pros:

The most budget-friendly option

Works with any kind of thermal direct label paper, both rolls and fans

Includes one free label roll (100 sheets)

Cons:

Not the best print quality, according to some reviewers

Doesn’t work with Chromebook

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly thermal label printer, this is currently a number-one best-seller in its category. Despite the price point, it offers a handful of great features, like a built-in paper pin, automatic label detection, compatibility with any kind of thermal direct label paper (both rolls and fan-fold), and the ability to print up to 72 labels per minute. Last but not least, your order includes one free roll of 100 labels.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I didn't want to overspend as a part-time seller. I just change my Shipping Label Settings to 4x6 for Poshmark and Print! It worked great!”

Dimensions: 7.87 x 6.1 x 6.69 inches | Label Size Range: 1.57 to 4.1 inches wide | Compatibility: Windows 8 or later, Mac OS X 10.9 or later | Connectivity: USB

4. A Printer & Label Set That Works Directly With Poshmark, Shopify & More

Pros:

Comes with 1,100 4-by-6-inch labels

Prints directly through Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Poshmark, Shipping Easy, Shopify, ShipStation, and more

Includes free software with over 60 label templates and customization

Automatic label detection shows label type and number so bales don’t run out unexpectedly

Quick, crystal-clear printing

Cons:

Brand recommends sticking with DYMO labels

Largest printer on this list

For those who use a handful of different reselling or e-commerce apps, it can be a pain to switch around your print settings. Fortunately, the DYMO LabelWriter 4XL comes with free software that provides over 60 professional label templates and offers the ability to customize text and graphics. In terms of the printing itself, it’s fast (up to 53 address labels per minute) and clear (with a 300 DPI resolution), though the company recommends its brand-name labels for the best results.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I don’t know why it’s so hard to make a label printer but so many of them fall short. This one does not. It prints crisp and clear and it prints quickly and quietly. Even though it’s a large printer it has a pretty small footprint so I am able to put it on my printer table off to the side. [...] I love that this comes with plenty of labels. Unlike other printers this one seems to be very smart. It recognizes the labels it automatically aligns them and then let you know how many are left. None of my other printers do that. [...]”

Dimensions: 10.24 x 9.84 x 9.84 inches | Label Size Range: Any DYMO brand label sizes | Compatibility: Windows and MacOS | Connectivity: USB, LAN

5. The Best Wireless Label Printer

Pros:

Print wirelessly from your computer or phone

Fast printing with 300 DPI clarity

Free software and the ability to crop labels

Cons:

Connectivity can be spotty

Works best with Brother-brand labels

Finally, for those who do business predominantly from their smaller devices or just want the ease of wireless printing, there’s the Brother professional thermal label printer. It’s an investment, but because it features Bluetooth and wireless connectivity for cord-free printing, reviewers say it’s “worth every penny.” It prints up to 69 address labels per minute with 300 DPI clarity, plus it includes free software and the ability to crop and select labels (if you’re on Windows). It’s also one of the only models that’s compatible with iOS and Android, so you can print straight from your phone. While you can print almost any label size up to four inches wide, note that this machine works best with genuine Brother labels.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Since I primarily sell on Poshmark, I need to print usps 4 X 6 labels. I pretty much run my business from my iPhone and hardly ever use my computer [and] wanted to print wirelessly. [...] I decided to make the splurge and buy the Brother printer and I’m so happy I did. I was able to directly call the customer service # and they walked me through the setup. Now I’m printing directly from my phone no problem and this has changed my life!”

Dimensions: 6.7 x 8.7 x 5.9 inches | Label Size Range: Up to 4 inches wide | Compatibility: Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8/8. 1, Windows 10, Mac OS X 10. 11 - 10. 13, iOS and Android | Connectivity: Wireless/Bluetooth/wired ethernet