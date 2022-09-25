Whether you bring your computer on the go for work, travel, or play, the best laptop power banks provide peace of mind and keep you charged no matter where the day takes you. They come in a range of sizes and capacities, including compact options that can charge your computer once, and larger portable chargers that can juice up your laptop multiple times.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Laptop Power Banks

Capacity

A power bank’s electrical capacity is measured in milliamp hours or mAh. If you’re looking to charge a standard 13-inch laptop, look for a power bank with at least 20000mAh, as this will ensure you can charge your battery at least once fully before finding a more permanent charging solution. For situations when you’ll be spending an extended amount of time away from a permanent power source — such as a day full of meetings or a lengthy trip — a good portable charger with 35000mAh or more will provide you with multiple charges for your laptop and other devices. Keep in mind that before use, a power bank must first be charged, and depending on its capacity, this can take anywhere from two to eight hours using a standard wall outlet.

Portability

Power banks with limited capacity tend to be small enough to stash in a laptop backpack or carry-on, and they can weigh as little as 1 pound, making them a great pick if you need to pack light. Due to their smaller capacity, they recharge in a standard outlet quickly, so they’re ready to go on short notice. Higher-capacity power banks, on the other hand, are certainly bigger and heavier, though it’s possible to find models that take up minimal space and weigh around 3 pounds. Depending on where you’ll be using the power bank, the weight and size may be a bit too much, but, if you don’t mind the extra bulk, they can offer longer-term convenience in a pinch. If you’re traveling by plane, be sure to check whether or not your pick is TSA-compliant — and note that power banks are only allowed in carry-ons, not checked baggage.

Compatibility

The best portable laptop chargers have at least one USB-C output port, but some also feature USB-A ports or micro-USB ports for charging a variety of devices. There are even power stations on the market with AC outlets for plugging in appliances like fans and lights. Make note — a charging cable is not always included with the power bank, so you may want to double check before purchasing.

With all this in mind, I’ve rounded up the best laptop power banks in different sizes and capacities, so you can find a great option to charge up your computer when you're on the go.

Shop The Best Laptop Power Banks

In a hurry? These are the best laptop power banks:

1. The Overall Best Laptop Power Bank

Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after 2,7000 reviews, Anker’s PowerCore+ is the best portable laptop charger for most people. When fully charged, the TSA-friendly power bank can supply a MacBook Pro 13 with 1.2 charges and a Dell XPS with 1.1 charge. The 26800mAh power bank comes with a USB-C to C cable as well as a high-speed PowerIQ wall charger that fully powers the bank’s battery in under 3.5 hours.

Weighing in at 1.6 pound and measuring about the same size as a large smartphone, the Anker is a great option for powering laptops and any other devices you bring on the go. It’s outfitted with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, and there’s a trickle-charging mode to efficiently juice up low-power devices like earbuds and Bluetooth speakers without draining the battery.

A helpful review: “This is the best battery bank I've had yet. The 60W Charger charges this thing very fast and the bank itself is a life saver. There have been all too many times I've gone to a meeting to find that my laptop is dead, with no outlets close. But with this bank I can plug in and be up and running in no time. The best part is I can then recharge the bank while running the laptop on its own battery. And if it's a long meeting by the time my laptop is low, the bank is mostly if not completely recharged.”

Battery capacity: 26800 mAh | Weight: 1.6 pound | Dimensions: 7.7 x 3.57 x 2.4 inches | TSA-compliant? Yes | What’s included: USB-C to USB-C cable, travel pouch

2. The Best High-Capacity Power Bank

Offering the most capacity on the list, this laptop power bank boasts a 50000mAh battery, so you can get multiple charges long before you need to be anywhere near an outlet. In fact, this slim but mighty option can juice your laptop 2.5 times or a smartphone 11 to 18 times before it needs to be recharged itself. The power bank recharges within six to eight hours — a bit longer than some other options on the list. The power bank features one type-C port, two USB-A ports, and DC output and input.

There are, however, a couple drawbacks: First, it’s not TSA-compliant, so you’ll have to leave it behind if traveling by plane. Second, since this pick uses DC output to charge laptops, you’ll have to use one of the included adapters and adjust the charging voltage to match the voltage on your laptop (you can determine the voltage by checking the “input” voltage on the bottom or your laptop or the “output” voltage on your regular charger). Reviewers have also noted that you’ll want to read instructions carefully, as the process is a bit complicated.

According to a reviewer: “I bought this to charge my laptop doing an activity where I'd drive about a half hour, use my laptop a half hour, then repeat up to 10-12 times. Laptop would have run out of juice less than halfway through the day, but charging the laptop with this power bank worked well. After a full day of keeping the laptop fully charged, the power bank showed 89% capacity left. I'm very pleased with this power bank; it's likely I could use my laptop intensely all day long connected to the power bank with energy to spare.”

Battery capacity: 50000 mAh | Weight: 2.6 pounds | Dimensions: 7.7 x 5.9 x 1.1 inches | TSA-compliant? No | What’s included: USB cable, DC adapter, AC adapter, Apple-compatible cable, 28 laptop connectors, protective case

3. The Best Budget Laptop Power Bank

Despite its relatively compact size and lightweight construction, this TSA-compliant power bank from Baseus can supply a 15-inch MacBook Pro with 1.1 charge, and like the other options here, it’s also compatible with PC laptops, tablets, and other devices. The power bank features two USB-A outlets, as well as a USB-C and Micro-USB ports for quick charging of a variety of devices. It recharges in just two hours, and a digital readout displays the battery level, voltage, and current. The power bank comes with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable. All in all, this is a great option if you’re looking to stay within a certain price range.

A helpful review: “Love Love LOVE that I can carry this little guy around and always have a full charge for my laptop! It's great peace of mind when I'm out in places without power. My laptop is going dead, but I don't have to worry; I can just plug this guy in & keep right on working! Extra benefit of charging my phone multiple times, as well. Nothing ever stays charged long enough! Wish it was lighter, but I'm not going to complain!”

Battery capacity: 20000 mAh | Weight: 1.02 pound | Dimensions: 6.1 x 2.6 x 1.1 inches | TSA-compliant? Yes | What’s included: USB cable

4. The Best High-Capacity Power Bank That’s TSA-Compliant

With a 38400mAH battery, this portable charging block offers a little less power than the other high-capacity option, but it has the benefit of being TSA-friendly — a perk that may be worth the price tag for some people. Weighing just over 3 pounds, it offers several ways to charge your laptop and other devices, including two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an AC output and a DC output. Like with the other high-capacity option on the list, you’ll have to set the voltage before charging your laptop, but you can use the standard USB-C port to charge.

When the power bank is fully charged (which takes about four hours), the Omni can supply a MacBook with up to two charges, and it’s also compatible with PC laptops. Due to its many outputs, it can supply emergency power to a range of devices, including cameras, drones, and smartphones, and it comes with a protective carrying case and a USB-C cable.

A helpful review: “Wanted a charger with more capacity to take with me while going on road trips. It is a reliable power bank with the added bonus of having an AC plug for your 110v small appliances. Highly recommended if in market for a high capacity (and heavy) power bank.”

Battery capacity: 38400 mAh | Weight: 3.1 pounds | Dimensions: 6.5 x 5.7 x 2.1 inches | TSA-compliant? Yes | What’s included: wall charger, USB cable, protective case

5. The Best Portable Power Station

With 22500mAh of capacity, this portable power station and light from Takki is a durable, versatile choice for charging your laptop, but thanks to the addition of a 110-volt AC outlet, you can also use it to power up a variety of appliances, including fans and speakers. Besides the AC outlet, you’ll find two USB-A ports and a USB-C port for charging your laptop and other devices. For even more convenience, there’s a built-in light that can operate as a flashlight, SOS, or camping light.

This pick comes with both an AC charger and a car adapter for on-the-go recharging, and recharges in as little as six hours, but note that a charging cable is not included. It has a durable body and a convenient carrying handle, and you can purchase solar panels to supplement the battery, making this the best power bank for camping or emergency preparedness kits. Note, however, that it’s not TSA-compliant.

A helpful review: “Been using for over a month every few days. Built in LED light has several brightness settings from dim to full sun. Battery on full charge using light lasted me over a week and a half running the light an hour or so each day. Power bank took about 4 hours to fully charge via including charge cable. I was able to run a 15" screen laptop and small RV type fan for just under 4 hours on full charge. The case and handle are sturdy and durable and built with quality in mind. My kids plug in both of their tablets while camping. Overall, good performance, great price and very portable.”

Battery capacity: 22500 mAh | Weight: 1.9 pound | Dimensions: 3.8 x 2.9 x 7.5 inches | TSA-compliant? No | What’s included: AC charger, car adapter