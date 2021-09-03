A strong, steady stream of water is a requirement for many lawn sprinklers to do their jobs. But if you live somewhere where low water pressure is an issue, you’ll need to opt for one designed to operate below the standard for water pressure. As you shop, look closely at the operating pressure of the lawn sprinkler, which is typically measured in pounds per square inch (PSI). Low water pressure typically falls below 40 PSI in the United States, and the best lawn sprinklers for low water pressure are designed to operate under that threshold. They are also portable and can connect to a standard garden hose, which means they don’t require professional installation.

While sprinklers with misting or stationary (aka fixed) heads tend to perform better in low water pressure situations than those that move, you can still find rotating or oscillating sprinklers that can operate with water pressures under 40 PSI. Counterintuitively, manufacturers often list minimum operating PSIs for models that typically require more pressure to work, such as rotating and oscillating sprinklers. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a basic stationary lawn sprinkler that’s made for low water pressure, you might not find a manufacturer-recommended PSI at all — in that case, rely on reviewer feedback to confirm that it’s a good option for you.

You’ll also want to consider the amount of square footage the sprinkler can cover. There are sprinklers that can reach up to 1,100 square feet, which are ideal for small lawns. Larger lawns might benefit from one that can cover closer to 5,000 square feet, or that can be connected to additional units to cover even more ground. As you shop, keep in mind that the exact reach of a sprinkler might be affected by your specific water pressure.

If you have low water pressure, you’ll find four of the best sprinklers to care for your lawn below — and you can scoop them all up on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Lawn Sprinkler For Low Water Pressure

If your lawn measures up to 4,000 square feet, Melnor’s oscillating sprinkler. The super-compact sprinkler works with a water pressure as low as 20 PSI. It moves water in a quick back-and-forth motion to prevent puddling. On the unit, there are two switches for adjusting the width and length of the sprinkler’s range, making it ideal for lawns of varying shapes. There’s also a “Zoom” feature for those occasions when you want to water a more targeted area in your yard. To connect this model to your garden hose, you’ll need a QuickConnect adapter, which you can buy separately or bundled with the sprinkler.

This model features a wide sled-shaped base, but it’s also available on a spike with a 3,900-square-foot range, or a tripod with a 4,000-square-foot range — according to the manufacturer, both operate with a water pressure as low as 20 PSI, too.

Minimum operating PSI: 20 PSI

Coverage: 4,000 square feet

Positive Amazon review: “I like to use my water for small areas as well as large areas and this sprinkler does both. I can water a side flower garden as well as a much larger flower garden. It works at very low pressure and does not get stuck at one location as others do. Great value for the money!”

3. The Best Lawn Sprinkler For Water Pressure As Low As 15 PSI

Want to take the work out of lugging a lawn sprinkler around a large lawn? This rotating Orbit sprinkler can operate with water pressure as low as 15 PSI outfitted with a metal spike that you can stick right into the grass. Once you situate the sprinkler on the lawn, all you have to do is attach the connector to a garden hose — and if you want to cover an area larger than 5,026 feet, you can connect additional sprinklers with more hoses.

The sprinkler offers six different spray settings (small, medium, large, flat, shower, and vertical) along with an adjustable diffuser to control if the water comes out like mist or jets. You can adjust the angle of the coverage from a partial to a full 360-degree circle, making it a versatile option for lawns of different shapes and sizes.

Minimum PSI: 15 PSI

Coverage: 5,026 feet

Positive Amazon review: “Best sprinklers! I tried the rotating metal sprinkler heads first, but those require so much more water pressure to rotate that I couldn't run the kitchen sink while they were on or they would stop rotating. These sprinklers orbit using gears and never get stuck in one place. If the pressure drops, they just don't shoot as far.”

3. The Best Budget Lawn Sprinkler For Small Lawns

If you have a limited budget and you only need to water a small space, you might appreciate Gilmour’s spot sprinkler. Once attached to a garden hose, the stationary sprinkler sprays water upward and outward in a circular pattern, and it is ideal for areas measuring up to 706 square feet. There’s no indication of its lowest operating PSI, though reviewers have confirmed that it works with their low water pressures. Since the model is simple by design, it only features one circular pattern. If you want a model that covers less lawn, Gilmour also offers one option for 450 square-foot areas, which sprays water in a square pattern.

Minimum PSI: Unspecified

Coverage: 706 square feet

Positive Amazon review: “Great item for a small yard to cover! Well constructed, works great even with lower water pressure. Highly recommend!”

4. A Durable Lawn Sprinkler That Comes In 5 Colors

This rotating Dramm sprinkler can water lawns up to 1,100 square feet in size and operate sufficiently at 20 PSI. The model spins to disperse a fine mist of water around the sprinkler. Simple yet durable, its body is made of zinc and aluminum while the spinning head is fitted with brass, all of which are designed to withstand frequent use outdoors.

The model comes with a nozzle connector that screws onto your garden hose, making the installation process quick and easy. One reviewer summarized the setup: “Assemble, attach hose, place on lawn and leave. By adjusting the pressure via the shut off on the yard tap you can have a wide coverage or bring it down to a smaller area.” As a fun bonus, it’s available in 5 colors, ranging from red to blue.

Minimum operating PSI: 20 PSI

Coverage: 1,100 square feet

Positive Amazon review: “Perfect sprinkler for low water pressure. Gives a large circle of watering even with low water pressure for that soaking mist to water your lawn.”